The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 7-13, 2020.
Scam possible — Caller believes he’s victim of bail scam, C.R. 38.
Fire — Brush on fire threatening nearby houses, Walnut Dr, Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Husband is semi conscious, Northern Lights Trl.
Gun call — Caller reporting loud booms in her area, 480th St.
Burglary — Caller’s pole building broken into and several items stolen, occurred in past two weeks, Inwood Trl.
Traffic hazard — Man wearing all black, walking on side of road trying to get vehicles to hit him, C.R. 39.
ATV/OHV — ATV violation, no registration, Broadway E., Akeley.
ATV/OHV — ATV traffic stop, C.R. 2, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller’s neighbor’s dog is attacking her dog when they go for walks, Wild Wing Dr.
Fire — Caller reporting a fire in her residence, she’s evacuating, C.R. 39, Laporte.
ATV/OHV — Red 4-wheeler traveling in wrong direction, fleeing from officers, State Hwy., 34.
Noise complaint — Caller states neighbor drives up and down road, revving engine; this is not the first time; 109th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller sold Lincoln Navigator, never got paid for it, also claiming fraud with tabs, C.R. 19.
Community policing — Happy Birthday salute parade, C.R. 18.
Parking violation/complaint — Neighbor is parking trailer on caller’s property, Arcade Loop.
Suspicious — Caller states that a deputy told him that if he located a certain man again, he should call. The caller saw him near Omega Drive on the trail wearing all black, with a black backpack.
Trespassing — Central Ave., Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Somewhat uncooperative male in detox; requesting officer assistance, State Hwy., 34.
Fire — Caller states last year they had a problem with people having bonfires by the access and that currently there is a fire there, even though it’s posted, warning to not have fires.
Officer assist — Caller reporting her friend has refused to return her vehicle, Old Sunset Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is in caller’s backyard, on-going issue, caller has pictures, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Caller’s friend found a lost yellow Lab, took possession of the animal.
Traffic stop — Out with vehicle pulling a boat, trailer bearing has almost started on fire.
Animal complaint — Caller reports seeing two large white animals in the distance in her yard.
Scam — Possible scam reported, Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.
Gun call — Caller reports hearing a gunshot outside her house; Bounty Drive.
Fire — Leech Lake Department of Public Safety reports a very large brush fire in a field on County 30.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a young black bear with a trap stuck on its paw is in their yard; 285th Avenue.
Suspicious — An unknown man is outside of the caller’s residence, hiding; Hwy. 34.
