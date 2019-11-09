Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.
Ambulance — Woman fell, possibly broke arm. Husband can’t get her into the car; 145th Ave.
Accident — Caller hit a deer, vehicle is not drivable.
Theft — Wallet stolen from vehicle, 470th St.
Ambulance — Man is dizzy, light-headed; Oxbow Circle.
Harassment — Report of harassment, C.R. 18.
Suspicious — Man in a blue hatchback appears to be casing the place; C.R. 9.
Ambulance — Woman is suffering from shortness of breath, racing heart; C.R. 30.
ATV/OHV — Underage driver reported
Ambulance — Caller suffering heart pain after surgery; also low blood pressure; C.R. 3.
Officer assist — Mother is having trouble with son; he took her vehicle keys, is inside the house with two others. She asked him to leave but he refuses; C.R. 6.
Trespassing — Vehicle has been trespassing; C.R. 18.
Theft — Possible theft from vehicle overnight; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Officer assist — Caller thinks ex- is possibly drinking and driving with child in car; wants to know options before he meets up with her.
Driving complaint — Caller says a southbound F350 1 ton work vehicle has two intoxicated men inside.
Officer assist — Skidsteer trailer parked in ditch; tire blown.
Driving complaint — Red Honda is swerving all over the road.
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance with property retrieval; Wildwood Ave.
Accident — Two-vehicle crash; one person complaining of head pain.
Suspicious — Caller says strange vehicles keep turning around in her driveway; Laporte.
Assault/fight — Two individuals called 911 to complain that they were assaulted by the other; Woodbine Drive.
Officer assist — Intoxicated woman left the caller’s property on foot; not dressed for the weather; C.R. 9.
Assault — Woman is bleeding from injuries to face inflicted by boyfriend; C.R. 89.
Officer assist — Officer assist with child issues; 470th St.
Property lost — Caller lost a pistol in the Paul Bunyan State forest.
Officer assist — Daughter wants to leave; dad shut off phone and power to house, won’t let her leave. Vinewood Road.
Officer assist — Caller wants mother removed from premises after the mother threw hot coffee on caller; Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Child walked away from Laporte School; when informed, parents told school to call the sheriff.
Burglary — Contractor had tools stolen out of a residence sometime after 11 a.m. yesterday; 169th Ave.
Abandoned car — Deputy is out with a vehicle that is missing its front wheel.
Officer assist — Child is uncomfortable in home; 167th Ave.
Abandoned car — Caller reports a wrecked vehicle quite a ways in the woods; didn’t appear to be occupied; unsure how long it’s been there.
Suspicious — Caller reports someone is throwing things at the side of her house and hooting and hollering in her back yard; Night Hawk Road.
Domestic — Verbal domestic, Wildwood Road
Disputes, disturbance — Caller says someone is trying to kick down her back door; Night Hawk road.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox on C.R. 7 was damaged
Community policing — Lunch hour with students at Laporte School.
Animal complaint — Cows are out; location not given.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a black dog on a leash is all alone; concerned for dog’s welfare; Central Ave., Laporte.
