The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 27 to June 6, 2021.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to road from irrigator.
Property found — Found a large pontoon in the woods on a trailer, C.R. 18.
Littering — Litter on the road, 150th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Fire — Pole on fire near logging company, trees nearby, no structures, but there is a trailer near, U.S. 71.
Alarm — Panic alarm, Musky Drive, Laporte.
Officer assist — Someone egged caller’s truck, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Man is dizzy and disoriented, Fine Beach Dr., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone shot a hole through his memorial fireman’s helmet in the yard, First Ave. SW.
Animal complaint — Caller found dog in ditch, took it home, 250th St.
Accident — Possibly intoxicated driver, kid in car, vehicle took off upon exchanging insurance info.
Alarm — Four alarms, front door, garage main, family room and keypad panic button, Hummingbird Dr.
Animal complaint — Wants to discuss aggressive pit bull with an officer, Wildwing Dr.
ATV/OHV — Man was in ATV accident, lost consciousness but awake now.
Officer assist — Caller reports kids jumping off train bridge.
Ambulance — 93 year old woman fell and hit her head but is alert, C.R. 93, Laporte
Animal complaint — Bear in caller’s residence, Hwy. 200.
Driving complaint — Boat inspector reporting a possibly intoxicated driver, Shallow Lake.
ATV/OHV — ATVs racing on the road, 4 ATVs, one dirt bike, Wejack Rd.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to talk to Conservation Officer about foxes in a culvert, C.R. 29.
Ambulance — Treatment client has irregular heart beat, chest pain, sweats, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Older woman is weak, dehydrated, early signs of dementia, C.R. 50.
Mailbox damage — Caller reports mailbox damage, C.R. 9, Becida.
Threats — Reports threats, C.R. 33, Nevis.
Boat and water — Neighbor has three boats in water, one without registration, the other two are outdated.
Boat and water — Aquamate mop to less than 10 foot paddle boat-VW no life jackets, S.E. Belle Taine.
Threats — Brother showed up at dad’s place, made threats, made physical contact with dad before, unknown if impaired, Aspen Dr.
Property lost — Man reported lost black Harley Davidson duffel bag, thinks he lost it at the pull off on the NW side of the road.
Boat and water — Two jet skiers on lake after sunset, C.R. 89.
911 call — Loud music, sounded like a party, C.R. 37.
Noise complaint — Across the street, loud music, Main St., Nevis.
Fire — 20 gallon propane tank on fire, concrete patio next to house 10 to 15 feet, Ettenmoor Ln.
Disputes/disturbances — Son is out of control, father wants him evaluated, Iron Trl.
Child custody — Caller states her children’s father refuses to return children, Main St., Nevis.
Boat and water — No horn or whistle on boat, Potato Lake.
Property lost — Missing dog since May 29, mixed breed, all black, has a collar, C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Woman was kicked out of residence, her stuff was thrown in the yard, wants to know what to do about it and how to get stuff back, 470th St.
Property lost — Invasive water species inspector reports someone left their dog at landing.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s chickens, 129th Ave.
Officer assist — Questions about accessing Grace Lake public beach that has a “closed” sign.
Officer assist — Complaint of neighbor hoarding, garbage in apartment, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Cattle on Heartland Trail.
Animal complaint — Cows out on road, C.R. 40.
Fire — A couple of acres are burning.
Driving complaint — Bales of hay are almost falling off semi.
Ambulance — Woman passed out, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Boxer dog possibly dumped on road, has been there all day, no collar, caller wants a call back, C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Caller wants advice on what to do with stray dog, Northwoods Dr.
ATV/OHV — Neighbors continually tearing up road with OHVs, large bonfire, shooting pellet guns across road, Schoolcraft Dr.
Child custody — Father of her children refuses to bring them to her in Wisconsin, 452nd St., Becida.
Officer assist — Question about an OFP, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Would like to speak with someone about a complaint, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Caller had an angry customer this morning, had tire work done on vehicle and now thinks truck is lower than before, U.S. 71.
Ambulance — Man is lying on road east of Hwy. 64.
Fire — Old vehicle is on fire in small red shed near woods, Beltrami Line Rd.
Theft — Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. U.S. Mail delivered package around 2 p.m., but when homeowner arrived it was gone, Hummingbird Dr.
Ambulance — Man has large cut on hand, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Caller thinks wife is having heart attack or stroke, she has passed out, Hwy. 64.
Fire — Neighbors may have larger than allowed fire, saw gas being thrown on fire, concerned with dry conditions, Glider Dr.
Traffic hazard — Six black cows are in the road.
Animal complaint — Confrontation with neighbor over cows coming onto his property, C.R. 33.
Theft — Motor stolen from cabin, Endhaven Trl.
Harassment/stalking — Caller is being harassed by estranged husband, C.R. 39.
Theft — Neighbor keeps taking kids’ slide, Duck Lake Rd.
Child custody — Kids’ father refusing to exchange them, Main St., Nevis.
Fire — A pile of clothes is burning in the middle of Hwy. 64.
Fire — A tire blew and set both side of ditch on fire, Hwy. 34.
Boat and water — Jet skis are bothering them while fishing.
Animal complaint — Cows out again, 209th Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Caller is being harassed regarding a dog she took in last week, 474th Ave.
Officer assist — Someone is trying to kick his door in, Wild Wing Dr.
Community policing — Assisting with ATV class, Akeley.
Animal bite — Wife was bitten by a loose dog, Vinewood Trl.
Property lost — Mixed breed dog has been missing for two hours, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman is having a seizure, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Domestic — Verbal domestic, caller wants to leave house, man wouldn’t let her go without help, no weapons, Second Ave., SW. Laporte.
Animal complaint — Twenty to 30 of the neighbor’s cows are trespassing on his property, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Female black lab with collar showed up, tried to call number or text, no call back, wanted to leave name and number, C.R. 36.
Theft — Clothes and iPhone were stolen from lake access, Sunrise Dr.
Threats — Caller received threatening phone call, 295th Ave., Laporte.
