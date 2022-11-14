The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 3-6.
Disputes/disturbances — Heard female party scream for help, Vinewood Trl.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Property found — Llama loose, running around in the woods.
Alarm — Burglary alarm, 150th St.
Officer assist — Questions about operating a moped with a revoked license, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Trespassing — Trespassing, 309th Ave.
Ambulance — Male party fell, not very responsive but breathing, been there since before 5 a.m., C.R. 9, Becida.
Gun call — Male party threatened by neighbor, other party has complaint about shooting near residence, 285th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Scam-possible — Possible scam regarding disbursement of funds of a recently deceased party, 109th Ave.
Officer assist — Locked out of house and car, been outside about a half hour, getting cold, C.R. 33.
Gun call — Complaint of neighbors shooting guns behind her residence, 161st Ave.
Ambulance — Eighty nine year old female having difficulty breathing, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Female party is actively assaulting him, Broadway, Akeley.
Domestic — Male party left residence with children, had been drinking, had hit her, Otter Ln., Laporte.
Theft — Front license plate stolen, New Melahn Dr.
Fire — Power line came down, grass on fire, appears to be out [now], caller unsure, 295th Ave.
DNR violation — Trail camera footage of a rifle hunter in an archery only zone in Schoolcraft Township.
Officer assist — Questions about legality of bow hunting deer in Akeley, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Alarm — Red River Liquor company, west bar door, Hwy., 34.
Suspicious — [Officer] is out with ATV at the Thorpe Tower.
