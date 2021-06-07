The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 24-26.
Accident — Vehicle went in ditch to avoid animal, no injuries, will be towed soon.
Officer assist — Foster child broke windows in of car yesterday, C.R. 30.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 13, Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Property line disputes, neighbors yelling at each other, 275th Ave.
Officer assist — Questions about a permit to carry, 129th Ave.
Accident — Officer out with K-9 checking on dead bear, hit by vehicle, no vehicle on scene.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Caller’s pontoon is missing, Jasper Dr.
ATV/OHV — Caller wants patrol for ATVs by her house, ongoing issue, driving over her driveway approach at high rate of speed, C.R. 25.
Officer assist — Caller found some old ammo, wants to speak to officer, C.R. 33.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Man was in caller’s business for three hours, asked to leave, is now in a vehicle outside of business, Bunyan Trails.
Trespassing — Suspect is trespassing on his property, 119th Ave.
Boat and water — Pontoon floated in between his and neighbor’s dock, tied it up, Dayspring Dr.
Assault — Caller was attacked with wood handle of a shovel, at south end of residence. Suspect not there currently, left on a four wheeler, 110th St.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle parked by neighbors, then left, 161st Ave.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Dogs are running the road, C.R. 40.
Theft — Full tank of gas siphoned from pickup last couple of nights, Arbor Rd.
Officer assist — Man says he wants to go to detox, highly intoxicated, Main Horseshoe Trl.
How now, brown cow? — Light brown cow standing in road.
