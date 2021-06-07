The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 24-26.

Accident —  Vehicle went in ditch to avoid animal, no injuries, will be towed soon.

Officer assist —  Foster child broke windows in of car yesterday, C.R. 30.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, C.R. 13, Nevis.

Disputes/disturbances —  Property line disputes, neighbors yelling at each other, 275th Ave.

Officer assist —  Questions about a permit to carry, 129th Ave.

Accident —  Officer out with K-9 checking on dead bear, hit by vehicle, no vehicle on scene.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Theft —  Caller’s pontoon is missing, Jasper Dr.

ATV/OHV —  Caller wants patrol for ATVs by her house, ongoing issue, driving over her driveway approach at high rate of speed, C.R. 25.

Officer assist —  Caller found some old ammo, wants to speak to officer, C.R. 33.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Man was in caller’s business for three hours, asked to leave, is now in a vehicle outside of business, Bunyan Trails.

Trespassing —  Suspect is trespassing on his property, 119th Ave.

Boat and water —  Pontoon floated in between his and neighbor’s dock, tied it up, Dayspring Dr.

Assault —  Caller was attacked with wood handle of a shovel, at south end of residence. Suspect  not there currently, left on a four wheeler, 110th St.

Suspicious —  Suspicious  vehicle parked by neighbors, then left, 161st Ave.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Dogs are running the road, C.R. 40.

Theft —  Full tank of gas siphoned from pickup last couple of nights, Arbor Rd.

Officer assist —  Man says he wants to go to detox, highly intoxicated, Main Horseshoe Trl.

How now, brown cow? —  Light brown cow standing in road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments