The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 7-13

Suspicious — Two people walking around in clown costumes on Wejack Road.

Community policing —  Lunch with students at Nevis School.

Gun call —  Report of a felon in possession of a firearm, C.R. 32.

Fraud —  Customer passed a counterfeit $5 bill at a Nevis business.

Traffic hazard —  A trailer parked alongside the road is posing a traffic hazard.

Accident —  One vehicle rollover with injuries.

Threats —  Nevis caller reports receiving threats.

Trespassing —  Caller believes several hunters she previously rented hunting land to are going to be trespassing on her property during deer hunting season this year; LLDPS; Cass Line Road.

Fire —  Callers report seeing smoke coming from a property to the south of them where there are cabins but no one is there, as far as they know.

Burglary —  Caller states his son broke into his residence and stole his dog; C.R. 14.

Ambulance —  A 15-year-old boy is experiencing low blood pressure; very tired and pale; Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller complaints of neighbors shooting gun near his residence in past years, is concerned they may do it again this year.

Officer assist —  Caller wants a person removed from her residence, County 3.

Gun call —  Caller heard four gunshots south of her home; believes there may be poaching; C.R. 19.

Vandalism — Mail was in the ditch again; Hwy. 64, Akeley.

Deer call —  Report of an injured deer in the traffic lane on C.R. 39.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports following a truck with no tail lights; call passed on to State Patrol.

Traffic hazard  —  Report of two mattresses in the southbound lane of Hwy. 64, 3-4 miles south of Akeley.

Deer call —  Caller hit a deer; it is still alive and in the traffic lane on C.R. 9.

Driving complaint —  Dangerous passing by white Chevy Truck on Hwy. 71 south of C.R. 44; passed on to State Patrol.

Fire —  Unoccupied cabin engulfed in flames; Oriole Drive.

Theft —  Caller’s portable deer stand stolen off state land; Akeley.

Assault —  Caller says neighbor is being assaulted in his front yard; Wejack Road.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off of $41.44 on Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Gun call —  Hospital reports admitting a person with an accidental gun shot wound to the foot; Akeley.

Ambulance —  Laporte man has been having chest pains, shortness of breath, heartburn.

Fire —  Fire, earlier reported on Oriole Drive, has rekindled.

Gun call —  Eight rapid shots reported north or west of caller’s property; possibly shooting from a vehicle.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Wejack Road.

Business check —  Business checks done at the Iron Horse and Nevis Muni.

Ambulance —  Older man is having difficulty breathing and is incoherent.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports finding four large dead calves in the woods.

Ambulance —  Woman caller unable to get into bed; unknown problem; C.R. 93.

Ambulance —  Woman possibly suffering from a stroke; C.R. 12, Akeley.

Abandoned car —  Abandoned car, no address given.

Trespassing —  Caller reports a person they have had issues with in the past is on their property.

Trespassing —  Report of trespassing; Laporte.

Accident —  One-vehicle accident.

Officer assist  —  Request to remove an intoxicated man from a residence.

Animal complaint —  Nevis School bus driver reports several small horses on the roadway.

School walk-through —  Walk-through at Laporte School.

Ambulance —  Man reports left side numbness, Wejack Road.

Lost property —  Caller reports losing a 2 foot by 2 foot by 18 inch box.

Dispute —  Caller says a person was being aggressive with her 15-year-old son.

Domestic — Juvenile called to report his parents are going through a divorce and are yelling at each other this morning.

Ambulance —  Woman may have suffered a stroke; Idaho Dr., Akeley.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox was hit about half an hour ago; 190th St.

Driving complaint —  Possible intoxicated driver; swerving all over the road.

