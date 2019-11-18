The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 7-13
Suspicious — Two people walking around in clown costumes on Wejack Road.
Community policing — Lunch with students at Nevis School.
Gun call — Report of a felon in possession of a firearm, C.R. 32.
Fraud — Customer passed a counterfeit $5 bill at a Nevis business.
Traffic hazard — A trailer parked alongside the road is posing a traffic hazard.
Accident — One vehicle rollover with injuries.
Threats — Nevis caller reports receiving threats.
Trespassing — Caller believes several hunters she previously rented hunting land to are going to be trespassing on her property during deer hunting season this year; LLDPS; Cass Line Road.
Fire — Callers report seeing smoke coming from a property to the south of them where there are cabins but no one is there, as far as they know.
Burglary — Caller states his son broke into his residence and stole his dog; C.R. 14.
Ambulance — A 15-year-old boy is experiencing low blood pressure; very tired and pale; Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller complaints of neighbors shooting gun near his residence in past years, is concerned they may do it again this year.
Officer assist — Caller wants a person removed from her residence, County 3.
Gun call — Caller heard four gunshots south of her home; believes there may be poaching; C.R. 19.
Vandalism — Mail was in the ditch again; Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Deer call — Report of an injured deer in the traffic lane on C.R. 39.
Driving complaint — Caller reports following a truck with no tail lights; call passed on to State Patrol.
Traffic hazard — Report of two mattresses in the southbound lane of Hwy. 64, 3-4 miles south of Akeley.
Deer call — Caller hit a deer; it is still alive and in the traffic lane on C.R. 9.
Driving complaint — Dangerous passing by white Chevy Truck on Hwy. 71 south of C.R. 44; passed on to State Patrol.
Fire — Unoccupied cabin engulfed in flames; Oriole Drive.
Theft — Caller’s portable deer stand stolen off state land; Akeley.
Assault — Caller says neighbor is being assaulted in his front yard; Wejack Road.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off of $41.44 on Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Gun call — Hospital reports admitting a person with an accidental gun shot wound to the foot; Akeley.
Ambulance — Laporte man has been having chest pains, shortness of breath, heartburn.
Fire — Fire, earlier reported on Oriole Drive, has rekindled.
Gun call — Eight rapid shots reported north or west of caller’s property; possibly shooting from a vehicle.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Wejack Road.
Business check — Business checks done at the Iron Horse and Nevis Muni.
Ambulance — Older man is having difficulty breathing and is incoherent.
Animal complaint — Caller reports finding four large dead calves in the woods.
Ambulance — Woman caller unable to get into bed; unknown problem; C.R. 93.
Ambulance — Woman possibly suffering from a stroke; C.R. 12, Akeley.
Abandoned car — Abandoned car, no address given.
Trespassing — Caller reports a person they have had issues with in the past is on their property.
Trespassing — Report of trespassing; Laporte.
Accident — One-vehicle accident.
Officer assist — Request to remove an intoxicated man from a residence.
Animal complaint — Nevis School bus driver reports several small horses on the roadway.
School walk-through — Walk-through at Laporte School.
Ambulance — Man reports left side numbness, Wejack Road.
Lost property — Caller reports losing a 2 foot by 2 foot by 18 inch box.
Dispute — Caller says a person was being aggressive with her 15-year-old son.
Domestic — Juvenile called to report his parents are going through a divorce and are yelling at each other this morning.
Ambulance — Woman may have suffered a stroke; Idaho Dr., Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox was hit about half an hour ago; 190th St.
Driving complaint — Possible intoxicated driver; swerving all over the road.
