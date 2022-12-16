The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 5-11.
Trespassing — Someone put fence posts through their property.
Officer assist — Neighbor kids shooting arrows across township road, sticking in opposite ditch, Tranquility Dr., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Two calves in a corral haven’t been attended to in quite some time, Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Out with a deer that needs dispatching, 240th St., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wolf Lake Rd.
Domestic — Reporting physical domestic, Old Sunset Dr.
Accident — Vehicle in ditch, took out an electrical box.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Injured eagle in gravel pit, passed on to State Patrol.
Theft — Nevo tank monitor for propane is missing, C.R. 33.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller was driving around looking at Christmas lights when a dog ran out onto the road. Owner started cussing at them, Old Brook Rd.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Property vandalized around noon, tire tracks from a truck, C.R. 18.
Domestic — Caller stated party assaulted her, Pincherry Trl.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman is having trouble breathing, C.R. 119.
Officer assist — Girlfriend came home with a black eye, caller didn’t want to get blamed for it, C.R. 86.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller is parked between Emmaville and Lake George, fingers tingling, heartbeat racing.
Alarm — Back door alarm, no keyholder contacted yet, Main St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller thinks there’s someone outside cabin, Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Wants a call regarding her daughter who is refusing to get up and go to school, C.R. 38.
Scam-possible — Reports Paypal internet scam, 277th Ave., Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Semi hauling hay is totally blocking road, C.R. 36.
Juvenile tobacco — Vaping incident from Wednesday, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller’s ex violated HRO, emailed her four times, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — A big boom shook the whole cabin, Old Sunset Dr.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller received two more emails, has questions, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Alarm — Carbon monoxide detector is going off, Sunrise Dr.
Officer assist — Reports he was called for a pull-out and the party sounded possibly intoxicated.
Officer assist — Landlord has two men at his house doing work, he doesn’t want them there, Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Questions about how to get a firearm out of his name, 275th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller gave an advance to someone for some work they were supposed to do, they didn’t show up, C.R. 13.
Suspicious — Caller walked outside and a person, unknown description/clothing, ran behind garage, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Ambulance — Man took a gummy, is lying on the floor, can’t move, states he needs help, Holly Rd.
Suspicious — Suspicious person on Vagabond Loop, looks to be intoxicated, standing in middle of road with a clipboard, possibly woman, wearing orange and cammo, Vagabond Lp.
Motorist assist — Motorist assist, Hwy. 34.
Damage to property/vandalism — Reports vandalism, Hwy., 71, Laporte.
Officer assist — Landlord needs assistance when entering a property he owns, 240th St.
Officer assist — Vehicle on west side of road, cars with lights in the field, no flashers or anything on the vehicle, also no plate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.