The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 12 to 18.

Noise complaint —  Loud music, from across lake, can hear the bass from inside his house, ongoing issue, C.R. 33 (two calls).

Officer Assist —  Someone tried to break into caller’s car last night, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, 129th Ave.

Ambulance —  Unconscious male party, not breathing, has regained consciousness and is breathing, 185th Ave.

Ambulance —  Male party passed out, in and out of consciousness, C.R. 18, Nevis.

Domestic —  Female states she been assaulted by a male, Hillview Rd.

Trespassing — Neighbor walking around her property, horses going crazy, husband outside talking to him out of sight, 110th St.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop,  Toward Zero Death enforcement, 129th Ave.

Driving complaint —  Suspects have been driving up and down road for two days, very loud vehicles, on camera, 119th Ave.

ATV/OHV —  Two ATVs are stuck, caller thinks they’re on private property without permission, C.R. 18.

ATV/OHV —  ATVs are tearing up road and caller’s driveway, 323rd Ave.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog on step, whimpering, shivering, no collar, medium sized-black and white. Caller runs daycare, dog growled when door opened, wants to know what to do, 219th Ave.

Animal complaint — Caller thinks puppy mill owner is abusing dogs, Hwy. 71.

Officer assist —  Laporte Principal reported three students walked away from school grounds, Main St., Laporte.

Harassment/stalking —  Truck is stalking caller, doesn’t know individuals in it, C.R. 19.

Animal bite —  Jogger was bitten by unsupervised dog, 500th St.

Child custody —  Caller having custody exchange issues with mother of children, C.R. 93.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Probation violation —  Man arrested on probation violation, C.R. 19.

Officer assist —  Friend upset with caller, scared he might come back to hurt him, Schoolhouse Rd.

Ambulance — Husband fell, needs help up, larger fellow, prosthetic right leg, possibly has flu, C.R. 40.

Parking violation —  Parking complaint, C.R. 44.

Fraud —  Fraudulent activity on bank account, Northstar Dr., Lake George.

Ambulance —  Lift assist, 309th Ave, Cass Lake.

Accident —  Deputy advised he hit deer with squad car.

Ambulance —  Man with chest pain, left arm pain, high BP, man drove to caller’s house, just a moment out, C.R. 38.

Gas drive off —  $20 dollar drive off, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Alarm —  Duress alarm, Broadway St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Found dog full of porcupine quills; no collar.

Trespassing —  Party on camera on their property, driving recklessly on newly graded road, tearing it up, 119th Ave.

Theft —  Medication delivered to caller’s house was stolen from porch,Schoolcraft Dr., Laporte.

Child custody —  Caller says ex-wife took daughter, wasn’t supposed to, states she’s in contempt of court, currently at residence retrieving property, Everlasting Dr.

Noise complaint —  Loud bass for two hours, south of residence, can feel vibrations but not hear music, C.R. 33.

Ambulance — Woman is in pain all over, having hard time breathing, Wejack Rd.

Officer assist —  Retrieving property, C.R. 39.

Assault fight —  Caller stated 11 yr. old son was hit in nose and it appears to be broken.

Animal complaint —  Dogs in yard, 420th St.

Officer assist —  Man is flagging down deputy on Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Ex-wife of nine years whom caller still lives with wants him to leave. Caller wants to speak with officer, 275th Ave., Guthrie.

Suspicious —  Vehicle parked on his property on road approach for over an hour, unknown how many occupants, Holly Rd.

