The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 12 to 18.
Noise complaint — Loud music, from across lake, can hear the bass from inside his house, ongoing issue, C.R. 33 (two calls).
Officer Assist — Someone tried to break into caller’s car last night, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 129th Ave.
Ambulance — Unconscious male party, not breathing, has regained consciousness and is breathing, 185th Ave.
Ambulance — Male party passed out, in and out of consciousness, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Domestic — Female states she been assaulted by a male, Hillview Rd.
Trespassing — Neighbor walking around her property, horses going crazy, husband outside talking to him out of sight, 110th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Toward Zero Death enforcement, 129th Ave.
Driving complaint — Suspects have been driving up and down road for two days, very loud vehicles, on camera, 119th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Two ATVs are stuck, caller thinks they’re on private property without permission, C.R. 18.
ATV/OHV — ATVs are tearing up road and caller’s driveway, 323rd Ave.
Animal complaint — Stray dog on step, whimpering, shivering, no collar, medium sized-black and white. Caller runs daycare, dog growled when door opened, wants to know what to do, 219th Ave.
Animal complaint — Caller thinks puppy mill owner is abusing dogs, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Laporte Principal reported three students walked away from school grounds, Main St., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Truck is stalking caller, doesn’t know individuals in it, C.R. 19.
Animal bite — Jogger was bitten by unsupervised dog, 500th St.
Child custody — Caller having custody exchange issues with mother of children, C.R. 93.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Probation violation — Man arrested on probation violation, C.R. 19.
Officer assist — Friend upset with caller, scared he might come back to hurt him, Schoolhouse Rd.
Ambulance — Husband fell, needs help up, larger fellow, prosthetic right leg, possibly has flu, C.R. 40.
Parking violation — Parking complaint, C.R. 44.
Fraud — Fraudulent activity on bank account, Northstar Dr., Lake George.
Ambulance — Lift assist, 309th Ave, Cass Lake.
Accident — Deputy advised he hit deer with squad car.
Ambulance — Man with chest pain, left arm pain, high BP, man drove to caller’s house, just a moment out, C.R. 38.
Gas drive off — $20 dollar drive off, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Alarm — Duress alarm, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Found dog full of porcupine quills; no collar.
Trespassing — Party on camera on their property, driving recklessly on newly graded road, tearing it up, 119th Ave.
Theft — Medication delivered to caller’s house was stolen from porch,Schoolcraft Dr., Laporte.
Child custody — Caller says ex-wife took daughter, wasn’t supposed to, states she’s in contempt of court, currently at residence retrieving property, Everlasting Dr.
Noise complaint — Loud bass for two hours, south of residence, can feel vibrations but not hear music, C.R. 33.
Ambulance — Woman is in pain all over, having hard time breathing, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Retrieving property, C.R. 39.
Assault fight — Caller stated 11 yr. old son was hit in nose and it appears to be broken.
Animal complaint — Dogs in yard, 420th St.
Officer assist — Man is flagging down deputy on Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Ex-wife of nine years whom caller still lives with wants him to leave. Caller wants to speak with officer, 275th Ave., Guthrie.
Suspicious — Vehicle parked on his property on road approach for over an hour, unknown how many occupants, Holly Rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.