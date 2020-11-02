The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 19-28.

Suspicious —  Vehicle parked at a closed business for 35 minutes, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Motorist assist —  Caller was flagged down by man whose vehicle is stuck in the ditch, party is very cold.

Officer assist —  Caller sold a vehicle, states it could be older than he advertised, 150th St.

Suspicious —  Out with a vehicle, 323rd Ave.

Traffic stop —  Two calls, traffic stop, C.R. 4.

Fire —  Flames in the woods, someone is there, caller said it doesn’t look right, Wolverine Rd.

Officer assist —  Dog “dumped,” caller wants to know what to do, asks that someone take it to a shelter, C.R. 4.

Trespassing —  Trespassers are hunting on private property; DNR notified as well, 295th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, dealer plates, C.R. 45.

Ambulance —  Older man needs transport only, can’t stand on leg, did have current hip fracture, C.R. 12, Akeley.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Damage to RV parked in yard, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Violation of HRO, Mill St., Akeley.

Ambulance  —  Leech Lake DPS, woman needs ambulance, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Ambulance —  Man is confused, lethargic, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.

Vehicle off road —  A vehicle is off the road, in the trees, someone is collecting firewood.

Theft —  Theft of medication, C.R. 86, Nevis.

Accident —  Woman hit mailbox, has small cut on hand, sore neck, U.S. 71.

Ambulance —  Ambulance personnel need help getting man into ambulance, Island Michelle Lee Trl.

Vehicle off road —  Two calls, a sedan on south side coasted into ditch. Call also passed on to state patrol, 370th Ave., Cass Lake.

Theft —  Snowmobile trailer with deer stand on it was stolen, 309th Ave.

Officer assist —  Friend is receiving threatening texts and calls from person out of county, possibly in St. Cloud, Blue Spruce Dr.

Suspicious —  Caller heard loud boom, sounded like it was right in front of her home,Wildwood Rd.

Officer assist —  Woman left residence, causing a disturbance, C.R. 86.

Alarm —  Fire alarm, 219th Ave.

Ambulance —  Man with COVID is having difficulty breathing, Golden Eagle Drive.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog is in her yard again, chasing her horses; 110th St.

Fire —  Caller reports fire along the road; 279th Ave.

Officer assist —  Deputy is transporting a stranded woman back to her residence; Evergreen Drive.

Officer assist  —  Deputy assisting with property retrieval, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Mailbox damage —  Highway plow truck damaged caller’s mailbox, 150th Street.

Animal complaint —  One large black cow is running down the road; location not given.

Theft — Three portable deer  stands taken. Caller thinks neighbors are responsible because they asked caller’s son about them.

DNR violation —  Caller reports a deer carcass near his home; believes poaching and deer feeding may be taking place; 250th Street.

Theft —  Political sign stolen on Freedom Drive.

Stolen vehicle —  ONSTAR is tracking a stolen vehicle, currently at the Cenex Station in Akeley.

Deer call —  A deer appears to be stuck in a wire fence; Hearth Drive.

Animal complaint —  Stray black and white dog running back and forth across County 4.

Threats —  Caller was threatened at Akeley Muni.

Gun call —  Repeated gunfire coming from driveway; caller heard car take off toward Big Wolf Lake Road.

