The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 19-28.
Suspicious — Vehicle parked at a closed business for 35 minutes, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Motorist assist — Caller was flagged down by man whose vehicle is stuck in the ditch, party is very cold.
Officer assist — Caller sold a vehicle, states it could be older than he advertised, 150th St.
Suspicious — Out with a vehicle, 323rd Ave.
Traffic stop — Two calls, traffic stop, C.R. 4.
Fire — Flames in the woods, someone is there, caller said it doesn’t look right, Wolverine Rd.
Officer assist — Dog “dumped,” caller wants to know what to do, asks that someone take it to a shelter, C.R. 4.
Trespassing — Trespassers are hunting on private property; DNR notified as well, 295th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, dealer plates, C.R. 45.
Ambulance — Older man needs transport only, can’t stand on leg, did have current hip fracture, C.R. 12, Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to RV parked in yard, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Violation of HRO, Mill St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Leech Lake DPS, woman needs ambulance, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Man is confused, lethargic, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
Vehicle off road — A vehicle is off the road, in the trees, someone is collecting firewood.
Theft — Theft of medication, C.R. 86, Nevis.
Accident — Woman hit mailbox, has small cut on hand, sore neck, U.S. 71.
Ambulance — Ambulance personnel need help getting man into ambulance, Island Michelle Lee Trl.
Vehicle off road — Two calls, a sedan on south side coasted into ditch. Call also passed on to state patrol, 370th Ave., Cass Lake.
Theft — Snowmobile trailer with deer stand on it was stolen, 309th Ave.
Officer assist — Friend is receiving threatening texts and calls from person out of county, possibly in St. Cloud, Blue Spruce Dr.
Suspicious — Caller heard loud boom, sounded like it was right in front of her home,Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Woman left residence, causing a disturbance, C.R. 86.
Alarm — Fire alarm, 219th Ave.
Ambulance — Man with COVID is having difficulty breathing, Golden Eagle Drive.
Animal complaint — Stray dog is in her yard again, chasing her horses; 110th St.
Fire — Caller reports fire along the road; 279th Ave.
Officer assist — Deputy is transporting a stranded woman back to her residence; Evergreen Drive.
Officer assist — Deputy assisting with property retrieval, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Highway plow truck damaged caller’s mailbox, 150th Street.
Animal complaint — One large black cow is running down the road; location not given.
Theft — Three portable deer stands taken. Caller thinks neighbors are responsible because they asked caller’s son about them.
DNR violation — Caller reports a deer carcass near his home; believes poaching and deer feeding may be taking place; 250th Street.
Theft — Political sign stolen on Freedom Drive.
Stolen vehicle — ONSTAR is tracking a stolen vehicle, currently at the Cenex Station in Akeley.
Deer call — A deer appears to be stuck in a wire fence; Hearth Drive.
Animal complaint — Stray black and white dog running back and forth across County 4.
Threats — Caller was threatened at Akeley Muni.
Gun call — Repeated gunfire coming from driveway; caller heard car take off toward Big Wolf Lake Road.
