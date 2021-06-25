The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 10 to 20, 2021.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cattle on property, C.R. 33, Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Son hit some mailboxes after steering wheel locked up, vehicle was driveable, so he drove home.
Driving complaint — Driving down State 64 in golf cart, older gentleman, grey hair.
Fire — Vehicle on fire, now mostly out, close to house, C.R. 18.
Officer assist — Questions about a paper that was served at their residence, Graceson Ave, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Two horses on road, both light colored.
Suspicious — Appears someone tried to break into house when not home, C.R. 37, Laporte.
Theft — Theft of gas can, C.R. 18.
Ambulance — Man is having seizure, C.R. 38.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Bear in yard, kids are inside now, Western Ave.
Disputes/disturbances — Dispute around 10:30 last night, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle in caller’s field, possibly tan, 129th Ave.
Theft — Theft of one red canoe, three kayaks off trailer from property, Wolf Ridge Dr.
Officer assist — Caller’s cousin is concerned her father is intoxicated, wants to be picked up, Crayfish Ln.
Fireworks — Someone shooting off fireworks south of residence near lake, Pleasant Ave.
Ambulance — Caller is running a fever, has Lyme disease, C.R. 93.
Threats — Caller received threatening texts from neighbor, threatened making false reports, C.R. 91.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife has back pain, can’t move, 239th Ave., Nevis.
Boat and water — Aquatic invasive species inspector reports abandoned jet ski.
Abandoned car — Caller reports abandoned car in his driveway, Hwy. 200.
Abandoned car — Abandoned truck on his property, Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Elderly male fell, lift assist, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Man staying in camper at the trailer court, possibly neglecting several dogs, C.R. 33.
Alarm — North administration alarm at school, two hits, no key holders, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Boyfriend hit his head two hours ago, now not acting like himself, 170th St., Akeley.
Trespassing — Trespassing occurred 33 minutes ago, caller has pictures of vehicle in yard, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Fire — Caller’s lawn mower is on fire, Third Ave., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Two dogs are locked in parked vehicle, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dead cow lying in field, 129th Ave.
Boat and water — Boat motor won’t start, north side of lake near channel to Potato Lake.
Township meeting — City hall meeting, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Break-in at father’s house over weekend, not sure what was taken, 119th St.
Fireworks — Neighbor lighting off fireworks, drunk, hollering, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Party with possible broken hip, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Property lost — Gun missing, not sure how long it’s been gone, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Alarm — Several activated alarms, Main St., Laporte.
Trespassing — Neighbor trespassed, almost ran over caller with golf cart, Icon Dr.
Officer assist — Caller requesting two men be removed from property, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Individual will not get off caller’s property, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Someone is harassing him, threatening to post pictures of him online, Hwy. 34.
Theft — Theft of pontoon and a skid steer, Crooked Pine Dr., Park Rapids.
Fireworks — Neighbors setting off fireworks, caller is very upset. Says if it’s not stopped he will take care of it himself and end up in jail, C.R. 36.
Theft — Theft of lilypad floatation device from pontoon in last couple days, Hwy. 71.
Child custody — Parents disputing date and time for child drop off, C.R. 13.
Boat and water — No wake sign not visible due to tree growth.
Aniimal complaint — Wounded bear cub in caller’s yard, 180th St.
Ambulance — Female with chest pains, low blood pressure in detox building, Hwy. 34.
Theft — Two chairs stolen from caller’s front yard, Eliot Lane.
911 call — Open 911 line with loud unknown noise in background, no answer when called back, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Woman dropped off dog at residence, stated that if someone doesn’t do something about this they will lose their job, 200th St.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Some people on property, concerned after lawn chair theft earlier, Eliot Lane.
Officer assist — Female quite intoxicated, needs assistance with her, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Woman called in, wants a defense class set up, was advised she lives in Cass Co. and needs to talk to them, then she requested to speak with deputy she talked to last week, Cedar Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Theft — Theft of trolling motor, possibly June 9, calling for insurance purposes, New Melahn Dr.
Ambulance — Man has large piece of food lodged in throat, Hackberry Dr.
Driving complaint — UPS truck speeding on gravel road, ongoing issue, 320th St.
Driving complaint — Truck drivers hauling pipe and sandbags are speeding. Caller is nervous with resort right there, wondering if extra patrol possible.
Fire — Vehicle and shed on fire, 414th St.
Fire — Trees on fire, 414th St.
Harassment/stalking — Party harassing woman, C.R. 44.
Animal complaint — Dead bald eagle wrapped up in purple towel on east side of road.
Traffic hazard — Toyota blocking trucks hauling pipes on road, C.R. 3.
Driving complaint — Black pickup swerving into oncoming traffic.
Deer call — Abandoned fawn on side of road, Chippewa Lp.
Boat and water — Resort check, Dayspring Dr.
Boat and water — Resort check, Hwy. 87, Nevis.
Child custody — Question about soon to be ex having phone conversations with children, C.R. 39.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 23.
Domestic — Domestic with boyfriend, at gas station with kids in Lake George, Neighborway Dr.
Officer assist — Someone pulled out no trespassing sign, C.R. 40.
Assault/fighting — Six to eight people are fighting at the bar, Bunyan Trails, Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman has collapsed on bathroom floor, Hulet Ave.
Disputes/disturbances — Wants party with a warrant removed from her residence, Vagabond Loop.
Child custody — Custody issues, Main St., Nevis.
Littering — Fifth wheel is dumping sewage on road, 220th St.
Gun call — Caller just noticed that pistol is missing, 150th St.
Littering — Garbage found at public beach, Veronica Dr., Cass Lake.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle on brother in law’s property, full of empty beer cans, Hwy. 200.
