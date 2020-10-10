The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 28 to Oct 4, 2020.

Suspicious —  Caller hears people outside her home, maybe in back yard, Get Around Rd.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive-off valued at $44.16 on Sept. 25, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Complaint that neighbors are cutting trails on their property, C.R. 16, Laporte

Theft —  Political sign stolen from caller’s field.

Officer assist —  Caller says neighbor’s building is 45 feet onto his property.

Domestic —  Wife hit the caller, caller locked wife out of the house; C.R. 81.

Stray livestock —  Caller found cows in his yard when he came home; he pushed them into his pasture so they won’t get away; 420th St.

Suspicious —  Man is outside gate stating he has a flat tire. Gave state trooper some “attitude.” Caller is afraid that once the trooper leaves, the man will scale the fence; Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Girlfriend took caller’s iPhone and his .243 Browning with clip and a pellet gun with scope. Caller wants Sheriff’s Office to pig his phone to find out where she is.

Domestic —  Physical domestic; too much alcohol; no weapons. Man took off walking.

Animal complaint —  Akeley caller says her neighbor’s pit bull got loose and injured her dog.

Accident —  Two-vehicle accident; air bags deployed.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports daughter is trying to drive while impaired; Hwy. 34.

Theft —  Man reports cell phone stolen today from Nevis City Fire Hall.

Driving complaint —  Car reported racing on C.R. 48; little black Honda Civic, no plate.

Ambulance —  Caller may have a broken ankle; can’t get into the car.

ATV/OHV —  Caller has questions about ATV operation laws

Business check — Business check on Main Street, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller wants assistance retrieving son’s  property from a previous residence; Laporte.

Harassment/stalking—  Caller filed for an OFP against another person but isn’t sure if it went through yet. The other party was just at his home; Gibbon Drive.

School walk-through —  Walk-through at Nevis School.

Ambulance —  Older man, very confused, refuses to go to the emergency room; Downey Drive.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about a friend’s property and probate issues; Hwy. 34.

Ambulance —  Man complains of severe abdominal pain; C.R. 45.

Accident —  Squad backed into tree, scraped bumper; minor to no damage; C.R. 45.

Business check —  Business check, Main Street, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about Facebook posts; Hwy. 64, Akeley.

911 hang up —  Hang up, yelling in the background; Cass County Dispatch informed;  Howard Lake Road.

Theft —  Caller says $20,000 was paid to a construction company and nothing has been done for five weeks now; C.R. 16.

Fire —  Hay baler is on fire, C.R. 39

Accident —  Someone hit caller’s vehicle early this morning; Hwy. 64; hit and run.

Dispute —  A man is yelling at someone for touching his phone; C.R. 25, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Caller reports gate locked but light on at a hunting shack. He’s never seen anyone there without the gate being unlocked.

Ambulance —  A man was reported choking on something. Airway appears to be cleared but he is still doing a lot of coughing; Laporte area.

Gun call —  Neighbors are shooting after legal hours.

Theft —  Gray and black jacket, Nike jacket, black hat, on bike, westbound in eastbound lane, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.

Accident —  Overturned vehicle; appears not to have happened long ago.

Ambulance —  Older woman is possibly having heart attack; shortness of breath, weird feeling  in arms; C.R. 39, Laporte.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments