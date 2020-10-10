The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 28 to Oct 4, 2020.
Suspicious — Caller hears people outside her home, maybe in back yard, Get Around Rd.
Gas drive off — Gas drive-off valued at $44.16 on Sept. 25, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Complaint that neighbors are cutting trails on their property, C.R. 16, Laporte
Theft — Political sign stolen from caller’s field.
Officer assist — Caller says neighbor’s building is 45 feet onto his property.
Domestic — Wife hit the caller, caller locked wife out of the house; C.R. 81.
Stray livestock — Caller found cows in his yard when he came home; he pushed them into his pasture so they won’t get away; 420th St.
Suspicious — Man is outside gate stating he has a flat tire. Gave state trooper some “attitude.” Caller is afraid that once the trooper leaves, the man will scale the fence; Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Girlfriend took caller’s iPhone and his .243 Browning with clip and a pellet gun with scope. Caller wants Sheriff’s Office to pig his phone to find out where she is.
Domestic — Physical domestic; too much alcohol; no weapons. Man took off walking.
Animal complaint — Akeley caller says her neighbor’s pit bull got loose and injured her dog.
Accident — Two-vehicle accident; air bags deployed.
Driving complaint — Caller reports daughter is trying to drive while impaired; Hwy. 34.
Theft — Man reports cell phone stolen today from Nevis City Fire Hall.
Driving complaint — Car reported racing on C.R. 48; little black Honda Civic, no plate.
Ambulance — Caller may have a broken ankle; can’t get into the car.
ATV/OHV — Caller has questions about ATV operation laws
Business check — Business check on Main Street, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance retrieving son’s property from a previous residence; Laporte.
Harassment/stalking— Caller filed for an OFP against another person but isn’t sure if it went through yet. The other party was just at his home; Gibbon Drive.
School walk-through — Walk-through at Nevis School.
Ambulance — Older man, very confused, refuses to go to the emergency room; Downey Drive.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a friend’s property and probate issues; Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Man complains of severe abdominal pain; C.R. 45.
Accident — Squad backed into tree, scraped bumper; minor to no damage; C.R. 45.
Business check — Business check, Main Street, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about Facebook posts; Hwy. 64, Akeley.
911 hang up — Hang up, yelling in the background; Cass County Dispatch informed; Howard Lake Road.
Theft — Caller says $20,000 was paid to a construction company and nothing has been done for five weeks now; C.R. 16.
Fire — Hay baler is on fire, C.R. 39
Accident — Someone hit caller’s vehicle early this morning; Hwy. 64; hit and run.
Dispute — A man is yelling at someone for touching his phone; C.R. 25, Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reports gate locked but light on at a hunting shack. He’s never seen anyone there without the gate being unlocked.
Ambulance — A man was reported choking on something. Airway appears to be cleared but he is still doing a lot of coughing; Laporte area.
Gun call — Neighbors are shooting after legal hours.
Theft — Gray and black jacket, Nike jacket, black hat, on bike, westbound in eastbound lane, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Accident — Overturned vehicle; appears not to have happened long ago.
Ambulance — Older woman is possibly having heart attack; shortness of breath, weird feeling in arms; C.R. 39, Laporte.
