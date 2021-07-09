The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 28 to 30, 2021.
Suspicious — Garage light on, looked like house lights on, no one should be there, Hal Dr.
Boat and water — Wake boarders damaging shore line, putting campers in danger, Edgewater Dr.
Theft — Ex-husband pawned her rifle, C.R. 18.
Disputes/disturbances — Vehicle obstructing the road, Big Buck Dr.
Animal complaint — Large white aggressive dog in caller’s yard, Rea Dr.
Suspicious — White SUV parked in front of caller’s house, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Noise complaint — Blue and white ski boat, four people playing loud rap music.
Gun call — Single gun shot heard from behind caller’s house, 275th Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Caller receiving harassing messages on Facebook, Greenwood Lp.
Accident — Truck hauling pipe lost its load, pipes obstructing road.
Noise — Neighbor dispute involving survey lines, 169th Ave
Animal complaint — Two woodchucks on property, wants them removed before they attack kids or dogs, Hillside Ave., Akeley.
Driving complaint — White vehicle all over road, dark tinted windows, Hwy. 64.
Officer asssist — Caller is in treatment and someone is using her car, wants help getting it to her mom, Second Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman can’t get out of bed due to back problems, 255th Ave.
Abandoned car — Strange vehicle in driveway, Deerwood Lp.
Boat and water — No wake zone sign floating in the weeds.
Officer assist — Strong odor coming from neighbor’s apartment, Broadway St. Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller’s father fell and was injured; blood all over face, Frostbite Rd.
Officer assist — People are washing their clothes and bathing in the lake.
Boat and water — Jet ski is operating too close to shore.
Officer assist — Caller’s brother took possession of recently deceased mom’s revolver; caller is concerned about brother’s juvenile record; Hwy. 87.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle in ditch.
Suspicious — Van with five people came into driveway; passengers stated their driver was passed out drunk; believes vehicle headed north, Woodbine Dr.
