The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 28 to 30, 2021.

Suspicious —  Garage light on, looked like house lights on, no one should be there, Hal Dr.

Boat and water —  Wake boarders damaging shore line, putting campers in danger, Edgewater Dr.

Theft —  Ex-husband pawned her rifle, C.R. 18.

Disputes/disturbances —  Vehicle obstructing the road, Big Buck Dr.

Animal complaint —  Large white aggressive dog in caller’s yard, Rea Dr.

Suspicious —  White SUV parked in front of caller’s house, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Noise complaint —  Blue and white ski boat, four people playing loud rap music.

Gun call —  Single gun shot heard from behind caller’s house, 275th Ave.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller receiving harassing messages on Facebook, Greenwood Lp.

Accident —  Truck hauling pipe lost its load, pipes obstructing road.

Noise —  Neighbor dispute involving survey lines, 169th Ave

Animal complaint —  Two woodchucks on property, wants them removed before they attack kids or dogs, Hillside Ave., Akeley.

Driving complaint —  White vehicle all over road, dark tinted windows, Hwy. 64.

Officer asssist —  Caller is in treatment and someone is using her car, wants help getting it to her mom, Second Ave., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Woman can’t get out of bed due to back problems, 255th Ave.

Abandoned car —  Strange vehicle in driveway, Deerwood Lp.

Boat and water —  No wake zone sign floating in the weeds.

Officer assist —  Strong odor coming from neighbor’s apartment, Broadway St. Akeley.

Ambulance —  Caller’s father fell and was injured; blood all over face, Frostbite Rd.

Officer assist —  People are washing their clothes and bathing in the lake.

Boat and water —  Jet ski is operating too close to shore.

Officer assist —  Caller’s brother took possession of recently deceased mom’s revolver; caller is concerned about brother’s juvenile record; Hwy. 87.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle in ditch.

Suspicious —  Van with five people came into driveway; passengers stated their driver was passed out drunk; believes vehicle  headed north, Woodbine Dr.

