The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s German shepherds are in caller’s yard, attacked his pigs. He chased them off, but they came back and tried to attack caller’s sheep; Quiet Pasture Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — Person used dozer at gravel pit to tear it up, then stole the keys, CR 17.
Driving complaint — Off-duty state trooper reports a vehicle all over the roadway from fog line to center line, almost ran another car off the road.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, Bunyan Trails Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller’s neighbor damaged his flag pole post, State Hwy. 64.
Theft — Caller hired party to do masonry work, paid $4,000, no work has been done after a year, caller believes they have been a victim of theft by swindle, Dakota Shores Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller stated her grandson and girlfriend are fighting, Mayberry Dr.
Theft — Caller’s ATV was stolen in last few days, CR 37, Laporte.
Harasment/stalking — Employee saved caller’s phone number and is now stalking her on Facebook, Grouse Rd.
Officer assist — Female caller states she would like a deputy to drive by as she keeps hearing something out in the yard, has been happening all week, 500th St.
Child custody — Caller going through breakup, husband wants to take children out of state, caller wants to know if she can stop him, Cass Line Rd.
Scam possible — Caller believes he was scammed by gift card transaction on eBay, 269th Ave.
Property lost — Caller lost her wallet at an unknown location, Old Sunset Dr.
Property/vandalism — Pontoon was vandalized, 269th Ave.
Animal complaint — Horses running on the road, CR 45.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reporting neighbor being harassed by people in the area over ongoing issues, 275th Ave.
Gun call — Caller reports three gun shots, spaced out, to the west of residence, Deer View Rd.
Ambulance — Request for ambulance; woman is having a panic attack; Laporte.
Suspicious — Older burgundy truck stopped in the lane of travel facing south in north bound lane.
Animal complaint — Twelve cows got out of pasture, now in the ditch, CR 4.
Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from his ex-girlfriend’s residence, Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s two German shepherds attacking his chickens, caller chased them off, ongoing issue with neighbor, Quiet Prarie Dr.
Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from a previous residence, 109th Ave.
Driving complaint — White car, damage on front end, and old blue Taurus, both driving at high rate of speed, passing unsafely.
Accident — Car-bicycle accident, female party has cut on head.
Driving complaint — Vehicle swerving all over the road.
Alarm — Upper side slider burglary alarm activated, Large Pine Ln.
Fireworks — Numerous complaints of what sounds like gun shots in area.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Large unknown object in middle of roadway, possibly a tent.
Ambulance — 55 year old male fell and hit head, also having pancreatic issues, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller states that his neighbor’s horse is out of pasture, damaged his food plots, 110th St.
Trespassing — Two parties driving on neighbor’s property, accessed property via powerline clearing, not through the gate, State Hwy. 64.
Animal complaint — Two horses, one donkey running down roadway.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, $15.01 was taken, male driver, unknown direction of travel, Bunyan Trails Dr.
Disputes disturbances — Party approached caller at Laporte grocery store, harassed him by making false accusations, caller believes party to be intoxicated, drove away in motor vehicle, Central Ave. Laporte.
Deer call — Complaint of neighbor feeding deer, CR 9.
Driving complaint — Twelve or 13-year-old boys driving gold color car, ongoing issue, Broadway Rd.
Animal complaint — Caller reporting ongoing issue with neighbor’s horse being on his property, CR 45.
Suspicious — Heard people yelling about 10 minutes ago, possibly a young boy yelling for help, possibly black Chevy Equinox, 440th St.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s aggressive dog chased him, 110th St.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Ongoing issue with dog in her yard, 109th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Abandoned four-wheeler.
Officer assist — Bemidji bus driver reports lots of smoke near Raven Road, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Stray dog attacked her dog, killed her chickens, attacked her husband; 192nd St.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s aggressive dog chased caller; 110th St.
Drive-off — Gas drive-off, Bunyan Trails, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Ongoing issue with dog in her yard, 109th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Abandoned four-wheeler found in Laporte.
Harassment — Report of harassment, 380th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Cass Lake.
Burglary — Break-in at caller’s cabin; lock cut off boat shed; nothing appears to be missing. C.R. 37, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Alarm — Two interior burglar motion alarms activated at C.R. 37 residence.
Dispute — Two men fighting in front yard, driveway, 257th Ave.
Ambulance — Older man fell, has difficulty standing up. Currently is seated in chair. 119th Ave.
Theft — Caller says he sold his truck but can’t get paid for it; Rail Road, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller saw electrical lines sparking on a power line.
