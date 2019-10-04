The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s German shepherds are in caller’s yard, attacked his pigs. He chased them off, but they came back and tried to attack caller’s sheep; Quiet Pasture Dr.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Person used dozer at gravel pit to tear it up, then stole the keys, CR 17.

Driving complaint —  Off-duty state trooper reports a vehicle all over the roadway from fog line to center line, almost ran another car off the road.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive off, Bunyan Trails Dr.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller’s neighbor damaged his  flag pole post, State Hwy. 64.

Theft —  Caller hired party to do masonry work, paid $4,000, no work has been done after a year, caller believes they have been a victim of theft by swindle, Dakota Shores Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller stated her grandson and girlfriend are fighting, Mayberry Dr.

Theft —  Caller’s ATV was stolen in last few days, CR 37, Laporte.

Harasment/stalking —  Employee saved caller’s phone number and is now stalking her on Facebook, Grouse Rd.

Officer assist —  Female caller states she would like a deputy to drive by as she keeps hearing something out in the yard, has been happening all week, 500th St.

Child custody —  Caller going through breakup, husband wants to take children out of state, caller wants to know if she can stop him, Cass Line Rd.

Scam possible —  Caller believes he was scammed by gift card transaction on eBay, 269th Ave.

Property lost —  Caller lost her wallet at an unknown location, Old Sunset Dr.

Property/vandalism —  Pontoon was vandalized, 269th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Horses running on the road, CR 45.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller reporting neighbor being harassed by people in the area over ongoing issues, 275th Ave.

Gun call —  Caller reports three gun shots, spaced out, to the west of residence, Deer View Rd.

Ambulance —  Request for ambulance; woman is having a panic attack; Laporte.

Suspicious —  Older burgundy truck stopped in the lane of travel facing south in north bound lane.

Animal complaint —  Twelve cows got out of pasture, now in the ditch, CR 4.

Officer assist —  Caller would like assistance retrieving property from his ex-girlfriend’s residence, Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s two German shepherds attacking his chickens, caller chased them off, ongoing issue with neighbor, Quiet Prarie Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller would like assistance retrieving property from a previous residence, 109th Ave.

Driving complaint —  White car, damage on front end, and old blue Taurus, both driving at high rate of speed, passing unsafely.

Accident —  Car-bicycle accident, female party has cut on head.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle swerving all over the road.

Alarm —  Upper side slider burglary alarm activated, Large Pine Ln.

Fireworks —  Numerous complaints of what sounds like gun shots in area.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Traffic hazard —  Large unknown object in middle of roadway, possibly a tent.

Ambulance —  55 year old male fell and hit head, also having pancreatic issues, Main St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Caller states that his neighbor’s horse is out of pasture, damaged his food plots, 110th St.

Trespassing —  Two parties driving on neighbor’s property, accessed property via powerline clearing, not through the gate, State Hwy. 64.

Animal complaint —  Two horses, one donkey running down roadway.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive off, $15.01 was taken, male driver, unknown direction of travel, Bunyan Trails Dr.

Disputes disturbances —  Party approached caller at Laporte grocery store, harassed him by making false accusations, caller believes party to be intoxicated, drove away in motor vehicle, Central Ave. Laporte.

Deer call —  Complaint of neighbor feeding deer, CR 9.

Driving complaint —  Twelve or 13-year-old boys driving gold color car, ongoing issue, Broadway Rd.

Animal complaint —  Caller reporting ongoing issue with neighbor’s horse being on his property, CR 45.

Suspicious —  Heard people yelling about 10 minutes ago, possibly a young boy yelling for help, possibly black Chevy Equinox, 440th St.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s aggressive dog chased him, 110th St.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive off, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Ongoing issue with dog in her yard, 109th Ave.

ATV/OHV —  Abandoned four-wheeler.

Officer assist —  Bemidji bus driver reports lots of smoke near Raven Road, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog attacked her dog, killed her chickens, attacked her husband; 192nd St.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s aggressive dog chased caller; 110th St.

Drive-off —  Gas drive-off, Bunyan Trails, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Ongoing issue with dog in her yard, 109th Ave.

ATV/OHV —  Abandoned four-wheeler found in Laporte.

Harassment —  Report of harassment, 380th St.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Cass Lake.

Burglary —  Break-in at caller’s cabin; lock cut off boat shed; nothing appears to be missing. C.R. 37, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Laporte.

Alarm —  Two interior burglar motion alarms activated at C.R. 37 residence.

Dispute —  Two men fighting in front yard, driveway, 257th Ave.

Ambulance —  Older man fell, has difficulty standing up. Currently is seated in chair. 119th Ave.

Theft —  Caller says he sold his truck but can’t get paid for it; Rail Road, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller saw electrical lines sparking on a power line.

