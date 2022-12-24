The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 12-18.
Community policing — Community policing event, Main St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Suspicious person walking down her driveway, 190th St.
Ambulance — Caller’s son having trouble breathing, delirious, has cerebral palsy, C.R. 33.
Bus arm violation — Red truck ran stop arm, bus seven.
Theft — Theft of money and guns, C.R. 6.
Alarm — General burglar alarm activation, C.R. 45.
Suspicious — Out with man on a bicycle, C.R. 81.
Ambulance — Older man fell last night, breathing and talking, 193rd Ave.
Ambulance — Elderly woman, 96, fell yesterday, was just found, alert, Tanager Dr.
Officer assist — Obstruction within right of way, no snowmobiling sign in middle of ditch.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Fire — Large fire believed to be structure, fully involved.
Leaks/spills — Possible illegal dumping in area.
Suspicious — Woman on corner screaming, crying, possibly intoxicated, no jacket.
Domestic — Woman, possible domestic victim, three kids in residence. Man took her phone so she can’t call, calling on VOIP. Man is believed to be on foot in area, Wejack Rd.
Ambulance — Man having asthma attack, unable to breathe, Lake Benedict Rd.
Domestic — Man reporting physical domestic, girlfriend hit him in the head with a shoe, Beaver Dr.
Vehicle off road — Bus ran off road.
Ambulance — Man is having trouble breathing, Lake Benedict Rd.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller has issues with ex and kids, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Threats — Questions about threatening texts he’s receiving from parties in Hubbard Co, Hwy., 44.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Ambulance — Caller has fractured vertebrae, in lots of pain, medications making him feel strange, C.R. 48.
Property found — Found a shepherd mix dog on C.R. 40 between 81 and 18.
Suspicious — Caller is following vehicle from Walker to Akeley, white car, First St., Akeley.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller states woman is at his house, he has OFP against her, Beaver Dr.
Violation of court order — Caller needs woman removed from property, Beaver Dr.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Tree across road, Aspen Dr.
Fire — Tree limb on fire on a powerline.
Mailbox damage — Vehicle hit his mailbox, C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Caller’s partner died last week, kids have locked her out of the house, C.R. 6.
Officer assist — Caller wants man removed from residence, is swearing at child, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off road, C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Wants to know how to get his gun back, 190th St.
Ambulance — Person fainted, shaky, is going in and out of consciousness, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Tree across road, blocking lane.
Check crimes — Reporting bad checks Hwy., 64.
Ambulance — Older person is very weak, can’t walk, dehydrated, Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Fire — Trees hitting powerlines, starting trees on fire, Beach Haven Rd.
Driving complaint — Lumber logging truck, erratic driving, almost ran cars off road.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle in middle of road, road grader is attempting to grade road.
Officer assist — Man stole caller’s ladder; caller wants assistance getting it from residence, he doesn’t have the exact house number, C.R. 30.
Officer assist — Caller possibly needs help with person moving out of residence tomorrow, Island Shore Dr.
Snowmobile — Advised ACR for snowmobile, Heartland Trl.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile violation, Heartland Trl.
Accident — Person went into ditch, hit tree, not injured, C.R. 40.
Agency assist — Left cell in grocery cart at Coborn’s, he’s tracking it to a location in Akeley, First St., Park Rapids.
Ambulance — Elderly man, possible stroke with Alzheimer’s, unknown problem, First Ave., Laporte.
Burglary — Leech Lake received call about burglary in progress, they are watching a party on property in dark clothing with backpack, Wolf Lake Dr.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller purchased snowmobile but there’s no registration, 209th Ave.
Motorist assist — Car is on side of road, owner attempting to get it removed, Akeley.
Domestic — Verbal dispute, may get physical, woman has left, Island Shore Dr.
Officer assist — Caller has issues with getting his dog, Essex Rd.
Ambulance — Girl, 13, trouble breathing, C.R. 39.
Disputes/disturbances — Son’s ex is sitting at end of driveway in pickup, caller states she’s not supposed to be on the property, Hwy. 87.
