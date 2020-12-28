The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 17-20.
Theft — Caller has questions about employee theft; Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Caller’s brother sent her a package via UPS and it was delivered to the wrong address; C.R. 7.
Animal neglect — Animal neglect investigation; Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Accident — Two-vehicle accident with injuries; one vehicle disabled, obstructing road.
Animal complaint — Mail boxer dog, white with brown circle markings found in the Becida area. Dog has collar; has bloody paws. Caller will keep the dog until the owner is found.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.
Child custody — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about meeting his ex- to pick up his children; C.R. 27.
Noise complaint — Neighbors play loud music; ongoing issue but not happening right now.
Lost dog — German Shepherd/husky mix, two years old, may be chipped. Wearing green/gray reflective collar. Name is Daisy; friendly but shy.
Traffic stop — Driver is doing “donuts” at the Town Hall.
Ambulance — Man is having difficulty breathing, needs oxygen.
Ambulance — Woman is having trouble breathing.
Violation of OFP — Caller reports the respondent of an Order for Protection is at her residence in Akeley.
Ambulance — A woman with a broken shoulder is stuck in the bathroom at a house on Wildwood Road.
Accident — Vehicle went into the ditch, hit a tree. No injuries, air bags not deployed. Caller is arranging for a tow.
Accident — One vehicle rollover; caller’s back hurts; wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Violation of OFP — Caller reports her daughter was contacted via a third party by the person she has an OFP against.
Lost dog — A blue tick dog with Germen tracking collar is missing; dog has black, brown and white spots; unable to locate after hunting this morning.
Child custody — Caller wants to speak with an officer about his ex-wife’s attempts to alter the children exchange location; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance retrieving property and her kids from her ex’s residence.
