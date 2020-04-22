The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 9 to 12, 2020.
Scam-possible — Caller received a call from a party claiming to be with publishers clearinghouse, caller thinks its a scam, C.R. 95, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants to talk to officer about false claims being made against them.
Officer assist — Requesting officer come to the house. Caller disconnected when asked the reason, 210th St., Nevis.
Child custody — Caller states she has full custody of her minor child and the father is refusing to return the child, 317th St., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy regarding evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, 200th St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Unknown medical. 911 caller requesting help, C.R. 45, Laporte.
Alarm — Medical alarm activated, alarm company was unable to make contact, C.R. 16, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 200.
Suspicious — Report of suspicious vehicle parked in an approach near her residence, Horseshoe Rd.
Domestic — Woman is assaulting husband, 275th Ave., Laporte.
Suspicious — Juveniles sitting at lake access.
Suspicious — Caller states that a Chevy Trailblazer pulled into callers driveway and keeps driving up and down the road, Walnut Dr.
ATV/OHV — Caller says that his neighbors are tearing up the intersection and their dogs are running around.
ATV/OHV — Complaint of a dirt bike and an ATV driving recklessly and tearing up the roadway, Wolf Ridge Dr., Cass Lake.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller states that her residence and her neighbor’s residence were shot by a paintball gun last night, C.R. 6.
911 hang up — 911 hang up, call dropped prior to Dispatch answering, no answer upon call back, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller’s brother having a seizure, C.R. 33, Nevis.
ATV\OHV — Out with a dirt bike.
Harassment/stalking — Caller states she is receiving harassing email from a party she met on the Minecraft video game, Hwy. 34.
911 hang up — No one on the line but someone dialing the phone, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Caller would like extra patrol for suspicious activity in the area, Wildwood Rd.
Alarm — Caller reporting CO alarm going off. Advise caller to leave, close house. They asked about being billed, stated they didn’t want fire department sent out, Nesting Rock Dr., Lake George.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 219th St., Nevis.
Vehicle stolen — Caller reporting his 2000 pick up taken, maroon, has rust on it, Fries Dr., Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller says he has a man on his front porch and needs help. He has people chasing him and is stuck way back in the woods, 265th Ave.
Disputes/disturbances — Man is slamming stuff around and threatening the caller, Walnut Dr.
Animal complain — Two dogs belong to neighbors and they don’t keep them home, dragging deer bones all over the neighborhood, Gateway Dr., Akeley.
Officer assist — Male party has a restraining order against him by his ex-wife but she is still contacting him, Meadow Circle, Laporte.
Ambulance — Man with chest pains, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Motorist assist — Deputy out with a disabled vehicle.
Ambulance — Woman is having an allergic reaction; Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Woman with stomach pain, trouble swallowing, infected cut on her arm; Akeley area.
Moove over — Two cows on the roadway; no location given.
Agency assist — Man has been wandering around; sleeping on a chair, doesn’t want to be wandering around at night; Akeley area.
Suspicious — Caller reports someone is pounding on the door; wants the person removed; Cass Lake area.
Damage to property — Business owner reports an employee drove vehicle with trailer, jack knifed it and damaged the vehicle; incident happened 5-6 days ago; Laporte area.
Agency assist — A person is outside the caller’s home, keeps knocking on the window; Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about his estranged wife removing property from his business; Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Drive-off — Gas drive-off for $20.84 in Nevis.
Bad dog! Bad dog! — Caller stated their chickens are being killed by neighbor’s dog; C.R. 39.
