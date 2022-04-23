The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 11 to 20.
Driving complaint — Pickup east bound in west bound lane, Hwy. 2.
Harassment/stalking — Wife has emails from a party that’s harassing her, 285th Ave., Akeley.
Assault/fight — Fight in the middle of the highway, Hwy. 34.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Harassment/stalking — Reports harassment, 460th St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — TZD traffic stop, Hwy. 64.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Traffic stop — TZD traffic stop, Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Paul Bunyan Communications told her to report her phone number is being used to make calls to people in the neighborhood, C.R. 3, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller has concerns over a dog breeder who is neglecting the animals.
Gas drive off — $54.73 taken, left north bound on Hwy 200, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Dog sitting on caller’s porch, C.R. 6.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Trespassing — Caller wants brother removed from property, has been ordered to leave before and not return, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Caller’s daughter went to neighbor’s house, saw him on floor bleeding, unresponsive, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Questions about individual walking back to her property, C.R. 36.
Domestic — Domestic between father and 17 year old daughter, Inlet Cir.
Ambulance — Client in active seizure, Hwy., 34.
Ambulance — Older man has fallen, possible broken hip, 344th St., Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — A side wall inside storage unit kicked in and access gained to adjacent unit, Hwy., 34.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Complaint of a vehicle swerving on the road, Hwy. 64.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Twelve year old out of control, smashed out window, 159th Ave.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Man walking on property line, was granted a protection order this morning, has large stick and his dog with him, C.R. 36.
Damage to property/vandalism — Woman came to house and broke windshield, nephew stated uncle told him to call, didn’t know if woman was still there or not,Walnut Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails Dr.
Traffic hazard — Person walking on Hwy. 34, east bound lane.
Theft — Mail theft, 317th Ave.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Restraining order against party who is now dancing in front of her residence, C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Party has question regarding an HRO, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Issues with neighbor’s dogs, 229th Ave.
Assault/fight — Granddaughter just informed caller that her mom’s boyfriend has been physically abusing her,Western Ave.
Burglary — Cabin break-in, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Officer assist — Physical altercation with ex-husband who still lives in residence, C.R. 39.
Gas drive off — Gray SUV headed west on Hwy. 71, driven by man with goatee, $69.78, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Disputes/disturbances — Neighbor came over and tried to punch her, North St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Question about black bear that’s around the neighborhood, concerned about it, Wildwood Rd.
Harassment/stalking — Someone she knows is hacking into her phone, Willow Rd., Laporte.
Vehicle off road — Three miles north of Akeley on Hwy. 64, no injuries, tow already notified.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Nevis (two stops).
Officer assist — Caller requests deputy contact her about her ex-husband’s continuous visits to her property despite being told not to do so. No current court orders are in place; Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Caller has problems with neighbors’ dogs defecating in her yard, 190th St.
Domestic — Physical domestic incident; woman complaining of head pain; Wejack Road.
Damage to property — Caller says garage and vehicles were shot with a paintball gun; Wild Wing Drive.
Theft — Identity theft, phone hacking, Willow Road.
Traffic hazard — Caller reports neighbor used a Bobcat to drag a car out onto the road, then neighbor got in his truck and left with car still on the road; Wildwood Road.
Accident — Accident reported in the curves east of C.R. 45; White Pontiac off the road in the trees. Caller didn’t see anyone but could hear voices.
Domestic — Caller’s son is wrecking things in her home, throwing furniture around but not being physical toward her; Walnut Drive.
Burglary — 911 call reporting someone banging on her house, attempting to break in. While on 911, Dispatch received a second 911 call reporting his neighbor is there, broke a window; third 911 call also received, same as second.
Business check — Business check, Main Street, Nevis.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Cattle are out of their fence and are at her fence line, 119th Ave.
Animal complaint — Caller requests an ICR for an animal complaint, C.R. 40.
