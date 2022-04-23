The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 11 to 20.

Driving complaint —  Pickup east bound in west bound lane, Hwy. 2.

Harassment/stalking —  Wife has emails from a party that’s harassing her, 285th Ave., Akeley.

Assault/fight —  Fight in the middle of the highway, Hwy. 34.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.

Harassment/stalking —  Reports harassment, 460th St., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  TZD traffic stop, Hwy. 64.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.

Traffic stop —  TZD traffic stop, Hwy. 64.

Officer assist —  Paul Bunyan Communications told her to report her phone number is being used to make calls to people in the neighborhood, C.R. 3, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Caller has concerns over a dog breeder who is neglecting the animals.

Gas drive off —  $54.73 taken, left north bound on Hwy 200, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Dog sitting on caller’s porch, C.R. 6.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Trespassing —  Caller wants brother removed from property, has been ordered to leave before and not return, C.R. 36.

Ambulance —  Caller’s daughter went to neighbor’s house, saw him on floor bleeding, unresponsive, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Questions about individual walking back to her property, C.R. 36.

Domestic —  Domestic between father and 17 year old daughter, Inlet Cir.

Ambulance —  Client in active seizure, Hwy., 34.

Ambulance —  Older man has fallen, possible broken hip, 344th St., Laporte.

Damage to property/vandalism —  A side wall inside storage unit kicked in and access gained to adjacent unit, Hwy., 34.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Complaint of a vehicle swerving on the road, Hwy. 64.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Twelve year old out of control, smashed out window, 159th Ave.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Man walking on property line, was granted a protection order this morning, has large stick and his dog with him, C.R. 36.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Woman came to house and broke windshield, nephew stated uncle told him to call, didn’t know if woman was still there or not,Walnut Dr.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails Dr.

Traffic hazard —  Person walking on Hwy. 34, east bound lane.

Theft —  Mail theft, 317th Ave.

Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Restraining order against party who is now dancing in front of her residence, C.R. 36.

Officer assist —  Party has question regarding an HRO, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Issues with neighbor’s dogs, 229th Ave.

Assault/fight —  Granddaughter just informed caller that her mom’s boyfriend has been physically abusing her,Western Ave.

Burglary —  Cabin break-in, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Officer assist —  Physical altercation with ex-husband who still lives in residence, C.R. 39.

Gas drive off —  Gray SUV headed west on Hwy. 71, driven by man with goatee, $69.78, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Disputes/disturbances —  Neighbor came over and tried to punch her, North St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Question about black bear that’s around the neighborhood, concerned about it, Wildwood Rd.

Harassment/stalking —  Someone she knows is hacking into her phone, Willow Rd., Laporte.

Vehicle off road —  Three miles north of Akeley on Hwy. 64, no injuries, tow already notified.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Nevis (two stops).

Officer assist —  Caller requests deputy contact her about her ex-husband’s continuous visits to her property despite being told not to do so.  No current court orders are in place; Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint — Caller has problems with neighbors’ dogs defecating in her yard, 190th St.

Domestic —  Physical domestic incident; woman complaining of head pain; Wejack Road.

Damage to property —  Caller says garage and vehicles were shot with a paintball gun; Wild Wing Drive.

Theft —  Identity theft, phone hacking, Willow Road.

Traffic hazard —  Caller reports  neighbor used a Bobcat to drag a car out onto the road, then neighbor got in his truck and left with car still on the road; Wildwood Road.

Accident —  Accident reported in the curves east of C.R. 45; White Pontiac off the road  in the trees. Caller didn’t see anyone but could hear voices.

Domestic —  Caller’s son is wrecking things in her home, throwing furniture around but not being physical toward her; Walnut Drive.

Burglary — 911 call reporting someone banging on her house, attempting to break in. While on 911, Dispatch received a second 911 call reporting his neighbor is there, broke a window; third 911 call also received, same as second.

Business check —  Business check, Main Street, Nevis.

Walk-through —  School walk-through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Animal  complaint —  Cattle are out of their fence and are at her fence line, 119th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Caller requests an  ICR for an animal complaint, C.R. 40.

