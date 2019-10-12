The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 3 to 9.
Animal complaint — Husky dog is always coming to caller’s house, CR 7.
Officer assist — Caller has security cameras, was alerted there was someone on his property that shouldn’t have been there, Blueberry Bridge Rd.
Traffic stop — Black Chevy Cruze, no plates.
Traffic hazard — Cattle on roadway.
Suspicious — Vehicle noticed with lights on during perimeter check and noticed still on at a later time.
Deer call — Deer dispatched, CR 33.
Scam — Scam, did give money, CR 12.
Burglary — Theft from locked garage within the last week, Heartwood Trl.
Officer assist — Caller’s ex has dog, won’t give it back, CR 33.
Officer assist — Caller wants to drop off wood splitter, wants it documented, 285th St.
ATV/OHV — Caller wants to know rules about riding dirt bikes in ditches.
Officer assist — Caller wants an officer to help make sure the key to the premises is still in the lock box, Heartwood Trl.
Animal complaint — Ten black cows in roadway.
Traffic hazard — Popple tree across the road east of Quartz LP; has to drive in the ditch to get around it.
Stalking/harassment — Issues with prank calls and other issues with a group of girls, Greenbrier Dr.
Animal complaint — Three horses, two brown and one white and brown spotted horses on the road.
Driving complaint — Distracted driver favoring the center of roadway, swerving over to fog line, State Hwy. 200.
Animal complaint — Wants to talk to an officer about a dog that is in her yard, 474th St.
Littering — Box of mail and garbage in roadway, has name on it.
Ambulance — Fish house up the hill; possible heart attack; behind house to left; has taken two nitro tablets; US 71.
Theft — A cribbage board that was important to the caller was stolen sometime in September; C.R. 7.
Theft — Credit card stolen and used to pay electric bill at Itasca Mantrap.
Officer assist — Strong smell of gas coming from neighbor’s house; Country Circle.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues getting property from ex-husband.
Suspicious — Male, mid-20s, in full Army dress, looking in mail boxes; Becida.
Suspicious — Caller says people were on her mother’s property asking about property lines and taking down trees; Wolf Lake Road
Traffic hazard — Tree down, completely blocking the road.
Trespassing — People are trespassing onto caller’s property, cutting boughs.
Officer assist — Caller says he gave money to friends to buy him a generator in Bemidji, which they friends did, but they took it to someone else’s property. Caller wants his generator!
Accident — Single vehicle rollover with entrapment, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog complaint, REA Drive, Laporte.
Ambulance — A golfer is down on Hole 7; his golf cart hit a sand trap, driver fell out; can’t get up; Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint; Bounty Drive.
Officer assist — Neighbor discarded abunchof tree branches and limbs in the ditch in the Guthrie area.
Accident — Someone backed into a vehicle in a parking lot in Nevis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.