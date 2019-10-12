The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 3 to 9.

Animal complaint —  Husky dog is always coming to caller’s house, CR 7.

Officer assist —  Caller has security cameras, was alerted there was someone on his property that shouldn’t have been there, Blueberry Bridge Rd.

Traffic stop —  Black Chevy Cruze, no plates.

Traffic hazard —  Cattle on roadway.

Suspicious —  Vehicle noticed with lights on during perimeter check and noticed still on at a later time.

Deer call —  Deer dispatched, CR 33.

Scam —  Scam, did give money, CR 12.

Burglary —  Theft from locked garage within the last week, Heartwood Trl.

Officer assist —  Caller’s ex has dog, won’t give it back, CR 33.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to drop off wood splitter, wants it documented, 285th St.

ATV/OHV —  Caller wants to know rules about riding dirt bikes in ditches.

Officer assist —  Caller wants an officer to help make sure the key to the premises is still in the lock box, Heartwood Trl.

Animal complaint —  Ten black  cows in roadway.

Traffic hazard —  Popple tree across the road east of Quartz LP; has to drive in the ditch to get around it.

Stalking/harassment —  Issues with prank calls and other issues with a group of girls, Greenbrier Dr.

Animal complaint —  Three horses, two brown and one white and brown spotted horses on the road.

Driving complaint —  Distracted driver favoring the center of roadway, swerving over to fog line, State Hwy. 200.

Animal complaint —  Wants to talk to an officer about a dog that is in her yard, 474th St.

Littering —  Box of mail and garbage in roadway, has name on it.

Ambulance —  Fish house up the hill; possible heart attack; behind house to left; has taken two nitro tablets; US 71.

Theft —  A cribbage board that was important to the caller was stolen sometime in September; C.R. 7.

Theft —  Credit card stolen and used to pay electric bill at Itasca Mantrap.

Officer assist —  Strong smell of gas coming from neighbor’s house; Country Circle.

Officer assist —  Caller is having issues getting property from ex-husband.

Suspicious —  Male, mid-20s, in full Army dress, looking in mail boxes; Becida.

Suspicious — Caller says people were on her mother’s property asking about property lines and taking down trees; Wolf Lake Road

Traffic hazard —  Tree down, completely blocking the road.

Trespassing —  People are trespassing onto caller’s property, cutting boughs.

Officer assist —  Caller says he gave money to friends to buy him a generator in Bemidji, which they friends did, but they took it to someone else’s property. Caller wants his generator!

Accident —  Single vehicle rollover with entrapment, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog complaint, REA Drive, Laporte.

Ambulance —  A golfer is down on Hole 7; his golf cart hit a sand trap, driver fell out; can’t get up; Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint; Bounty Drive.

Officer assist —  Neighbor discarded abunchof tree branches and limbs in the ditch in the Guthrie area.

Accident —  Someone backed into a vehicle in a parking lot in Nevis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments