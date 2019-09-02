The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 19 to 25.
Abandoned — Highway Dept. reporting car on side of road, Laporte.
Ambulance — Elderly woman fell, possible broken arm and leg, Hwy. 50.
Ambulance — Caller fell while walking dog, Norway Dr., Laporte.
Boat and Water — Resort check, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Accident — Vehicle on top of trailer overturned in ditch. Vehicle towing them up on highway.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Two stray dogs, CR 39, Laporte.
Alarm — Office alarm tripped, State 64, Akeley.
Boat and water — Boat and water inspection, Wolf Lake Rd.
Boat and water — Resort check, County 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wanted to talk to an officer about a “BCA” thing, Hwy. 16, Laporte.
Boat and water — Resort check, CR 84, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Five black cows in the road.
Ambulance — Call to NAMB regarding a fall, their dispatch wants a deputy to respond, CR 45, Laporte.
Driving complaint — Truck pulling trailer not allowing caller to pass, Akeley.
Domestic — Verbal yelling, possible physical fight, may need ambulance, Vagabond Loop.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller reports ex threw all his stuff out in the yard and it got ruined, 470th St., Laporte.
Theft — Go cart stolen, CR 93.
Animal complaint — Tan horse in the ditch, CR 45.
Ambulance — Caller fell and hit head, doesn’t remember falling but is conscious, CR 4.
Domestic — Can hear female screaming, possibly at someone, Beacon Rd.
Theft — Theft from foreclosed home, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
Theft — Theft of trailer, Hwy. 200.
Gas drive off — Wagon drove off without paying, Central Ave., Laporte.
Littering — Caller reports an old trailer house and camper dumped on his property, 331st Ave., Laporte.
Burglary — Caller missing a Kindle, it had been purchased and delivered to Cass Lake. Caller hasn’t been to cabin in two weeks, Wolf Lake Rd.
Disputes/disturbance — Both verbal and physical altercations, no more information given, caller stated deputies would find out when they arrive, 380th St.
ATV/OHV — No head lights on (two calls), State 64.
Officer assist — Caller wants some people removed from their house, Otter Dr., Laporte.
Officer assist — Kids throwing rocks at house and cars, 406th St.
Harassment/stalking — Laporte caller says people are spreading rumors about her that are not true and are harassing her.
Animal complaint— Ongoing issues with a pit bull/boxer, has a collar on but nobody can get close to him; he has destroyed a lawn mower seat, kennel and garbage cans.
Gun call — Incident involving a gun; requests a deputy to respond; Schoolcraft Trail.
Ambulance — Akeley caller requests ambulance; his defibrillator has gone off several times.
Suspicious — Deputy is out with a suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Unresponsive male, not breathing; Hidden Road, Akeley.
Theft — Tires stolen.
Traffic stop — Stop made on Hwy. 2 at the Leech Lake Reservation line.
Child custody — Child is with grandparents who refuse to return him to his mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.