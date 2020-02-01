The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 23 to 29.
Fire — Caller came home and found trailer had burned down, CR 9.
Abandoned car — Caller states driveway is not plowed and some vehicle is sitting in the middle of the road, blocking 398th St.
Officer assist — Questions on a vehicle that was towed on Hwy. 200 and CR 36 in December.
Theft — Theft of a debit card, Main St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Black Toyota occupied by two men has sitting by her mailboxes for 30 minutes. Now they are also partly in the roadway, 110th St.
Traffic stop — Leech Lake Tribal Police traffic stop.
Traffic stop — Traffic stopping a semi.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Ford Explorer obstructing Hwy. 28.
Theft — Caller reports checks stolen from car last night, vehicle unlocked, 275th Ave.
Traffic hazard — Two dogs, possibly injured, westbound in eastbound lane.
Ambulance — Man with swollen legs can’t walk or climb stairs; CR 44, Laporte.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off road.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle just went off the road.
Vehicle off road — White SUV in the ditch, still occupied.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reports someone pounding on her house at about 3 a.m., Chimney Rd., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte (two calls).
Scam possible — Caller states she received a check from Paul Bunyan that she was supposed to cash and send back money, 115th Ave., Becida.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, CR 39, Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Received a call and all he can hear is screaming and yelling on the phone, CR 4.
Disputes/disturbances — Can hear screaming and yelling and things possibly being thrown by the neighbors, Eighth St.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller heard through a third party that an individual was going to beat her up, 470th St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Students loitering in the commons area, won’t pay to attend the game, nor will they leave when asked, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint, Central Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Elderly male is throwing up and very ill, Hwy. 71.
Driving complaint — Careless driver, swerving between lines, speeding. White service van with Illinois license plates, something mounted on the roof.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Alarm — Front door alarm, Hunter Rd.
Accident — Passenger from earlier call left Lake George and put the van in the ditch, north of Park Rapids, Hwy. 71.
Disputes/disturbances — Car stopped in middle of road and a man is beating someone up. Vehicle is facing west but not currently moving.
Deer call — Deer needs to be dispatched, Lake George.
Traffic hazard — Six horses in the middle of the road: two white, one black and white, and three brown.
Animal complaint — Caller reports his neighbor has had a calf down for three days to a week. It appears to be frozen to the ground but still alive.
Community policing — Laporte School AD requests a deputy to help at the school tonight.
K-9 — Laporte Principal wants to speak with a K-9 handler.
Dispute — Caller says she has been given court approval to get her possessions off a property, but the new property owners are removing items right now.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 44.
Agency assist — A 10-month-old is having a seizure.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 64.
Threats — Report of threats, Schoolcraft Trail.
Agency assist — Caller reports a party never showed up for work; Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Three horses loose on Oak Hills Road; call transferred to Beltrami County.
Domestic — Child says mom and dad are fighting; loud verbal disagreement.
Juvenile vaping — Student vaping on the Laporte School campus.
Animal complaint — Caller says her neighbor’s dog killed some of her livestock; C.R. 27.
Disturbance — A 16-year-old male is out of control; 159th Ave.
