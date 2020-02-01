Laporte School seventh-grader Thalia Meyer took first place at the school’s annual National Geography Bee. In second place was fifth-grader Deacon Cobbs and former Laporte Champion Wyatt Lahr took third. Meyer will take a qualifying test to try and make it to the state level of the Geography Bee. Pictured are (kneeling from left) fourth-grader Elias Petrie, Cobbs, Macey Morris in seventh, (sitting) fifth-grader Ryder Kampfer, Tatianna Wright in sixth, Meyer, fourth-grader Caleb Dubbe, (standing) Hunter Wright in seventh; Owen Tisland in eighth and Lahr. Photo submitted