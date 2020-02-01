The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 23 to 29.

Fire —  Caller came home and found trailer had burned down, CR 9.

Abandoned car —  Caller states driveway is not plowed and some vehicle is sitting in the middle of the road, blocking 398th St.

Officer assist —  Questions on a vehicle that was towed on Hwy. 200 and CR 36 in December.

Theft —  Theft of a debit card, Main St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Black Toyota occupied by two men has sitting by her mailboxes for 30 minutes. Now they are also partly in the roadway, 110th St.

Traffic stop —  Leech Lake Tribal Police traffic stop.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stopping a semi.

School walk through —  School walk through, Main St., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Ford Explorer obstructing Hwy. 28.

Theft —  Caller reports checks stolen from car last night, vehicle unlocked, 275th Ave.

Traffic hazard —  Two dogs, possibly injured, westbound in eastbound lane.

Ambulance —  Man with swollen legs can’t walk or climb stairs; CR 44, Laporte.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle off road.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle just went off the road.

Vehicle off road —  White SUV in the ditch, still occupied.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller reports someone pounding on her house at about 3 a.m., Chimney Rd., Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte (two calls).

Scam possible —  Caller states she received a check from Paul Bunyan that she was supposed to cash and send back money, 115th Ave., Becida.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, CR 39, Laporte.

Disputes/disturbances —  Received a call and all he can hear is screaming and yelling on the phone, CR 4.

Disputes/disturbances —  Can hear screaming and yelling and things possibly being thrown by the neighbors, Eighth St.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller heard through a third party that an individual was going to beat her up, 470th St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Students loitering in the commons area, won’t pay to attend the game, nor will they leave when asked, Main St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint, Central Ave., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Elderly male is throwing up and very ill, Hwy. 71.

Driving complaint —  Careless driver, swerving between lines, speeding. White service van with Illinois license plates, something mounted on the roof.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Alarm —  Front door alarm, Hunter Rd.

Accident —  Passenger from earlier call left Lake George and put the van in the ditch, north of Park Rapids, Hwy. 71.

Disputes/disturbances —  Car stopped in middle of road and a man is beating someone up. Vehicle is facing west but not currently moving.

Deer call —  Deer needs to be dispatched, Lake George.

Traffic hazard —  Six horses in the middle of the road: two white, one black and white, and three brown.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports his neighbor has had a calf down for three days to a week. It appears to be frozen to the ground but still alive.

Community policing —  Laporte School AD requests a deputy to help at the school tonight.

K-9 —  Laporte Principal wants to speak with a K-9 handler.

Dispute —  Caller says she has been given court approval to get her possessions off a property, but the new property owners are removing items right now.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on C.R. 44.

Agency assist —  A 10-month-old is having a seizure.

Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 64.

Threats —  Report of threats, Schoolcraft Trail.

Agency assist —  Caller reports a party never showed up for work; Broadway St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Three horses loose on Oak Hills Road; call transferred to Beltrami County.

Domestic — Child says mom and dad are fighting; loud verbal disagreement.

Juvenile vaping — Student vaping on the Laporte School campus.

Animal complaint —  Caller says her neighbor’s dog killed some of her livestock; C.R. 27.

Disturbance —  A 16-year-old male is out of control; 159th Ave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments