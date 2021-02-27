The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 16-24, 2021.
Officer assist — Wants to talk to officer about an issue, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Theft — Theft of catalytic converter, C.R. 9.
Fraud — People calling saying they were from the police department and that if she didn’t call a number there’d be a warrant issued, Frazier St.
Domestic — Caller’s brother said his brother was a victim of assault a couple days ago, 130th St.
Domestic — Caller’s mother dropped her off on the side of road.
Ambulance — States she is having heart issues, Central Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller’s girlfriend’s friend is at caller’s house and he no longer wants him there, Old Sunset Dr., Laporte.
Accident — Gray car flipped over in ditch, Hwy. 200.
Disputes/disturbances — Pipeline workers were give inappropriate gesture by motorist.
Damage to property/vandalism — Nails were dumped at end of caller’s driveway, Benham Dr.
Officer assist — Suspended student refusing to leave school, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Child custody — Child custody issues, Flamingo Dr.
Animal complaint — Two horses being neglected, no adequate food, C.R. 119.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Officer assist — Neighbor using caller’s debit card, Wild wood Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two calls), Akeley.
Trespassing — Someone has been at caller’s house again, also has changed locks, Wildwood Rd.
Ambulance — Intoxicated man fell, possible broken ribs, C.R. 3.
Officer assist — Wants person removed from property, 167th Ave.
Scam-possible — Vehicle warranty scam, C.R. 48.
Property lost — Four wheeler seat flew out back of truck.
Fraud — Man tried to pay with counterfeit bill, Broadway St., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Brothers are fighting, 496th St.
Gas drive off — Headed west on 71, driver is white man, only person in vehicle, Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Possible animal neglect, Hwy. 71.
Property found — Found mail in ditch, 400th, Laporte.
Driving complaint — Truck is all over the road going through Nevis.
Ambulance — Caller is waiting another hour, might call back for ambulance, Hwy. 25, Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Vehicle hit the marker sign, damage to property.
Ambulance — Lift assist, 309th, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Gun call — Heard three gun shots and three more after call ended, Sunrise Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Wejack Trail.
Harassment — Caller states her boyfriend’s ex-employer is harassing her via phone.
Theft — Man refused to pay for gas because cashier was not wearing a mask; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Theft — Caller states that a pole marking his property line was stolen; 275th Ave.
Abandoned car — A vehicle has been parked near a store in Laporte for about a week.
Officer assist — Caller states her granddaughter stole her vehicle; Broadway Road.
Officer assist — Complaint of employee not wearing a mask; Hwy. 71, Lake George (see above).
Domestic — Man and woman callers both report a physical domestic; Windsurf Drive.
Officer assist — Caller reports her mother is forcing her out of the house; Buckhorn Circle.
Ambulance — Older woman fell and needs lift assist; Junco Drive.
Dispute — Disturbance/dispute reported on Main St., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Woman just left a daycare on Driftwood Lane, smells like alcohol, driving a white Chevy truck.
Dispute — Man arrived at caller’s house, was yelling about her going into his fish house; Hwy. 200.
Theft — Mail stolen; Old Backboard Road.
Parking complaint — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a vehicle and trailer parked along Main Horseshoe Road; hard to get around it.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Avenue S., Laporte
Trespassing — Caller reports tracks leading to caller’s house; thinks someone is inside; believes it’s people from Lot 2; Wildwood Road.
Noise complaint — Loud bass music from south of property; shaking house; C.R. 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.