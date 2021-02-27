The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 16-24, 2021.

Officer assist —  Wants to talk to officer about an issue, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.

Theft —  Theft of catalytic converter, C.R. 9.

Fraud —  People calling saying they were from the police department and that if she didn’t call a number there’d be a warrant issued, Frazier St.

Domestic —  Caller’s brother said his brother was a victim of assault a couple days ago, 130th St.

Domestic —  Caller’s mother dropped her off on the side of road.

Ambulance —  States she is having heart issues, Central Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller’s girlfriend’s friend is at caller’s house and he no longer wants him there, Old Sunset Dr., Laporte.

Accident —  Gray car flipped over in ditch, Hwy. 200.

Disputes/disturbances —  Pipeline workers were give inappropriate gesture by motorist.

Damage to property/vandalism —   Nails were dumped at end of caller’s driveway, Benham Dr.

Officer assist —  Suspended student refusing to leave school, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Child custody —  Child custody issues, Flamingo Dr.

Animal complaint —  Two horses being neglected, no adequate food, C.R. 119.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Neighbor using caller’s debit card, Wild wood Rd.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop (two calls), Akeley.

Trespassing —  Someone has been at caller’s house again, also has changed locks, Wildwood Rd.

Ambulance —  Intoxicated man fell, possible broken ribs, C.R. 3.

Officer assist —  Wants person removed from property, 167th Ave.

Scam-possible —  Vehicle warranty scam, C.R. 48.

Property lost —  Four wheeler seat flew out back of truck.

Fraud —  Man tried to pay with counterfeit bill, Broadway St., Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Brothers are fighting, 496th St.

Gas drive off —  Headed west on 71, driver is white man, only person in vehicle, Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Possible animal neglect, Hwy. 71.

Property found —  Found mail in ditch, 400th, Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Truck is all over the road going through Nevis.

Ambulance —  Caller is waiting another hour, might call back for ambulance, Hwy. 25, Akeley.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Vehicle hit the marker sign, damage to property.

Ambulance —  Lift assist, 309th, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Gun call —  Heard three gun shots and three more after call ended, Sunrise Dr.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Wejack Trail.

Harassment —  Caller states her boyfriend’s ex-employer is harassing her via phone.

Theft —  Man refused to pay for gas because cashier was not wearing a mask; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Theft —  Caller states that a pole marking his property line was stolen; 275th Ave.

Abandoned car —  A vehicle has been parked near a store in Laporte for about a week.

Officer assist —  Caller states her  granddaughter stole her vehicle; Broadway Road.

Officer assist —  Complaint of employee not wearing a mask; Hwy. 71, Lake George (see above).

Domestic —  Man and woman callers both report a physical domestic; Windsurf Drive.

Officer assist —  Caller reports her mother is forcing her out of the house; Buckhorn Circle.

Ambulance —  Older woman fell and needs lift assist; Junco Drive.

Dispute —  Disturbance/dispute reported on Main St., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Woman  just left a daycare on Driftwood Lane, smells like alcohol, driving a white Chevy truck.

Dispute — Man arrived at caller’s house, was yelling about her going into his fish house; Hwy. 200.

Theft —  Mail stolen; Old Backboard Road.

Parking complaint —  Caller wants to speak with a  deputy about a vehicle and trailer parked along Main Horseshoe Road; hard to get around it.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Central Avenue S., Laporte

Trespassing —  Caller reports tracks  leading to caller’s house; thinks someone is inside; believes it’s people from Lot 2; Wildwood Road.

Noise complaint —  Loud bass music from south of property; shaking house; C.R. 33.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments