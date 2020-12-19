The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 12-16, 2020.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Pontiac, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  White Tahoe been revving around almost hit  caller’s wife when she was driving.

Scam possible —  Caller requesting deputy regarding a phone call about a scam, Wildflower Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Family dispute, wants to talk to Deputy, Teranis Trl.

Suspicious —  Neighbor to the north, lady beating mail box with hammer, black shirt, shorts, 323rd Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller wants officer to stand by as she gets her stuff. Deputy advised it will be a while due to emergency call, Wildwood Rd.

Traffic stop —  Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) traffic stop, Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Tahoe reving vehicle, driving crazy, 119th Ave.

Alarm —  Two hits, living room motion sensor, Grouse Rd.

Scam —  Caller reports scam, gave money, C.R. 109.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle is driving eratically, when Forestry truck started to follow, it took off.

Commuinity policing —  Community policing at Christmas event, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Wants to speak with a deputy about her 9 year old who is out of control, 460th St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Wants to talk to deputy about group home workers opening his mail, C.R. 25.

Traffic stop —  TZD traffic stop, Leech Lake Police.

Driving complaint —  Westbound Tahoe went around Cass  Fire Truck that was enroute with lights on.

Scam possible —  Caller has issues with fraudulent home purchase, 169th Ave.

Ambulance —  Daughter requesting ambulance at her mom’s house; mother is not feeling well, C.R. 32.

Ambulance —  Man is on ground, did have a recent stroke, Evergreen  Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller wants to speak with officer about an injured dog on the road.

Damage to property/vandalism —  LLDPS reports broken glass on kiosk.

Trespassing —  Caller can hear metal banging, also heard vehicle pull in; it might be stuck, no lights, Inwood Trl.

Trespassing —  White Ford pulled into driveway, person got out ran around property, left 10 minutes ago, Fifth Ave.

Suspicious —  Out with Leech Lake Police, 500th St.

Ambulance —  Man is not feeling well, sweaty but no fever, has history of heart problems, Ideal Ln.

Ambulance —  Man reports shortness of breath, has pacemaker, C.R. 9

Property found —  Caller brought some dogs home, found near turkey farm, now doesn’t know what to do with them, C.R. 6.

Domestic —  Intoxicated ex- won’t leave her residence, Happy Hollow Rd.

Alarm —  Front door  and house burglary/motion alarms activated, County 12.

Domestic —  Akeley caller has an order for protection against a man who will not leave.

Mailbox damage —  Squad car vs. mailbox, Frost Bite Road.

Burglary — Caller’s seasonal residence was broken into.

Suspicious — Complaint of abandoned encampment, lots of trash, Gateway Lane.

Harassment — Caller says a Hubbard County man  is constantly calling and harassing her and her family.

DNR violation — Caller says neighbor is archery hunting and trapping, possibly without a license; County 19.

Property lost —  Brown German shorthair pointer dog is lost; named Greta, 3 years old, yellow collar.

Theft — Mailbox theft on County 39, Laporte.

Accident —  Man went through the ditch, took out stop sign; he is parked along C.R. 45 now.

Alarm —  South shop door alarm, Main Street, Laporte.

Suspicious — Caller was working on his fishhouse two weeks ago; came back today and a key was broken off in the fish house lock; Lake Benedict Road.

Probation violation —  Probation violation, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Damage to property —  Report of damage to property on Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Officer assistance requested on County 9, Becida.

Threats —  Person made threats toward the caller; Akeley.

Scam —  Possible scam reported in Nevis.

