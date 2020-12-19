The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 12-16, 2020.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Pontiac, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — White Tahoe been revving around almost hit caller’s wife when she was driving.
Scam possible — Caller requesting deputy regarding a phone call about a scam, Wildflower Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Family dispute, wants to talk to Deputy, Teranis Trl.
Suspicious — Neighbor to the north, lady beating mail box with hammer, black shirt, shorts, 323rd Ave.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer to stand by as she gets her stuff. Deputy advised it will be a while due to emergency call, Wildwood Rd.
Traffic stop — Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) traffic stop, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Tahoe reving vehicle, driving crazy, 119th Ave.
Alarm — Two hits, living room motion sensor, Grouse Rd.
Scam — Caller reports scam, gave money, C.R. 109.
Driving complaint — Vehicle is driving eratically, when Forestry truck started to follow, it took off.
Commuinity policing — Community policing at Christmas event, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Wants to speak with a deputy about her 9 year old who is out of control, 460th St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Wants to talk to deputy about group home workers opening his mail, C.R. 25.
Traffic stop — TZD traffic stop, Leech Lake Police.
Driving complaint — Westbound Tahoe went around Cass Fire Truck that was enroute with lights on.
Scam possible — Caller has issues with fraudulent home purchase, 169th Ave.
Ambulance — Daughter requesting ambulance at her mom’s house; mother is not feeling well, C.R. 32.
Ambulance — Man is on ground, did have a recent stroke, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to speak with officer about an injured dog on the road.
Damage to property/vandalism — LLDPS reports broken glass on kiosk.
Trespassing — Caller can hear metal banging, also heard vehicle pull in; it might be stuck, no lights, Inwood Trl.
Trespassing — White Ford pulled into driveway, person got out ran around property, left 10 minutes ago, Fifth Ave.
Suspicious — Out with Leech Lake Police, 500th St.
Ambulance — Man is not feeling well, sweaty but no fever, has history of heart problems, Ideal Ln.
Ambulance — Man reports shortness of breath, has pacemaker, C.R. 9
Property found — Caller brought some dogs home, found near turkey farm, now doesn’t know what to do with them, C.R. 6.
Domestic — Intoxicated ex- won’t leave her residence, Happy Hollow Rd.
Alarm — Front door and house burglary/motion alarms activated, County 12.
Domestic — Akeley caller has an order for protection against a man who will not leave.
Mailbox damage — Squad car vs. mailbox, Frost Bite Road.
Burglary — Caller’s seasonal residence was broken into.
Suspicious — Complaint of abandoned encampment, lots of trash, Gateway Lane.
Harassment — Caller says a Hubbard County man is constantly calling and harassing her and her family.
DNR violation — Caller says neighbor is archery hunting and trapping, possibly without a license; County 19.
Property lost — Brown German shorthair pointer dog is lost; named Greta, 3 years old, yellow collar.
Theft — Mailbox theft on County 39, Laporte.
Accident — Man went through the ditch, took out stop sign; he is parked along C.R. 45 now.
Alarm — South shop door alarm, Main Street, Laporte.
Suspicious — Caller was working on his fishhouse two weeks ago; came back today and a key was broken off in the fish house lock; Lake Benedict Road.
Probation violation — Probation violation, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Damage to property — Report of damage to property on Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Officer assistance requested on County 9, Becida.
Threats — Person made threats toward the caller; Akeley.
Scam — Possible scam reported in Nevis.
