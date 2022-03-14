Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 14, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 3 to 6.Driving complaint — Dark grey car passed on the right shoulder, speeding.Animal bite — Dog bite, Wolf Lake Rd.Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 34, Nevis.Officer assist — Daughter has had her vehicle all day, possibly in Walker, Broadway Rd.Ambulance — Woman needs lift assist, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.Ambulance — Severe stomach pain, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.Officer assist — Questions about person living at caller’s house for past four months, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.Theft — Theft of trees, Lake George.Suspicious — Two vehicles at residence loading tons of stuff into vehicles, Oak Dr.Officer assist — Pickup with long ladder, no red flag, blocking part of street, Main St., Nevis.Animal complaint — Injured dog in yard, C.R. 2, Nevis.Community policing — Sporting event, Pleasant St., Nevis.Ambulance — Man is unconscious, not breathing, diabetic, C.R. 25.Officer assist — Question about mom returning her paper she served her earlier in the day, 257th Ave.Mailbox damage — Mailbox damage, C.R. 48.Officer assist — Served her mom child custody papers in person then found them in her mailbox, needs to be served before Sunday, 257th Ave.Trespassing — Four snowmobilers trespassed across her property, C.R. 23.Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller believes OFP is being violated, 190th St.Trespassing — People on snowmobiles at residence, nobody should be there, Hwy. 200, Laporte.Domestic — Woman reporting assault by boyfriend, C.R. 40.Officer assist — Wants help retrieving property from people who had their dog, C.R. 9. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Officer Nevis Assist Motor Vehicle Highway Transports Mom Ambulance Custody Hubbard County Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Marian Buchanan Marlyn Abbott Stanley Van Blaricom Cass County Sheriff's Report Robert 'Bob' Fields Latest e-Edition March 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
