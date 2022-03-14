The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 3 to 6.

Driving complaint —  Dark grey car passed on the right shoulder, speeding.

Animal bite —  Dog bite, Wolf Lake Rd.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Daughter has had her vehicle all day, possibly in Walker, Broadway Rd.

Ambulance —  Woman needs lift assist, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Severe stomach pain, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Questions about person living at caller’s house for past four months, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.

Theft —  Theft of trees, Lake George.

Suspicious —  Two vehicles at residence loading tons of stuff into vehicles, Oak Dr.

Officer assist —  Pickup with long ladder, no red flag, blocking part of street, Main St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Injured dog in yard, C.R. 2, Nevis.

Community policing —  Sporting event, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man is unconscious, not breathing, diabetic, C.R. 25.

Officer assist —  Question about mom returning her paper she served her earlier in the day, 257th Ave.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox damage, C.R. 48.

Officer assist —  Served her mom child custody papers in person then found them in her mailbox, needs to be served before Sunday, 257th Ave.

Trespassing —  Four snowmobilers trespassed across her property, C.R. 23.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Caller believes OFP is being violated, 190th St.

Trespassing —  People on snowmobiles at residence, nobody should be there, Hwy. 200, Laporte.

Domestic —  Woman reporting assault by boyfriend, C.R. 40.

Officer assist —  Wants help retrieving property from people who had their dog, C.R. 9.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments