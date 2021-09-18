The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 2-12.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off, $47.50, Broadway St., Akeley.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Possible violation of OFP through third party, CR 39.
Fire — Nevis hay barn on fire, Hwy. 64.
Property found — Abandoned property, Midge Lake.
Officer assist — Landlord disconnected caller’s electrical box, trying to evict him without going through legal process, CR 80.
Ambulance — Person collapsed, low pulse, is alert now, 285th Ave., Akeley.
Damage to property — Someone broke out caller’s windows; someone is still outside; Wejack Road.
Threats — Receiving threats from unknown number, Laporte.
Theft — License plate stolen, CR 25.
Boat and Water Patrol — Resort check, C.R. 37.
Boat and Water Patrol — Resort check, Gazebo Road.
Domestic — Verbally abusive husband, Impression Road.
Domestic — Suspect took vehicle three hours ago; don’t know where he went; 400th St.
Officer assist — Caller wants to set a time to retrieve property, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Accident — Motorcycle crash while trying to pass; unknown injuries, C.R. 39.
Theft — Firewood stolen last week, Woodland Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Small brown Chihuahua is on Hwy. 34 by Star Bank, has collar. Caller unable to stop to catch the dog; Nevis.
Officer assist — Intoxicated man’s truck is locked at park; understands he shouldn’t be driving. Says people might be looking for him because girlfriend’s purse is in vehicle, Crow Wing Lake Drive, Akeley.
Fire — Neighbor is burning brush pile, Glenhaven Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Older man not feeling well, some slurred speech, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Boat and Water Patrol — Jet ski washed up on shore, C.R. 80.
Boat and Water Patrol — Boat is anchored but nobody on it.
Animal complaint — Two eagles fell from the sky onto his property, broken wings, barely breathing, caller unsure what to do, Gunnison Dr.
Gun call — Neighbor was shooting guns earlier, started again tonight; 323rd Ave.
Traffic hazard — Four to five cows are out on the road.
Suspicious — Man took video of her this morning while she was walking, whistled at her, Enchanted Dr.
Traffic hazard — Tree in the road, C.R. 40.
Driving complaint — Road is torn up again, usually happens in mid-day or at night, Woodbine Dr.
Animal complaint — Pit bull came into yard, bit a person, attacked neighbor’s dog, North St.
Animal complaint — Caller no longer wants her nine month old pit bull/shepherd/husky mix but doesn’t want animal control to get it, C.R. 16.
Ambulance — Older man is passing out, Second St., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Intoxicated driver in red car, last seen northbound on Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Woman is having trouble breathing, Beacon Road.
Fraud — Caller sold SUV to party from North Dakota, received $6,000 check, which was not good; Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Red cow in the road, 209th Ave.
Ambulance — Caller has low oxygen levels, Hwy. 87
Dispute — Person won’t leave property, C.R. 19.
Suspicious — Man came to caller’s residence, said his vehicle was stuck; asked for a tow; caller said he couldn’t help. Man last seen on C.R. 45.
Domestic — Girlfriend broke wine glass on back of caller’s head, Explorer Circle.
Animal complaint — Wants to talk to someone about neighbor’s aggressive dog, Jake Rose Dr.
Theft — While caller was gone for four hours, his Kubota tractor was stolen, 315th Ave.
Animal complaint — Man reported beating a dog; Hwy. 2.
Officer assist — Caller wants extra patrol. Man who assaulted her son was released, is concerned he’ll show up; Wild Wing Dr.
Mailbox damage — Vehicle hit mailbox; white paint on box. Caller had seen a white pick-up in the area, 40th St.
Animal complaint — Officer is out with a cow on the road; 450th St.
Threats — Caller is inside gas station, fearful of being harmed by an individual, Central Ave., Laporte.
Threats — Caller is getting threats via an app that only for communicating about kids; C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Woman needs ride back to Cass Lake.
Traffic hazard — Horse on the road.
Suspicious — People are walking around in caller’s woods, 470th St.
Ambulance — Possible stroke victim, fire department needed for landing zone, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Possible OFP violation, delay in reporting, C.R. 39.
Property lost — 911 caller lost keys, is locked out apartment in Akeley.
Ambulance — Possible stroke victim, Central Ave, Laporte.
Noise complaint — Someone is shining flashlight in rear window of house.
Officer assist — Property dispute, survey stakes removed, ongoing issue, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Car has been in caller’s driveway for over an hour, doesn’t know who it belongs to, Hwy. 34.
Dispute — Unknown disturbance. Someone was hit, man wants someone arrested, Great Ridge Trail
Officer assist — Woman showed up in caller’s yard, tried to take his dog, Akeley.
Theft — Firearm stolen, 470th St.
