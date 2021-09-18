The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 2-12.

Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off, $47.50, Broadway St., Akeley.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Possible violation of OFP through third party, CR 39.

Fire —  Nevis hay barn on fire, Hwy. 64.

Property found —  Abandoned property, Midge Lake.

Officer assist —  Landlord disconnected caller’s electrical box, trying to evict him without going through legal process, CR 80.

Ambulance —  Person collapsed, low pulse, is alert now, 285th Ave., Akeley.

Damage to property  —  Someone broke out caller’s windows; someone is still outside; Wejack Road.

Threats —  Receiving threats from unknown number, Laporte.

Theft —  License plate stolen, CR 25.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Resort check, C.R. 37.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Resort check, Gazebo Road.

Domestic — Verbally abusive husband, Impression Road.

Domestic —  Suspect took vehicle three hours ago; don’t know where he went; 400th St.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to set a time to retrieve property, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Accident — Motorcycle crash while trying to pass; unknown injuries, C.R. 39.

Theft —  Firewood stolen last week, Woodland Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Small brown Chihuahua  is on Hwy. 34 by Star Bank, has collar. Caller unable to stop to catch the dog; Nevis.

Officer assist —  Intoxicated man’s truck is locked at park; understands he shouldn’t be driving. Says people might be looking for him because girlfriend’s purse is in vehicle, Crow Wing Lake Drive,  Akeley.

Fire —  Neighbor is burning brush pile, Glenhaven Dr., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Older man not feeling well, some slurred speech, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Jet ski washed up on shore, C.R. 80.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Boat is anchored but nobody on it.

Animal complaint —  Two eagles fell from the sky onto his property, broken wings, barely breathing, caller unsure what to do, Gunnison Dr.

Gun call —  Neighbor was shooting guns earlier, started again tonight; 323rd Ave.

Traffic hazard —  Four to five cows are out on the road.

Suspicious — Man took video of her this morning while she was walking, whistled at her, Enchanted Dr.

Traffic hazard —  Tree in the road, C.R. 40.

Driving complaint —  Road is torn up again, usually happens in mid-day or at night, Woodbine Dr.

Animal complaint —  Pit bull came into yard, bit a person, attacked neighbor’s dog, North St.

Animal complaint —  Caller no longer wants her nine month old pit bull/shepherd/husky mix but doesn’t want animal control to get it, C.R. 16.

Ambulance —  Older man is passing out, Second St., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Intoxicated driver in red car, last seen northbound on Hwy. 64.

Ambulance —  Woman is having trouble breathing, Beacon Road.

Fraud —  Caller sold SUV to party from North Dakota, received $6,000 check, which was not good; Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Red cow in the road, 209th Ave.

Ambulance —  Caller has low oxygen levels, Hwy. 87

Dispute —  Person won’t leave property, C.R. 19.

Suspicious — Man came to caller’s residence, said his vehicle was stuck; asked for a tow; caller said he couldn’t help. Man last seen   on C.R. 45.

Domestic — Girlfriend broke wine glass on back of caller’s head, Explorer Circle.

Animal complaint —  Wants to talk to someone about neighbor’s aggressive dog, Jake Rose Dr.

Theft —  While caller was gone for four hours, his Kubota tractor was stolen, 315th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Man reported beating a dog; Hwy. 2.

Officer assist —  Caller wants extra patrol. Man who assaulted her son was released, is concerned he’ll show up; Wild Wing Dr.

Mailbox damage —  Vehicle hit mailbox; white paint on box. Caller had seen a white pick-up in the area, 40th St.

Animal complaint —  Officer is out with a cow on the road; 450th St.

Threats —  Caller is inside gas station, fearful of being harmed by an individual, Central Ave., Laporte.

Threats —  Caller is getting threats via an app that only for communicating about kids; C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Woman needs ride back to Cass Lake.

Traffic hazard —  Horse on the road.

Suspicious — People are walking around in caller’s woods, 470th St.

Ambulance —  Possible stroke victim, fire department needed for landing zone, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist  —  Possible OFP violation, delay in reporting, C.R. 39.

Property lost —  911 caller lost keys, is locked out apartment in Akeley.

Ambulance —  Possible stroke victim, Central Ave, Laporte.

Noise complaint —  Someone is shining flashlight in rear window of house.

Officer assist —  Property dispute, survey stakes removed, ongoing issue, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Suspicious — Car has been in caller’s driveway for over an hour, doesn’t know who it belongs to, Hwy. 34.

Dispute —  Unknown disturbance. Someone was hit, man wants someone arrested, Great Ridge Trail

Officer assist —  Woman showed up in caller’s yard, tried to take his dog, Akeley.

Theft —  Firearm stolen, 470th St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments