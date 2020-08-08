The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 27-Aug. 2.
Agency assist — Highly-intoxicated man asking for additional; C.R. 31.
Animal complaint — Caller says a tenant moved out of residence, left a cat and litter of kittens with no supplies to care for them.
Ambulance — Caller stated he cut his leg with a chainsaw. Caller is driving 2000 blue Mustang, is not going to stop, headed for Park Rapids Hospital. North Ambulance caught up with vehicle at State 34 at the rodeo grounds.
Ambulance — Caller thinks his brother is having a heart attack; Dispatch was unable to get caller or victim ID; 150th St., Akeley.
Possible scam — Caller states that Social Services called her stating they had a warrant out for her arrest; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reports a child’s backpack, shoes at the boat landing; also a SUV with some front end damage, White Earth plate; Chevy Trailblazer, black, nobody is around.
Ambulance — Caller is in unmanageable pain; needs to go to hospital.
Agency assist — Woman is having asthma attack; Howard Lake Road.
Ambulance — Possible heart attack; due to nature of call, dispatch did not obtain caller information; Hardwood Drive.
Trespassing — Caller states suspect went onto property when she wasn’t supposed to; wearing white shirt, black leggings; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Lots of cows out on the road; location not given.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a neighbor who told her she wasn’t allowed to have a dog that barks; Schoolcraft Drive.
Officer assist — Caller is unable to contact a friend at her cabin on Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack.
Theft — Tools stolen from yard, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Damage — Mailbox damaged on C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller just got home; met a woman walking out of his driveway. Attempted to talk to her but she walked away and then was messing with neighbor’s mailbox. She is now walking south; Starry Drive.
Vandalism — Car and garage door were egged last night; 317th Ave.
Ambulance — Woman is having a heat stroke; Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.
Fire — Call about an electrical fire on a boat on Lake Itasca; call mapped in Clearwater County.
Suspicious — Caller received a package from china that they did not order; it is not seeds; looks like a scarf or mask; Sunrise Drive.
Ambulance — Woman has passed out, is not responding; Hwy. 71.
Domestic — Physical domestic between caller and his wife; transferred to Cass County.
Fireworks — Neighbor is shooting off fireworks; Nevis.
Dispute — Caller wants intoxicated man removed from her house; Walnut Drive.
Property lost — Blue Pelican kayak missing; C.R. 37, Laporte.
Accident — Two-vehicle accident. C.R. 4, Lake George.
Theft — Identity theft, Fairwood Lane, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to an officer about something that may happen; C.R. 16, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Anonymous complaint of animal running at large; Village Road, Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller says helicopter circles the area every night at the same time; Edgewood Loop.
Driving complaint — A silver sedan with a loud muffler is revving its engine; Wildwood Road.
Property lost — Caller lost her black lab last night around 10 p.m.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Ordinance violation — Shoreland ordinance violation on Angler Drive.
Domestic — Physical domestic occurred today at 1:30 p.m. Person choked and threatened to kill the caller; Electron Drive.
Suspicious — A suspicious vehicle with two men pulled into the caller’s driveway; concerned that they were casing the residence; Hwy. 34.
Theft — Caller wants help getting back stolen property; includes a man’s wedding ring.
Suspicious — Checking on a suspicious vehicle, south parking lot, Nevis.
Suspicious — People in the woods; coming through windows; then disappeared to go under tree; 167th Ave.
Animal complaint — Dog barking nonstop for days, possibly abandoned at an unoccupied residence; caller wants to remain anonymous.
Damage to property — AIS sign’s glass was broken and defaced with graffiti; Wolf Lake.
Alarm — The alarm company reports alarms going off for garage door and front door, Hill Street, Akeley. Still trying to reach the owner.
Suspicious — Caller received a strange package from China containing seeds; County 13.
Suspicious — Caller reports an unknown man entered her garage; 295th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Noise complaint — A man keeps driving up and down the road, parks in front of caller’s house playing loud music; four door grey vehicle, unknown license plate.
ATV/OHV — Two verbal warnings issued for operating a dirt bike on state trails.
Alarm — Caller says alarm is going off at neighbor’s house; caller drove down but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary.
Driving complaint — Caller reports drivers are speeding coming into Akeley. State Patrol requested.
Threats — Caller needs law enforcement escort away from residence, also needs to grab his property. He was verbally threatened by a grandson and had items thrown at him.
Alarm — Carbon monoxide alarm; Schoolcraft Drive.
Parking violation — Unoccupied vehicle with flat tire is parked in front of an Akeley store, obstructing deliveries.
Animal complaint — Two cows are out of the pasture on the side of the road.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on County 37.
Property lost — Caller’s paddleboat was tied to dock but is now missing; Great Pine Trail.
Noise complaint — Loud explosion reported in field across from caller’s residence; Gull Drive.
Trespassing — Caller says neighbor comes onto his property, lets dog loose; this is an ongoing issue; 190th St.
Animal complaint — Ongoing issue of a nuisance bear; Mayberry Drive.
Animal complaint — Caller reports dogs are at a resort again. They’re friendly but they don’t belong there; C.R. 37, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Aggressive dog is running loose; ongoing issue; Glenhaven Drive.
Threats — Caller says her sister is threatening her via text message.
Boat and Water — Verbal warning for no throwable on Big Mantrap Lake.
Boat and Water— Verbal warning for no fire extinguisher, Big Mantrap Lake.
Boat and Water — Resort check in Akeley
Boat and Water — Four resort checks in Nevis area.
Ambulance — Man is breathing but hands are cold; Akeley area.
Accident — Two-vehicle crash in Akeley, no injuries.
Ambulance — Woman complains of chest pains, C.R. 19, Akeley.
Vandalism — Neighbors damaged the watering hole they built in their yard for deer; Hwy. 64.
Disputes — Caller’s 55-year-old niece has mental health issues and is out of control.
Property lost — Missing dog, boxer, white with blue collar and black shock collar for a fence. Very friendly; C.R. 44, Laporte
Animal complaint — Black Angus cow outside fence; caller is worried it will get hit.
Noise complaint — Neighbors were running four-wheelers earlier, now are playing loud music and drinking.
Theft — Vehicle tabs stolen from 2011 Subaru Legacy; Nevis area.
Abandoned car — Abandoned car parked in front of Cease Funeral Home for about a week
Boat and Water — Caller has questions about repossessing a pontoon boat; passed on to DNR; C.R. 23, Akeley.
Possible scam— Social Security scam, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are back at the resort, C.R. 37, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Stray pit bull running around, Main Street, Nevis.
