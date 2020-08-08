The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 27-Aug. 2.

Agency assist —  Highly-intoxicated man asking for additional; C.R. 31.

Animal complaint —  Caller says a tenant moved out of residence, left a cat and litter of kittens with no supplies to care for them.

Ambulance —  Caller stated he cut his leg with a chainsaw. Caller is driving 2000 blue Mustang,  is not going to stop,  headed for Park Rapids Hospital. North Ambulance caught up with vehicle at State 34 at the rodeo grounds.

Ambulance —  Caller thinks his brother is having a heart attack; Dispatch was unable to get caller or victim ID; 150th St., Akeley.

Possible scam —  Caller states  that Social Services called her stating they had a warrant out for her arrest; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Suspicious — Caller reports a child’s backpack, shoes at the boat landing; also a SUV with some front end damage, White Earth plate; Chevy Trailblazer, black, nobody is around.

Ambulance — Caller is in unmanageable pain; needs to go to hospital.

Agency assist —  Woman is having asthma attack; Howard Lake Road.

Ambulance —  Possible heart attack; due to nature of call, dispatch did not obtain caller information; Hardwood Drive.

Trespassing —  Caller states suspect went onto property when she wasn’t supposed to; wearing white shirt, black leggings; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Lots of cows out on the road; location not given.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about a neighbor who told her she wasn’t allowed to have a dog that barks; Schoolcraft Drive.

Officer assist —  Caller is unable to contact a friend at her cabin on Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack.

Theft — Tools stolen from yard, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Damage —  Mailbox damaged on C.R. 39.

Suspicious — Caller just got home; met a woman walking out of his driveway. Attempted to talk to her but she walked away and then was messing with neighbor’s mailbox. She is now walking south; Starry Drive.

Vandalism — Car and garage door were egged last night; 317th Ave.

Ambulance —  Woman is having a heat stroke; Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.

Fire —  Call about an electrical fire on a boat on Lake Itasca; call mapped in Clearwater County.

Suspicious — Caller received a package from china that they did not order; it is not seeds; looks like a scarf or mask; Sunrise Drive.

Ambulance —  Woman has passed out, is not responding; Hwy. 71.

Domestic —  Physical domestic between caller and his wife; transferred to Cass County.

Fireworks —  Neighbor is shooting off fireworks; Nevis.

Dispute —  Caller wants intoxicated man removed from her house; Walnut Drive.

Property lost —  Blue Pelican kayak missing; C.R. 37, Laporte.

Accident —  Two-vehicle accident. C.R. 4, Lake George.

Theft —  Identity theft, Fairwood Lane, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to an officer about something that may happen; C.R. 16, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Anonymous complaint of animal running at large; Village Road, Nevis.

Suspicious — Caller says helicopter circles the area every night at the same time; Edgewood Loop.

Driving complaint —  A silver sedan with a loud muffler is revving its engine; Wildwood Road.

Property lost —  Caller lost her black lab last night around 10 p.m.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Laporte.

Ordinance violation —  Shoreland ordinance violation on Angler Drive.

Domestic — Physical domestic occurred today at 1:30 p.m. Person choked and threatened to kill the caller; Electron Drive.

Suspicious —  A suspicious vehicle with two men pulled into the caller’s driveway; concerned that they were casing the residence; Hwy. 34.

Theft —  Caller wants help getting back stolen property; includes a  man’s wedding ring.

Suspicious — Checking on a suspicious vehicle, south parking lot, Nevis.

Suspicious — People in the woods; coming through windows; then disappeared to go under tree; 167th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Dog barking nonstop for days, possibly abandoned at an unoccupied residence; caller wants  to remain anonymous.

Damage to property —  AIS sign’s glass was broken and defaced with graffiti; Wolf Lake.

Alarm —  The alarm company reports alarms going off for garage door and front door, Hill Street, Akeley. Still trying to reach the owner.

Suspicious — Caller received a strange package from China containing seeds; County 13.

Suspicious — Caller reports an unknown man entered her garage; 295th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Noise complaint —  A man keeps driving up and down the road, parks in front of caller’s house playing loud music; four door grey vehicle, unknown license plate.

ATV/OHV —  Two verbal warnings issued for operating a dirt bike on state trails.

Alarm —  Caller says alarm is going off at neighbor’s house; caller drove down but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports drivers are speeding coming into Akeley. State Patrol requested.

Threats —  Caller needs law enforcement escort away from residence, also needs to grab his property. He was  verbally threatened by a grandson and had items thrown at him.

Alarm —  Carbon monoxide alarm; Schoolcraft Drive.

Parking violation —  Unoccupied vehicle with flat tire is parked in front of an Akeley store, obstructing deliveries.

Animal complaint —  Two cows are out of the pasture on the side of the road.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on County 37.

Property lost —  Caller’s paddleboat was tied to dock but is now missing; Great Pine Trail.

Noise complaint —  Loud explosion reported in field across from caller’s residence; Gull Drive.

Trespassing —  Caller says neighbor comes onto his property, lets dog loose; this is an ongoing issue; 190th St.

Animal complaint —  Ongoing issue of a nuisance bear; Mayberry Drive.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports dogs are at a resort again. They’re friendly but they don’t belong there; C.R. 37, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Aggressive dog is running loose; ongoing issue; Glenhaven Drive.

Threats — Caller says her sister is threatening her via text message.

Boat and Water —  Verbal warning for no throwable on Big Mantrap Lake.

Boat and Water— Verbal warning for no fire extinguisher, Big Mantrap Lake.

Boat and Water —  Resort check in Akeley

Boat and Water —  Four  resort checks in Nevis area.

Ambulance —  Man is breathing but hands are cold; Akeley area.

Accident —  Two-vehicle crash in Akeley, no injuries.

Ambulance —  Woman complains of chest pains, C.R. 19, Akeley.

Vandalism —  Neighbors damaged the watering hole they built in their yard for deer; Hwy. 64.

Disputes —  Caller’s 55-year-old niece has mental health issues and is out of control.

Property lost —  Missing dog, boxer, white with blue collar and black shock collar for a fence. Very friendly; C.R. 44, Laporte

Animal complaint —  Black Angus cow outside fence; caller is worried it will get hit.

Noise complaint —  Neighbors were running four-wheelers earlier, now are playing loud music and drinking.

Theft —  Vehicle tabs stolen from 2011 Subaru Legacy; Nevis area.

Abandoned car —  Abandoned car parked in front of Cease Funeral Home for about a week

Boat and Water —  Caller has questions about repossessing a pontoon boat; passed on to DNR; C.R. 23, Akeley.

Possible scam—  Social Security scam, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are back at the resort, C.R. 37, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Stray pit bull running around, Main Street, Nevis.

