The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 17-23.
Driving complaint — A blue dump truck spilled gravel all over, chipped caller’s windshield.
Officer assist — Caller wants deputy to help him retrieve his property; he cannot go there because there is a HRO against him; C.R. 14.
Officer assist — Officer assist needed for property retrieval.
Suspicious — A man is standing on the side of the road.
Accident — Vehicle accident, Hwy. 87, unknown injuries; call passed on to Becker County.
Suspicious — Caller reports a suspicious person who says they are from Minnesota Energy, conducting a survey.
Accident — Mail carrier accidentally rear-ended a vehicle in Laporte.
Complaint — Caller has had a bear coming into his yard the last couple of days; wants to speak to someone about his options.
Burglary — Break-in at storage unit on Hwy. 34; unsure what was taken.
Officer assist — Caller wants to know how to get rid of old shotgun shells.
Agency assist — Caller reports attempted break-in at Akeley Community Center; security cameras will be checked.
Noise complaint — Caller says neighbors have very loud music that she can hear from her house. She has reported this before and they won’t stop.
Driving complaint — Four vehicles are tearing up the intersection; one was a red Honda. Caller asked them to stop but they wouldn’t listen.
Fire — Possible electrical fire; Island View Drive.
Noise complaint — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about logging equipment in the area; C.R. 119.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 44.
Suspicious — Caller reports a strange object hovering in the sky.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife fell; ambulance needed.
Damage to property — Roadway damaged.
Bovine guests — Two cows in caller’s yard on Hwy. 64; one is black, the other brown with a white face; possibly belong to the neighbor to the south.
Lost property — Caller’s three miniature horses are missing; Wolf Lake Road.
Damage to property — Caller reports neighbor’s tree fell on her property.
Boat and Water — Lake association president reports markers are underwater, need to be replaced.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer to assist with picking up property; 152nd St.
Property found — Wallet found on the Heartland Trail.
Boat and Water — Owner of a Jet Ski did not stop for the AIS inspector; left toward Dorset about 15 minutes ago.
Animal complaint — Emaciated horses at residence on White Cedar Road.
Harassment — Resort of harassment via Facebook.
Suspicious — Laporte caller says someone is loosening the rope his dog uses to run the property.
Dispute — Caller is having issues with his son who possibly has been drinking; Hwy. 87.
Driving complaint — Beltrami County advised of intoxicated, belligerent man who left Garden Grill and Pub in a yellow Chevy, believed headed to Laporte.
Nuisance bears — Caller reports nuisance bears are coming into his cow pasture.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog got loose, chased caller aggressively.
Child custody — Caller is going through a break-up with her child’s father; wants to speak with deputy about her ability to have physical custody at this time. C.R. 33.
Gun call — Caller discovered a bullet hole in his garage door.
Animal complaint— Horses are out of the pasture and on the side of the road.
Officer assist — Caller states his neighbor’s audible alarm activates daily and bothers his dog.
Harassment — Caller states his ex-wife is harassing him; Blueberry Bridge Rd.
Animal complaint — Calves are in the ditch; caller is worried they will walk onto the road. Owner is a Crandall, either at this intersection or C.R. 13/33.
Officer assist — Caller needs help removing an unwilling person; C.R. 33.
Fireworks — Neighbors on north side of lake are using fireworks.
Noise complaint — Neighbors are driving back and forth, revving motors; ongoing issue, Hwy. 64.
Trespassing — Caller says a man might be at his residence right now but is not supposed to be there; C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Older man has passed out; is still breathing; C.R. 33, Nevis.
Business check — Business check in Nevis
Ambulance — Person fainted, hit head; Hwy. 87.
Boat and Water — Questions about getting signs for high water. County 80.
Suspicious — Report of suspicious vehicle.
Ambulance — Man with possible seizure; transferred to Cass County.
Scam — Caller reports possible phone scam.
Officer assist — Person made a rude gesture at caller; ongoing issues with neighbors.
Dispute — Ex girlfriend’s mom was banging on his door; left the ex sitting in the yard. She returned but left when law enforcement showed up.
Driving complaint — Man fell out of his truck across from Tru Star Federal Credit Union; Bunyan Street, Nevis.
Domestic — Six people are in the house, mom is downstairs, has been drinking since 10 a.m.
Accident — One vehicle rollover; person is stuck inside vehicle.
Theft — Boat motor stolen off boat parked by the lake.
Threats — Caller reports she feels like she is being threatened.
Suspicious — Caller reports homeowner is incarcerated and one or more people have been in the house.
Officer assist — Caller’s 3.5 year-old son locked himself in the car; A/C is running; C.R. 18.
Driving complaint — Motorcycles are revving engines up and down his road.
Suspicious — Man parked at her residence to hide from please because he is driving without a license.
Officer assist — Two older women asked deputy if he saw a young woman today because she was lost; person stated he saw her now by the beach.
Dispute — Neighborhood dispute; Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman possibly having heart attack; Akeley address.
Boat and Water — Tree was cut down by the Eagle Island channel, possibly causing a safety hazard.
Officer assist — Caller says his estranged wife assaulted him in front of the kids when he was picking them up; C.R. 39.
Boat and Water — Massive green algae outbreak reported at Kabekona Lake Public Access by AIS inspector.
Boat and Water— Resort check on Wolf Lake Road.
ATV/OHV — Three teenagers on four-wheelers are driving recklessly, tearing up the road.
Boat and Water — Report of several loud, intoxicated woman on a boat; ongoing problem.
Damage to property — Caller wants to take photos of damage to property on C.R. 39 Laporte.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off of $15.31 in Akeley; State Patrol notified, party came back and paid.
Vandalism — Tires slashed; Hwy. 34.
Dispute —Report of a fight about to break out on the sidewalk in Akeley.
Damage to property — Someone tore up his yard on a four-wheeler; call transferred to Beltrami County.
