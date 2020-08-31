The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 17-23.

Driving complaint —  A blue dump truck spilled gravel all over, chipped caller’s windshield.

Officer assist —  Caller wants deputy to help him retrieve his property; he cannot go there because there is a HRO against him; C.R. 14.

Officer assist —  Officer assist needed for property retrieval.

Suspicious —  A man is standing on the side of the road.

Accident —  Vehicle accident, Hwy. 87, unknown injuries; call passed on to Becker County.

Suspicious — Caller reports a suspicious person who says they are from Minnesota Energy, conducting a survey.

Accident —  Mail carrier accidentally rear-ended a vehicle in Laporte.

Complaint — Caller has had a bear coming into his yard the last couple of days; wants to speak to someone about his options.

Burglary — Break-in at storage unit on Hwy. 34; unsure what was taken.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to know how to get rid of old shotgun shells.

Agency assist —  Caller reports attempted break-in at Akeley Community Center; security cameras  will be checked.

Noise complaint —  Caller says neighbors have very loud music that she can hear from her house. She has reported this before and they won’t stop.

Driving complaint —  Four vehicles are tearing up the intersection; one was a red Honda. Caller asked them to stop but they wouldn’t listen.

Fire — Possible electrical fire; Island View Drive.

Noise complaint — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about logging equipment in the area; C.R. 119.

Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 44.

Suspicious — Caller reports a strange object hovering in the sky.

Ambulance —  Caller’s wife fell; ambulance needed.

Damage to property — Roadway damaged.

Bovine guests —  Two cows in caller’s yard on Hwy. 64; one is black, the other brown with a white face; possibly belong to the neighbor to the south.

Lost property —  Caller’s three miniature horses are missing; Wolf Lake Road.

Damage to property —  Caller reports neighbor’s tree fell on her property.

Boat and Water —  Lake association president reports markers are underwater, need to be replaced.

Officer assist —  Caller wants officer to assist with picking up property; 152nd St.

Property found —  Wallet found on the Heartland Trail.

Boat and Water —  Owner of a Jet Ski did not stop for the AIS inspector; left toward Dorset about 15 minutes ago.

Animal complaint —  Emaciated horses at residence on White Cedar Road.

Harassment —  Resort of harassment via Facebook.

Suspicious — Laporte caller says someone is loosening the rope his dog uses to run the property.

Dispute —  Caller is having issues with his son who possibly has been drinking; Hwy. 87.

Driving complaint —  Beltrami County advised of intoxicated, belligerent man who left Garden Grill and Pub in a yellow Chevy, believed headed to Laporte.

Nuisance bears —  Caller reports nuisance bears are coming into his cow pasture.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog got loose, chased caller aggressively.

Child custody —  Caller is going through a break-up with her child’s father; wants to speak with deputy about her ability to have physical custody at this time. C.R. 33.

Gun call —  Caller discovered a bullet hole in his garage door.

Animal complaint—  Horses are out of the pasture and on the side of the road.

Officer assist —  Caller states his neighbor’s audible alarm activates daily and bothers his dog.

Harassment — Caller states his ex-wife is harassing him; Blueberry Bridge Rd.

Animal complaint —  Calves are in the ditch; caller is worried they will walk onto the road. Owner is a Crandall, either at this intersection or C.R. 13/33.

Officer assist —  Caller needs help removing an unwilling person; C.R. 33.

Fireworks —  Neighbors on north side of lake are using fireworks.

Noise complaint —  Neighbors are driving back and forth, revving motors; ongoing issue, Hwy. 64.

Trespassing —  Caller says a man might be at his residence right now but is not supposed to be there; C.R. 39.

Ambulance —  Older man has passed out; is still breathing; C.R. 33, Nevis.

Business check —  Business check in Nevis

Ambulance —  Person fainted, hit head; Hwy. 87.

Boat and Water —  Questions about getting signs for high water. County 80.

Suspicious — Report of suspicious vehicle.

Ambulance —  Man with possible seizure; transferred to Cass County.

Scam —  Caller reports possible phone scam.

Officer assist —  Person made a rude gesture at caller; ongoing issues with neighbors.

Dispute —  Ex girlfriend’s mom was banging on his door; left the ex sitting in the yard. She returned but left when law enforcement showed up.

Driving complaint —  Man fell out of his truck across from Tru Star Federal Credit Union; Bunyan Street, Nevis.

Domestic —  Six people are in the house, mom is downstairs, has been drinking since 10 a.m.

Accident — One vehicle rollover; person is stuck inside vehicle.

Theft —  Boat motor stolen off boat parked by the lake.

Threats —  Caller reports she feels like she is being threatened.

Suspicious — Caller reports homeowner is incarcerated and one or more people have been in the house.

Officer assist —  Caller’s 3.5 year-old son locked himself in the car; A/C is running; C.R. 18.

Driving complaint —  Motorcycles are revving engines up and down his road.

Suspicious — Man parked at her residence to hide from please because he is driving without a license.

Officer assist —  Two older women asked deputy if he saw a young woman today because she was lost; person stated he saw her now by the beach.

Dispute —  Neighborhood dispute; Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Woman possibly having heart attack;  Akeley address.

Boat and Water —  Tree was cut down by the Eagle Island channel, possibly causing a safety hazard.

Officer assist —  Caller says his estranged wife assaulted him in front of the kids when he was picking them up; C.R. 39.

Boat and Water —  Massive green algae outbreak reported at Kabekona Lake Public Access by AIS inspector.

Boat and Water—  Resort check on Wolf Lake Road.

ATV/OHV —  Three teenagers on four-wheelers are driving recklessly, tearing up the road.

Boat and Water —  Report of several loud, intoxicated woman on a boat; ongoing problem.

Damage to property —  Caller wants to take photos of damage to property on C.R. 39 Laporte.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off of $15.31 in Akeley; State Patrol notified, party came back and paid.

Vandalism — Tires slashed; Hwy. 34.

Dispute —Report of a fight about to break out on the sidewalk in Akeley.

Damage to property —  Someone tore up his yard on a four-wheeler; call transferred to Beltrami County.

