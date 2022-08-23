The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 11 to 17.
Officer assist — Caller states she believes her phone is bugged, 275th Ave.
Suspicious — Complaint of drone flying over caller’s residence, C.R. 118.
Ambulance — Woman with a broken leg, the bone is sticking out, 334th Ave.
Ambulance — Man has fallen and is unable to get up, very dizzy, Hwy. 64.
Domestic — Caller having confrontation with fiance, he took caller’s phone, continued to push her around the house. Caller had to sneak out and go to neighbor’s to call, Fries Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reporting a domestic incident two properties down from him. Man and woman yelling at each other for 35 minutes now, they might be outside, nothing about weapons, Lake Benedict Rd.
Driving complaint — Two Chevy trucks, high rate of speed, pulled into an address on C.R. 28.
ATV/OHV — Four ATVs driving for last two hours on highway, one has no tail lights, C.R. 3.
Officer assist — Caller wants to turn herself in on a warrant; she is walking on Vagabond towards Hwy. 2, Vagabond Loop.
Harassment/stalking — Someone is harassing caller’s son, Fries Dr.
Officer assist — Caller states his girlfriend will not let her back into the house, Fries Dr.
Boat and water — Boat and water stop (two calls).
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s pig just wanders around the neighborhood, 500th St.
Driving complaint — Vehicle did a burnout on the road in front of caller’s house, Ferndale Lp.
Theft — Garage broken into last night, small 2,000 watt generator missing, 162nd St.
Accident — Friend smashed dirt bike into the back of a truck and broke his leg, C.R. 33.
Gun call — Caller says AR 15 shots being fired over residence, Wilderness Bay Dr.
Officer assist — Two kids on jet ski on Long Lake are horsing around in middle of lake.
Boat and water — Caller reporting neighbor is tearing up the lake with a jet ski, wants to speak to a deputy, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.
Fraud — Caller’s computer was hacked, taken for $800, Ginger Rd.
Animal complaint — Caller reports dogs sometimes attack caller and his dog, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Alarm — Burglary alarm, main entry bar door, Main St., Nevis.
Accident — Truck pulling a camper trailer lost a block of wood that went through caller’s windshield.
Boat and water — One drive-off from AIS inspector, Grouse Rd.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, Broadway St., Akeley.
Accident — One vehicle rollover, driver is fine, car was flipped back up on its wheels.
Driving complaint — Tearing up the road and caller’s driveway, last seen on Grouse Rd.
Animal complaint — Pit bull or bulldog type dog coming into their yard, almost bit the caller, Neighborway Dr.
Officer assist — Caller wants advice about a confrontational incident over her dog, Deer Run Dr.
Suspicious — Caller believes there’s someone outside her house. Dog is outside growling and barking, which he never does, 109th Ave.
Accident — Vehicle went down his dead end road crashing into neighbor’s property, thinks they are stuck, Inlet Cr.
Accident — Vehicle hit tree then rolled over, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Issues with a property sales, property left at residence by previous tenant, borderline harassment, C.R. 16.
Officer assist — Caller’s ex-girlfriend trying to drop her dog off at his house, he doesn’t want it as it’s not his, Hwy. 2.
Ambulance — Both parents have COVID, mother needs to be transported, C.R. 5, Laporte.
Theft — Theft of money and pocket watch out of her dresser in her bedroom by her husband, C.R. 39.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Husband violated his DANCO order yesterday, called her phone, she didn’t answer, has documentation of the call, 323rd Ave
Animal complaint — Four to five cattle are on the road.
Theft — Caller has jewelry missing from his residence, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Someone in the neighborhood keeps exploding something, Hillside Lane, Akeley.
Officer assist — Woman is trespassing, last seen behind his garage. Wearing shorts and blue shirt, 167th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller has cattle dead in his field, 440th St., Laporte.
Property found — Pontoon washed up on shore in front of caller’s residence, Grebe Ln.
Officer assist — Issues with neighbor, Oriole Dr., Laporte.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, $38.01 taken in fuel, occurred two days ago, Broadway St., Akeley.
Gun call — Neighbor shooting guns, caller believes it is a safety issue, C.R. 32.
Boat and water — Camper reported a boat on the north side of lake is having mechanical issues, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.
Deer call — Fawn hit by his driveway, needs to be dispatched, C.R. 13, Nevis
Disputes/disturbances — Neighbor keeps moving property stakes, C.R. 91.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s ex was banging on window and broke it, then sped off with two year old son, Vanna Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s animals keep coming into her yard, North St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Questions about landlord entering residence, Gateway Dr.
Officer assist — Wants to know if the landlord can evict him, says he has squatter’s rights, C.R. 31.
ATV/OHV — Black and blue side by side going too fast, only one person with a helmet, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
