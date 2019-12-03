The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 21 to 24.
Accident — Silver car upside down in ditch, doors open, no one around.
Ambulance — Older woman injured hip, CR 45.
Animal complaint — Report of injured swan on side of road.
Alarm — General alarm, Hwy. 34.
Driving complaint — Cadillac all over the road.
Accident — Vehicle in ditch, seems to be trying to get out.
Alarm — Zone 15 alarm activated, location on State 34.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, car vs truck, no injuries.
Driving complaint — Red car swerving all over the road, varying rates of speed.
Driving complaint — Silver car all over the road, driving fast.
Officer assist — Officer reports someone flagging him down.
Suspicious — Unknown man knocking on caller’s window and door, Wejack Rd.
Theft — Caller states her giant inflatable unicorn was stolen overnight, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer present while retrieving his dog from previous residence to make sure occupant is civil, Night Hawk Rd.
Suspicious — Caller is purchasing ice auger, concerned it might be stolen, 480th St.
Vehicle stolen — Report of stolen truck, CR 3.
Animal complaint — Caller noticed injured wolf, worried it might be dangerous due to the wound.
Ambulance — Older many, high blood pressure and stomach pain, Second St.
Animal complaint — Caller found a dead bear recently shot, possibly poached, wants possession tag, Hwy 30, Laporte.
Accident — Vehicle went through fence, now abandoned, Wolf Lake Rd.
Officer assist — People hunting geese on city property, two trucks, decoys.
Gun call — Complaints about neighbors shooting and blowing things up, Edgewood Loop.
Suspicious — Unknown party tried breaking into partys’ residence on Nov. 6, Waterwheel Rd.
Gun Call — Caller’s neighbors shooting guns for past few hours, might be discharging guns in unsafe manner.
Suspicious — Vehicle drove onto property in a suspicious manner.
Theft — Caller reports theft of items from her house within the past month, CR 6.
Officer assist — Caller has questions regarding juveniles staying alone, CR 32.
