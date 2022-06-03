The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 16 to 26.

Animal complaint —  Aggressive dogs next door, ongoing issue, 139th.

Harassment/stalking —  Ex husband entered property when she was on vacation. He’s been told not to before, no active HRO/OFP. Second time in past month, prior contact documented, Hwy. 71.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, C.R. 37.

Officer assist —  Property near caller’s appears abandoned, rodents are coming over, 150th St.

Open door —  Open door on property, Wejack Rd.

Suspicious —  Man wearing gray/blue t-shirt, jacket/shorts, heavier, balding hair, possibly carrying a bottle, Willow Rd., Laporte.

Fire —  Back of house on fire, Walnut Drive, Cass Lake.

Accident —  Swerved to miss a dog, crashed in ditch, C.R. 16.

Fraud —  Reports internet fraud, 346th St., Laporte.

Trespassing —  Reports a form of trespassing by ATV Club, C.R. 25.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Violation of OFP. He rode by on his bike, she got some of it on video, Park St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Black and white buck goat in his yard eating everything, Black Bear Dr.

Theft —  Theft of property, Arbor Rd.

Animal complaint —  Goats on Hwy. 34 and at church, Nevis.

Disputes/disturbances —  Neighbors on property, won’t get off, male party told to remove himself until a deputy arrives, C.R. 33.

Disputes/disturbances —  She was trying to pick up equipment, homeowner wouldn’t let them, C.R. 36.

Driving/complaint —  Semi heading north on C.R. 36 ran stop sign passing 470th St.

Animal complaint —  Caller asked if he could shoot a dog that’s acting aggressive towards her. She’s safely in her home and will let deputy handle it, Main St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Horses on the side of Hwy. 34.

Abandoned car —  Abandoned vehicle, Hillview, Akeley.

Scam possible —  Some took over caller’s Facebook account, Hwy. 71

Threats —  Reports threats, 240th St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Man hovering a drone over her house, now driving up her driveway, C.R. 39.

ATV OHV —  Out with two dirt bikes, C.R. 4.

Animal complaint —  Adult cow, black, brown and white calf running along highway, Hwy. 64, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Questions about a large black bear currently on her deck, Wildwood Rd.

Alarm —  West back door and west dining motion, First Ave, Laporte.

Property lost —  Small boat is missing, believes it blew away, concerned it may cause a hazard for other boats, C.R. 40.

ATV OHV —  Gray UTV with two younger occupants tearing up and down trail, excessive speed, shooting up gravel onto C.R. 18.

Theft —  Theft of truck axle. Request extra patrol, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Threats —  Caller was threatened at Nevis Muni an hour ago, Main St., Nevis.

Minor consumption —  Just left residence where four to five underage partyers were consuming alcohol, Estate Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Boyfriend told her to leave, but they both live there, no weapons, 470th St.

Animal complaint —  Questions about a dead skunk at the end of her driveway, C.R. 36.

ATV OHV —  Questions about kids on four wheeler, Hilltop Trl.

Probation violation —  Person is drinking inside liquor store but is on active no-drink order, Broadway St.

Ambulance —  Man appears intoxicated, bleeding from face, Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Stalking by phone and computer, Willow Rd., Laporte.

Fire  —  C.R. 36 just south of 420th St., grass fire in ditch, half-acre, Pokety Creek Dr.

Accident —  Hit a tree on a mini-bike, C.R. 32.

Animal complaint —  Three horses in yard, brown/white paint, dirty white/cream in color are in field now across from caller’s house heading towards town, 240th St.

Officer assist —  Drunk person came back to station in black hat/coat, asking directions to the Muni, heading there now, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Boat and water —  Abandoned jet ski in water, Jewel Dr.

Fire —  Brush fire, not moving at this time, 315th Ave., Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Flagged down by woman who found a set of keys, Night Hawk Rd., Lake George.

Disputes/disturbances —  Got into fight with girlfriend, she took car keys, locked herself inside while caller is locked out, Wejack Rd.

Fire —  Camper on fire near structures and propane tank, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Community policing —  Walk through, Main St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Goats are out in roadway, Hwy. 34.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.

School walk through —  Walk through, Main St., Laporte.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments