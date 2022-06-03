The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 16 to 26.
Animal complaint — Aggressive dogs next door, ongoing issue, 139th.
Harassment/stalking — Ex husband entered property when she was on vacation. He’s been told not to before, no active HRO/OFP. Second time in past month, prior contact documented, Hwy. 71.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 37.
Officer assist — Property near caller’s appears abandoned, rodents are coming over, 150th St.
Open door — Open door on property, Wejack Rd.
Suspicious — Man wearing gray/blue t-shirt, jacket/shorts, heavier, balding hair, possibly carrying a bottle, Willow Rd., Laporte.
Fire — Back of house on fire, Walnut Drive, Cass Lake.
Accident — Swerved to miss a dog, crashed in ditch, C.R. 16.
Fraud — Reports internet fraud, 346th St., Laporte.
Trespassing — Reports a form of trespassing by ATV Club, C.R. 25.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Violation of OFP. He rode by on his bike, she got some of it on video, Park St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Black and white buck goat in his yard eating everything, Black Bear Dr.
Theft — Theft of property, Arbor Rd.
Animal complaint — Goats on Hwy. 34 and at church, Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Neighbors on property, won’t get off, male party told to remove himself until a deputy arrives, C.R. 33.
Disputes/disturbances — She was trying to pick up equipment, homeowner wouldn’t let them, C.R. 36.
Driving/complaint — Semi heading north on C.R. 36 ran stop sign passing 470th St.
Animal complaint — Caller asked if he could shoot a dog that’s acting aggressive towards her. She’s safely in her home and will let deputy handle it, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Horses on the side of Hwy. 34.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle, Hillview, Akeley.
Scam possible — Some took over caller’s Facebook account, Hwy. 71
Threats — Reports threats, 240th St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Man hovering a drone over her house, now driving up her driveway, C.R. 39.
ATV OHV — Out with two dirt bikes, C.R. 4.
Animal complaint — Adult cow, black, brown and white calf running along highway, Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Questions about a large black bear currently on her deck, Wildwood Rd.
Alarm — West back door and west dining motion, First Ave, Laporte.
Property lost — Small boat is missing, believes it blew away, concerned it may cause a hazard for other boats, C.R. 40.
ATV OHV — Gray UTV with two younger occupants tearing up and down trail, excessive speed, shooting up gravel onto C.R. 18.
Theft — Theft of truck axle. Request extra patrol, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Threats — Caller was threatened at Nevis Muni an hour ago, Main St., Nevis.
Minor consumption — Just left residence where four to five underage partyers were consuming alcohol, Estate Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Boyfriend told her to leave, but they both live there, no weapons, 470th St.
Animal complaint — Questions about a dead skunk at the end of her driveway, C.R. 36.
ATV OHV — Questions about kids on four wheeler, Hilltop Trl.
Probation violation — Person is drinking inside liquor store but is on active no-drink order, Broadway St.
Ambulance — Man appears intoxicated, bleeding from face, Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Stalking by phone and computer, Willow Rd., Laporte.
Fire — C.R. 36 just south of 420th St., grass fire in ditch, half-acre, Pokety Creek Dr.
Accident — Hit a tree on a mini-bike, C.R. 32.
Animal complaint — Three horses in yard, brown/white paint, dirty white/cream in color are in field now across from caller’s house heading towards town, 240th St.
Officer assist — Drunk person came back to station in black hat/coat, asking directions to the Muni, heading there now, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Boat and water — Abandoned jet ski in water, Jewel Dr.
Fire — Brush fire, not moving at this time, 315th Ave., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Flagged down by woman who found a set of keys, Night Hawk Rd., Lake George.
Disputes/disturbances — Got into fight with girlfriend, she took car keys, locked herself inside while caller is locked out, Wejack Rd.
Fire — Camper on fire near structures and propane tank, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Community policing — Walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Goats are out in roadway, Hwy. 34.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
School walk through — Walk through, Main St., Laporte.
