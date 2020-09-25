The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 14-20, 2020.
Littering — Someone been dumping tires south of C.R. 19 on 319th St.
Burglary — Two sheds were broken into near Nevis.
Ambulance — A man is passing out at the gas pumps, Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reports being harassed via phone C.R. 19, Akeley.
Theft — Caller wants to talk to officer about his aunt not giving back his property, Hwy. 34.
Burglary — Caller returned home, discovered his residence had been ransacked, Dakota Dr.
ATV/OHV — Caller wants to know if UTV is allowed on trails, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller has questions about census workers who keep coming to the house, one at 9 p.m. last night, Quick Drive, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller’s neighbor told her that the landlord had blocked his driveway, C.R. 48.
Ambulance — Man is having pancreatic attack, First Ave., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Caller says a truck ran her off road.
Officer assist — Caller says staff at group home is opening his mail, Hwy. 25, Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reports harassment by her soon to be ex-husband, 139th Ave.
School walk through — Walk through at Nevis School.
Officer assist — Naked man at swimming area, is visible from Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Caller’s dog was attacked by neighbor’s dog, Wildwood.
Animal complaint — Cows are in the caller’s yard, Fieldstone Dr., Akeley.
Trespassing — Trespassing incident, occurred in mid-September, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Three portable deer stands stolen off state land, now listed for sale on Craigslist.
Fraud — Caller says student in White Bear Lake hacked her husband’s phone, got credit card info, wants a call back, Staff Street, Akeley.
School walk through — Officer is at Nevis School.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer to come pick up a bag of drugs that was brought in by a client, Hwy 34, Nevis.
Burglary — Caller reports garage break-in, Heritage Rd.
Officer assist — Caller has question about family members who are on property they don’t own, C.R. 91.
Animal complaint — Friendly dog comes into yard every night, would like dog removed from neighborhood, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to talk to deputy about animal neglect/abuse, 380th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Kids reported running around, Broadway St., Akeley.
Theft — Camper steps stolen, shed broken into, looks like nothing was taken, Great Road.
Boat and water — Boat drifted by site 12 at campground, will secure boat with rope, Edgewater Dr., Nevis.
Suspicious — Deputy is out with a vehicle, C.R. 45.
Property found — Trailer in driveway, does not belong to the caller, C.R. 12 Akeley.
Officer assist — Little boy found wandering on road, no one at his house, Pickerel Rd.
Fire — Fire reported in trees just north of caller’s house, C.R. 41.
Gun call — Caller has heard gun shots since 10 p.m.
Gun call — Gun incident called in by watercraft inspector on Kabekona Lake Access, one or two lots north of the access.
Suspicious — A vehicle has been driving around his property for the last half hour, 269th Ave., Laporte.
Threats — Ex boyfriend calls multiple times, today is threatening her, State 64, Akeley.
Vehicle found — A Kawasaki Mule found in ditch on caller’s property by his no trespassing sign; no plate; Hilltop Trail, Nevis.
911 hang up — Caller’s 14-year-old son collapsed, woke up in seconds, will be transporting to Park Rapids by personal vehicle, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 13, Nevis.
