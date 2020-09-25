The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 14-20, 2020.

Littering —  Someone been dumping tires south of C.R. 19 on 319th St.

Burglary —  Two sheds were broken into near Nevis.

Ambulance —  A man is passing out at the gas pumps, Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller reports being harassed via phone C.R. 19, Akeley.

Theft —  Caller wants to talk to officer about his aunt not giving back his property, Hwy. 34.

Burglary —  Caller returned home, discovered his residence had been ransacked, Dakota Dr.

ATV/OHV —  Caller wants to know if UTV is allowed on trails, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller has questions about census workers who keep coming to the house, one at 9 p.m. last night, Quick Drive, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller’s neighbor told her that the landlord had blocked his driveway, C.R. 48.

Ambulance —  Man is having pancreatic attack, First Ave., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Caller says a truck ran her off road.

Officer assist —  Caller says staff at group home is opening his mail, Hwy. 25, Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller reports harassment by her soon to be ex-husband, 139th Ave.

School walk through — Walk through at Nevis School.

Officer assist —  Naked man at swimming area, is visible from Hwy. 87.

Animal complaint —  Caller’s dog was attacked by neighbor’s dog, Wildwood.

Animal complaint —  Cows are in the caller’s yard, Fieldstone Dr., Akeley.

Trespassing —  Trespassing incident, occurred in mid-September, Main St., Nevis.

Theft —  Three portable deer stands stolen off state land, now listed for sale on Craigslist.

Fraud —  Caller says student in White Bear Lake hacked her husband’s phone, got credit card info, wants a call back, Staff Street, Akeley.

School walk through —  Officer is at Nevis School.

Officer assist —  Caller wants officer to come pick up a bag of drugs that was brought in by a client, Hwy 34, Nevis.

Burglary —  Caller reports garage break-in, Heritage Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller has question about family members who are on property they don’t own, C.R. 91.

Animal complaint —  Friendly dog comes into yard every night, would like dog removed from neighborhood, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Caller wants to talk to deputy about animal neglect/abuse, 380th St.

Disputes/disturbances —  Kids reported running around, Broadway St., Akeley.

Theft —  Camper steps stolen, shed broken into, looks like nothing was taken, Great Road.

Boat and water —  Boat drifted by site 12 at campground, will secure boat with rope, Edgewater Dr., Nevis.

Suspicious — Deputy is out with a vehicle, C.R. 45.

Property found —  Trailer in driveway, does not belong to the caller, C.R. 12 Akeley.

Officer assist —  Little boy found wandering on road, no one at his house, Pickerel Rd.

Fire —  Fire reported in trees just north of caller’s house, C.R. 41.

Gun call —  Caller has heard gun shots since 10 p.m.

Gun call —  Gun incident called in by watercraft inspector on Kabekona Lake Access, one or two lots north of the access.

Suspicious —  A vehicle has been driving around his property for the last half hour, 269th Ave., Laporte.

Threats —  Ex boyfriend calls multiple times, today is threatening her, State 64, Akeley.

Vehicle found —  A Kawasaki Mule found in ditch on caller’s property by his no trespassing sign; no plate; Hilltop Trail, Nevis.

911 hang up —  Caller’s 14-year-old son collapsed, woke up in seconds, will be transporting to Park Rapids by personal vehicle, C.R. 18, Nevis.

Boat and Water  —  Resort check, C.R. 13, Nevis.

