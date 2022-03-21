The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 7-16.

Suspicious —  Caller reports a man is looking around his yard near the  house.

Littering —  Complaint of trash dumped on the side of the road.

Animal complaint —  Loose  dogs are in the caller’s yard.

Dispute/disturbance —  Caller’s 27-year-old son is throwing and wrecking things in the home.

Dispute/disturbance —  Caller’s grandsons are fighting and is  unable to separate them; Hwy. 71.

Officer assist —  Caller  sold horses but now wants to get them back; C.R. 91.

Ambulance —  A man has fallen and his daughter is unable to get him up; Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Man needs someone to talk to, Main Horseshoe Trail.

Ambulance —  Woman needs lift assist, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Deputy is checking a  vehicle, Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Fire  —  Fire of  unknown type in the parking lot of the old Akeley school.

Business checks —  Two business  checks on Main St. W., Nevis.

Alarm —  Front door alarm, no keyholders responding, Broadway St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Officer requested for an animal complaint, County 40.

Child custody —  Caller says a man is coming to pick up his daughter who hasn’t stayed with him for last four months due to a domestic incident; Leech Lake DPS.

Mailbox damage —  Township road  grader just ran over caller’s mailbox.

Damage to property —  Caller says his son reports his house is  being damaged by a dog-sitting business while he is gone; Upper Necktie River Dr.

Possible scam —  Caller reports losing $100 through Paypal while trying to purchase fake MMA tickets.

Animal complaint —  A husky-type dog is killing caller’s chickens, Hwy. 34.

Walk-away —  Pine Manor Detox reports a woman has walked away from the facility, Hwy. 34.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on C.R. 9, Becida.

Alarm —  Motion alarms activated in west dining and office areas,  First Ave., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Trailer being pulled by a pickup has lost a wheel and is being dragged down the highway.

Theft —  Owner of the Lake George Motel evicted a party and they stole several hundred dollars worth of property; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Ambulance —  Woman reports having stomach pains; Second Ave., Laporte.

Dispute —  Caller says a woman is en route to her residence, C.R. 39, and will most likely start trouble when she gets there.

Officer assist —  Caller says he can’t take care of his wife anymore; 319th Ave., Akeley.

Suspicious — Caller describes a suspicious  man standing by her mailbox; tall, skinny, walks with a limp, has a walking stick and a black pit bull with him. Last seen walking toward County Roads 36/16.

Theft —  Tools were stolen from the caller’s truck within the last two weeks.

Domestic —  Physical domestic is in progress, C.R. 18.

Lost dog —  Dalmatian with a bright pink collar is missing; C.R. 91.

Accident  —  A vehicle is stuck in snowbank, open container, smell of alcohol, older Nissan truck. Two men walked away toward the fire hall.

Officer assist —  Caller relays daughter’s observation that the cover for the store gas tank is off;  concerned that someone might have stolen gas or could throw a  match into the tank; Central Ave., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports neighbor’s dog came over and killed her chickens.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.

Mailbox damage —  Caller reports her mailbox was destroyed in the past two  days.

Possible scam —  Caller received a ring in the mail; didn’t order it.

Animal  complaint —  Possible deer poaching reported near caller’s home.

Walk-through —  School walk-through, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Child refuses to leave school, Nevis.

ATV/OHV —  Complaint of two dirt bikes driving on shoulder of the road.

