The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 7-16.
Suspicious — Caller reports a man is looking around his yard near the house.
Littering — Complaint of trash dumped on the side of the road.
Animal complaint — Loose dogs are in the caller’s yard.
Dispute/disturbance — Caller’s 27-year-old son is throwing and wrecking things in the home.
Dispute/disturbance — Caller’s grandsons are fighting and is unable to separate them; Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Caller sold horses but now wants to get them back; C.R. 91.
Ambulance — A man has fallen and his daughter is unable to get him up; Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Man needs someone to talk to, Main Horseshoe Trail.
Ambulance — Woman needs lift assist, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Suspicious — Deputy is checking a vehicle, Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Fire — Fire of unknown type in the parking lot of the old Akeley school.
Business checks — Two business checks on Main St. W., Nevis.
Alarm — Front door alarm, no keyholders responding, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Officer requested for an animal complaint, County 40.
Child custody — Caller says a man is coming to pick up his daughter who hasn’t stayed with him for last four months due to a domestic incident; Leech Lake DPS.
Mailbox damage — Township road grader just ran over caller’s mailbox.
Damage to property — Caller says his son reports his house is being damaged by a dog-sitting business while he is gone; Upper Necktie River Dr.
Possible scam — Caller reports losing $100 through Paypal while trying to purchase fake MMA tickets.
Animal complaint — A husky-type dog is killing caller’s chickens, Hwy. 34.
Walk-away — Pine Manor Detox reports a woman has walked away from the facility, Hwy. 34.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 9, Becida.
Alarm — Motion alarms activated in west dining and office areas, First Ave., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Trailer being pulled by a pickup has lost a wheel and is being dragged down the highway.
Theft — Owner of the Lake George Motel evicted a party and they stole several hundred dollars worth of property; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Woman reports having stomach pains; Second Ave., Laporte.
Dispute — Caller says a woman is en route to her residence, C.R. 39, and will most likely start trouble when she gets there.
Officer assist — Caller says he can’t take care of his wife anymore; 319th Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller describes a suspicious man standing by her mailbox; tall, skinny, walks with a limp, has a walking stick and a black pit bull with him. Last seen walking toward County Roads 36/16.
Theft — Tools were stolen from the caller’s truck within the last two weeks.
Domestic — Physical domestic is in progress, C.R. 18.
Lost dog — Dalmatian with a bright pink collar is missing; C.R. 91.
Accident — A vehicle is stuck in snowbank, open container, smell of alcohol, older Nissan truck. Two men walked away toward the fire hall.
Officer assist — Caller relays daughter’s observation that the cover for the store gas tank is off; concerned that someone might have stolen gas or could throw a match into the tank; Central Ave., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller reports neighbor’s dog came over and killed her chickens.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.
Mailbox damage — Caller reports her mailbox was destroyed in the past two days.
Possible scam — Caller received a ring in the mail; didn’t order it.
Animal complaint — Possible deer poaching reported near caller’s home.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Nevis.
Officer assist — Child refuses to leave school, Nevis.
ATV/OHV — Complaint of two dirt bikes driving on shoulder of the road.
