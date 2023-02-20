The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 9-15.
Ambulance — Elderly man can’t get off his couch, hasn’t had liquids for a couple days, C.R. 48.
Vehicle off road — Semi on side of road, half in the ditch blocking road.
Driving complaint — Road rage, driver all over road, making obscene gestures at caller.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 370th Ave.
Ambulance — Female party is dizzy, took Nyquil, Main Ave., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller has question about removing items from unit, Eagle Bend Rd.
Alarm — Accidental trip. No fire response needed, commercial fire alarm, Main St., Laporte.
Scam-possible — Questions about email/Paypal/Bitcoin scam; $10,000.
Suspicious — Dogs keep finding white water balloons for past week, C.R. 2.
Animal complaint — About six horses have not been fed at least a week, Fair Oaks Dr.
Theft — Someone broke into fish house and stole items.
Ambulance — Male had seizure, blood pressure low, needs ambulance, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Male needs assistance getting back into bed, Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Female has arm wound, won’t stop bleeding from dialysis, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller had stuff stolen, thinks people that did it are from Hubbard, Alps Ct.
Domestic — Woman says boyfriend hit her and left in a car or SUV, possibly heading toward Bemidji, Vaxjo Ln.
Snowmobile — Complaints about snowmobiles coming into his yard, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — People won’t leave caller’s property; have been there since last night, Holly Rd.
Threats — Neighbor making threats against caller, Great Rd.
Fire — Garage on fire, 100 feet from house, 112th St.
Community policing — Dance monitor, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Vehicle off road — Bemidji school van pulled onto Steamboat Forest Road for people to use bathroom. It’s now stuck, caller’s enroute to retrieve passengers.
Suspicious — Five to ten people on her property, she wants them to leave, Holly Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Male party collapsed on the ice, rescue sled and snowmobiles needed.
Child custody — Custody questions, Broadway St., Akeley.
Trespassing — Caller wants to speak to an officer about someone trespassing on his land; Beltrami Line Road.
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance getting important paperwork back, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller says neighbors are gone for the winter but it appears two vehicles are on the property; one with a trailer over by caller’s property, plus someone who may have been walking to the pole barn; Frostbite Road, Akeley.
Animal complaint — White and brownish-gray husky dog came into caller’s yard and attacked his animals; C.R. 38.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about a possible walk-through of a residence; Gibbon Drive, Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller reports a driver walked two doors to the north; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller reports bicycle tracks in his yard, possibly neighbors; worried about them messing with his cows; 450th St.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller says neighbor’s dog keeps coming in his yard and the neighbor won’t keep it out; North St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about getting his mother’s ashes from his aunt; also about firearms being stolen from his residence; Frostbite Rd., Akeley.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Pleasant Street, Nevis.
ORV issue — Off-road vehicle driver seemed very intoxicated; green Ford pickup, northeast side of road, C.R. 12.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy regarding issues at his residence.
Ambulance — Man is in vehicle outside; possibly broke something in his back; very painful; Ham Lake Drive.
Business check — Business check, Main Street W., Nevis.
Vehicle off-road — White 2006 Honda Acura off the road; male driver was persistent that he didn’t need help.
Vehicle off-road — Car rolled over onto its side, no injuries.
Officer assist — Caller reports daughter keeps getting harassed at school, she reports it but nothing gets done; C.R. 18.
Theft — Someone stole the rear license plate from caller’s vehicle; not sure when it happened; 275th Ave.
Agency assist — Caller lost her wedding band, possibly while dropping off unneeded medications yesterday in the drug drop box in Sheriff’s Lobby. Not sure, would like us to check the box.
Accident — Vehicle crossed the center line, caller went into ditch to avoid it. Grey vehicle, smaller SUV, possibly red plates. Incident happened between 10-11 a.m.; Laporte.
Open door — Open door, human entry door, should not be open; Tranquility Drive, Laporte.
Ambulance — Man has fallen, possibly broke a hip; Crescent Ridge Trail.
Animal complaint — Two dogs are in the road; black Lab, smaller brown dog, in front of a small white house on west C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Caller reports his mom’s boyfriend is at the house and she wants him gone; Jade Rose Drive.
