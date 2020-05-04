The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 23 to 29.

Disputes/disturbances —  Man is reportedly rocking the camper, unscrewed the lightbulbs, Vagabond Loop, Cass Lake.

Burglary —  Theft of guns, Hunter Rd.

Accident —  Vehicle went off road into the lake in two feet of water, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Driving complaint —  Caller stated a vehicle went around a sign for a closed trail.

Suspicious —  Chevy pickup plowed through caller’s yard down a four-wheeler path, is possibly stuck, maybe two people in truck, Large Pine Lane.

Disputes/disturbances —  Foster child being verbally abusive towards foster parent, Hwy. 64.

Assault/fight —  Mother is hitting her daughter, First Ave., Laporte.

Disputes — Someone called 911, lots of screaming then disconnected, called right back said she needed to talk to someone, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.

Fire —  House on fire, unknown if anyone is inside, 219th Ave.

Fire — Unoccupied shed on fire, could spread to greenhouse, C.R. 118.

Officer assist —  Caller had questions about walking in non-posted areas in Lake George.

911 hang up —  Caller’s estranged husband is at the house causing damage, 72nd St., NW. Backus.

Animal complaint —  Black and chocolate labs on the road, appear well-nourished.

Ambulance —  Rolling medical from Laporte to Sanford Bemidji, Central Ave., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Yukon with damaged bumper ran the caller off road.

Ambulance —  Husband is very weak, wife can’t get him to the car, Northern Lights Trl., Lake George.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller reports damage to property that happened on Thursday, 139th Ave.

Threats —  Caller stated neighbor dog came into yard, tried to attack. Then the neighbor came over with a long gun and held it in a threatening manner, Old Sunset Dr.

Ambulance —  80 year old male fell, needs to be checked out, head bleeding and bruised, just passed out, C.R. 39.

DNR violation —  Multiple people keeping bass fish out of season, Beachview Rd.

Gun call —  Caller states 100 rounds were fired in rapid succession near his residence.

Suspicious —  Anonymous caller reporting multiple people at a residence removing property. Caller believes they’re not supposed to be there but hung up on Dispatch without providing additional information, C.R. 4, Lake George.

Fire —  Caller has out of control brush fire, front yard in tall grass, couple hundred yards from house, Main Horseshoe Rd., Laporte.

Noise complaint —  Loud music out on the lake, Chokecherry Lane.

Violation/OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller reports a man is violating a court order, is in the backyard revving his engine,Wejack Rd.

911 hang up —  911 open line-history with this number, a land line they do not use. Owner stated his phone’s been unplugged, was advised  to contact phone company, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.

Ambulance —  Caller reporting male with low blood sugar, unable to bring it up, C.R. 4, Lake George.

911 hang up —  Dispatch called back, no answer, Laporte.

Disputes disturbances —  Caller received permission to park his RV on his property, now his soon-to-be ex-wife is mad and is blocking the RV in, Schoolcraft Dr.

Threats —  Caller states a party is threatening to plant illicit drugs in his vehicle, Jade Rose Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller states she’s evicting her adult son from residence and he’s being disruptive, Fifth Ave., Nevis.

Fire —  Caller’s house is on fire, 178th St.

Traffic hazard —  Caller reports a lot of broken glass on Hwy. 71.

Theft —  Caller’s neighbor’s are taking gravel from road using it for personal use.

Damage to property —  Caller’s neighbor called him about some kids smashing out car window on his land, Wolf Lake Rd.

Alarm —  Residential burglar alarm, 470th St.

Accident —  Caller went through intersection, through a fence and is in the ditch; conditions are very foggy.

Driving complaint —  Red motorcycle drives past his residence at over 100 mph several times a day. Hard to see traffic from caller’s driveway; fears he may hit them.

Threats —  Caller is being threatened by her family.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox was vandalized last night.

Officer assist —  Caller reports piles of dirt and gravel in the center of Osprey Trail.

ATV/OHV —  A 13-year-old fell off a four-wheeler, broke leg; Half Moon Road.

Ambulance —  Person may have suffered a heart attack.

Ambulance —  Older man fell, is unable to get up; Laporte area.

Vehicle off-road —  While walking this morning, the caller saw a vehicle that had been driven into the lake.

Damage to property —  Caller reports a previous tenant caused substantial damage to a rental property and stole a chop saw and air compressor; Musky Drive, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wonders if she is allowed into Minnesota from Iowa.

Ambulance —  Person has severe back pain; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Animal call —  Caller says an unknown person let caller’s Boxer  dog off its cord and now the dog is missing.

Alarm —  Holdup alarm activated at Laporte area home.

Threats — Caller says his neighbor threatens him on an ongoing basis.

Alarm —  Residential burglar alarm activated, Fish Hook Drive.

Gun call —  Neighbor was yelling, six shots were fired, more yelling, on County 39.

