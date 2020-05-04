The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 23 to 29.
Disputes/disturbances — Man is reportedly rocking the camper, unscrewed the lightbulbs, Vagabond Loop, Cass Lake.
Burglary — Theft of guns, Hunter Rd.
Accident — Vehicle went off road into the lake in two feet of water, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Driving complaint — Caller stated a vehicle went around a sign for a closed trail.
Suspicious — Chevy pickup plowed through caller’s yard down a four-wheeler path, is possibly stuck, maybe two people in truck, Large Pine Lane.
Disputes/disturbances — Foster child being verbally abusive towards foster parent, Hwy. 64.
Assault/fight — Mother is hitting her daughter, First Ave., Laporte.
Disputes — Someone called 911, lots of screaming then disconnected, called right back said she needed to talk to someone, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire — House on fire, unknown if anyone is inside, 219th Ave.
Fire — Unoccupied shed on fire, could spread to greenhouse, C.R. 118.
Officer assist — Caller had questions about walking in non-posted areas in Lake George.
911 hang up — Caller’s estranged husband is at the house causing damage, 72nd St., NW. Backus.
Animal complaint — Black and chocolate labs on the road, appear well-nourished.
Ambulance — Rolling medical from Laporte to Sanford Bemidji, Central Ave., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Yukon with damaged bumper ran the caller off road.
Ambulance — Husband is very weak, wife can’t get him to the car, Northern Lights Trl., Lake George.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller reports damage to property that happened on Thursday, 139th Ave.
Threats — Caller stated neighbor dog came into yard, tried to attack. Then the neighbor came over with a long gun and held it in a threatening manner, Old Sunset Dr.
Ambulance — 80 year old male fell, needs to be checked out, head bleeding and bruised, just passed out, C.R. 39.
DNR violation — Multiple people keeping bass fish out of season, Beachview Rd.
Gun call — Caller states 100 rounds were fired in rapid succession near his residence.
Suspicious — Anonymous caller reporting multiple people at a residence removing property. Caller believes they’re not supposed to be there but hung up on Dispatch without providing additional information, C.R. 4, Lake George.
Fire — Caller has out of control brush fire, front yard in tall grass, couple hundred yards from house, Main Horseshoe Rd., Laporte.
Noise complaint — Loud music out on the lake, Chokecherry Lane.
Violation/OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller reports a man is violating a court order, is in the backyard revving his engine,Wejack Rd.
911 hang up — 911 open line-history with this number, a land line they do not use. Owner stated his phone’s been unplugged, was advised to contact phone company, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Caller reporting male with low blood sugar, unable to bring it up, C.R. 4, Lake George.
911 hang up — Dispatch called back, no answer, Laporte.
Disputes disturbances — Caller received permission to park his RV on his property, now his soon-to-be ex-wife is mad and is blocking the RV in, Schoolcraft Dr.
Threats — Caller states a party is threatening to plant illicit drugs in his vehicle, Jade Rose Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller states she’s evicting her adult son from residence and he’s being disruptive, Fifth Ave., Nevis.
Fire — Caller’s house is on fire, 178th St.
Traffic hazard — Caller reports a lot of broken glass on Hwy. 71.
Theft — Caller’s neighbor’s are taking gravel from road using it for personal use.
Damage to property — Caller’s neighbor called him about some kids smashing out car window on his land, Wolf Lake Rd.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm, 470th St.
Accident — Caller went through intersection, through a fence and is in the ditch; conditions are very foggy.
Driving complaint — Red motorcycle drives past his residence at over 100 mph several times a day. Hard to see traffic from caller’s driveway; fears he may hit them.
Threats — Caller is being threatened by her family.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox was vandalized last night.
Officer assist — Caller reports piles of dirt and gravel in the center of Osprey Trail.
ATV/OHV — A 13-year-old fell off a four-wheeler, broke leg; Half Moon Road.
Ambulance — Person may have suffered a heart attack.
Ambulance — Older man fell, is unable to get up; Laporte area.
Vehicle off-road — While walking this morning, the caller saw a vehicle that had been driven into the lake.
Damage to property — Caller reports a previous tenant caused substantial damage to a rental property and stole a chop saw and air compressor; Musky Drive, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wonders if she is allowed into Minnesota from Iowa.
Ambulance — Person has severe back pain; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Animal call — Caller says an unknown person let caller’s Boxer dog off its cord and now the dog is missing.
Alarm — Holdup alarm activated at Laporte area home.
Threats — Caller says his neighbor threatens him on an ongoing basis.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm activated, Fish Hook Drive.
Gun call — Neighbor was yelling, six shots were fired, more yelling, on County 39.
