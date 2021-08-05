The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 22-28.
Suspicious — Deputy is out with two women taking photos of pipeline.
Theft — Caller lost his wallet; was returned but without license and credit cards.
ATV/OHV — Side by side green ATV driving on the roadway.
Trespassing — Caller believes someone was on his father’s property last night.
Traffic hazard — Wood, tire parts in southbound lane.
Theft — Boat stolen, Heartwood Trail, Akeley.
Vehicle stolen — Caller’s ex-girlfriend took his vehicle.
Animal complaint — Caller found two white dogs running on the road.
Boat and Water Patrol — Boat traveling on the east end of lake with no lights on.
Animal complaint — Cattle out on road.
Boat and Water Patrol — Questions about buoys, cutting reeds.
Driving complaint — Dump trucks losing loads of sand.
Ambulance — Akeley man has high temp, low blood pressure.
Animal complaint — Kitten stuck in the duct work.
Officer assist — Kids are on a floating dock, pulling up all the cement anchor blocks.
Threats — Caller is getting threats from her ex.
Ambulance — Woman is having trouble breathing, Old Sunset Drive, Laporte.
Property found — Collie dog with pink collar, no tag.
Ambulance — Akeley woman fell, broken leg,.
Officer assist — Power went off, on, now every smoke alarm in the house is going off.
Ambulance — Man had a stent put in last week, is dizzy, clammy, not able to sit upright, Laporte.
Officer assist — Pne tree fell on neighbor’s roof; Chokecherry Drive.
Damage to property — Caller assisted two boys on paddleboards, but one board damaged his pontoon top.
Traffic hazard — Little kids with bikes, dogs on road..
Trespassing — Pipeline protesters ignoring no trespassing signs.
ATV/OHV — Four-wheelers are speeding up and down the road, 10-12 people
Ambulance — Caller used marijuana, having a panic attack.
Fireworks — Airborne fireworks are being shot off.
Officer assist — Caller has custody of grandkids, needs to get their meds.
Animal complaint — Two small stray poodles on the highway.
Officer assist — Caller caught seven-year-old stealing again, wants to talk with an officer.
Property lost — Orange kayak, not licensed, fell off caller’s vehicle after leaving Itasca State Park.
Driving complaint — Driver of red pickup pulling pontoon is intoxicated.
Trespassing — People are camping at an abandoned property.
Property found — Caller found a dog on the Heartland Trail; took the dog home with her; Nevis.
Disturbance — Protestors crawling into pipeline pipe.
Violation of OFP — Neighborhood dispute; 209th Ave.
Theft — Lily Pad was taken during the night; Beach Haven Road.
Disturbance — Protestors are in the river.
ATV/OHV — Reports that a party blocked the ATV trail with logs.
Child custody — Caller would like assistance picking up her child; Micheau Dr., Laporte.
Gun call — Bullet hole in his garage; C.R. 119.
Animal complaint — Three dogs on the road, no collars, wants help transporting them to shelter.
Fire — Neighbor is burning brush; no permit.
Suspicious — Bar staff asked man to leave. Would like deputy present when they close.
Animal complaint — Possible animal neglect; Gibbon Drive.
Officer assist — Camper given notice to leave by 9 a.m. but refuses; Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Black cow on road, C.R. 12, Akeley.
Alarm — Shop building, sprinkler water flow, Laporte School.
Child custody — Caller claims parental rights adenied.
Ambulance — Older man, possible heat exhaustion, Lake Alice.
Suspicious — Two drones reported flying overhead.
