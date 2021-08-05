The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 22-28.

Suspicious —  Deputy is out with two women taking photos of pipeline.

Theft —  Caller lost his wallet; was returned but without license and credit cards.

ATV/OHV —  Side by side green ATV driving on the roadway.

Trespassing —  Caller believes someone was on his father’s property last night.

Traffic hazard —  Wood, tire parts in southbound lane.

Theft —  Boat stolen, Heartwood Trail, Akeley.

Vehicle stolen —  Caller’s ex-girlfriend took his vehicle.

Animal complaint —  Caller found two white dogs running on the road.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Boat traveling on the east end of lake with no lights on.

Animal complaint —  Cattle out on road.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Questions about buoys, cutting reeds.

Driving complaint —  Dump trucks losing loads of sand.

Ambulance —  Akeley man has high temp, low blood pressure.

Animal complaint —  Kitten stuck in the duct work.

Officer assist —  Kids are on a floating dock, pulling up all the cement anchor blocks.

Threats —  Caller is getting threats from her ex.

Ambulance —  Woman is having trouble breathing, Old Sunset Drive, Laporte.

Property found —  Collie dog with pink collar, no tag.

Ambulance  —  Akeley woman fell, broken leg,.

Officer assist —  Power went off, on, now every smoke alarm in the house is going off.

Ambulance —  Man had a stent put in last week, is dizzy, clammy, not able to sit upright, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Pne tree fell on neighbor’s roof; Chokecherry Drive.

Damage to property —  Caller assisted two boys on paddleboards, but one board damaged his pontoon top.

Traffic hazard —  Little kids with bikes, dogs on road..

Trespassing —  Pipeline protesters ignoring no trespassing signs.

ATV/OHV — Four-wheelers are speeding up and down the road, 10-12 people

Ambulance — Caller used marijuana, having a panic attack.

Fireworks —  Airborne fireworks are being shot off.

Officer assist —  Caller has custody of grandkids, needs to get their meds.

Animal complaint — Two small stray poodles on the highway.

Officer assist —  Caller caught seven-year-old stealing again, wants to talk with an officer.

Property lost —  Orange kayak, not licensed, fell off caller’s vehicle after leaving Itasca State Park.

Driving complaint  —  Driver of red pickup pulling pontoon is intoxicated.

Trespassing —  People are camping at an abandoned property.

Property found —  Caller found a dog on the Heartland Trail; took the dog home with her; Nevis.

Disturbance —  Protestors crawling into pipeline pipe.

Violation of OFP —  Neighborhood dispute; 209th Ave.

Theft —  Lily Pad was taken during the night; Beach Haven Road.

Disturbance —  Protestors are in the river.

ATV/OHV —  Reports that a party blocked the ATV trail with logs.

Child custody —  Caller would like assistance picking up her child; Micheau Dr., Laporte.

Gun call —  Bullet hole in his garage; C.R. 119.

Animal complaint —  Three dogs on the road, no collars, wants help transporting them to shelter.

Fire —  Neighbor is burning brush; no permit.

Suspicious — Bar staff asked man to leave. Would like deputy present when they close.

Animal complaint —  Possible animal neglect; Gibbon Drive.

Officer assist —  Camper given notice to leave by 9 a.m. but refuses; Crow Wing Lake Dr.,  Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Black cow on road, C.R. 12, Akeley.

Alarm —  Shop building, sprinkler water flow, Laporte School.

Child custody —  Caller claims parental rights adenied.

Ambulance —  Older man, possible heat exhaustion, Lake Alice.

Suspicious —  Two drones reported flying overhead.

