The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 10-13.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Leech Lake Police Dept.
Driving complaint — Caller reports potato truck driving without headlights.
Accident — Vehicle backed into parking lot, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Suspicious — Mercury Mountaineer parked by a burn pile in a field that belongs to a Cass County STS crew leader.
Abandoned car — Caller reports that six years ago, he allowed a party to leave their vehicle at his place for two weeks. However the vehicle is still there and caller can’t reach the owner to have it removed; C.R. 9.
Custody questions — Child custody questions, Main Horseshoe Road, Laporte.
Officer assist — Missing boat, Egret Road.
Domestic — Caller reports a man is punching a woman in the ditch across from the caller’s residence; 159th Ave.
Ambulance — Man has fallen; Helm Dr., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reports a person with car problems, acting odd, came in the back door; is making caller uncomfortable; red Chevy Cavalier; Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Fire — Fire in driveway possible electric lines burning in tree. Big explosion, power is out, flames are out; Downstream Drive.
Suspicious — Caller says a man came to his residence says he is stuck and needs to borrow a chainsaw to remove trees across the road.
Animal neglect — Possible horse neglect reported by caller; 200th Street.
Alarm — Lakeside lower level door alarm activated at residence on C.R. 39.
Alarm — Front door burglar alarm activated, Firelight Drive.
Officer assist — Safety issues with a student at Nevis school; he has something in his pockets but will not show school staff.
Car vs bear — Caller states they hit a bear; Hubbard units out of position, transferred call to State Patrol.
Gun call — Rapid gunfire, possibly semi-automatic, 317th St., possibly closer to C.R. 9.
Ambulance — Woman is possibly suffering anaphylactic shock, C.R. 97, Becida.
Driving complaint — Dark purple Chevy, driven by woman, possibly drunk. Left on Hwy. 2, will be turning south on C.R. 45 to go toward Akeley.
Agency assist — Owner of a vacant lot in Akeley says a small white car is parked there and she wants it removed.
Officer assist — Caller wants to know if he can grouse hunt in the Paul Bunyan State Forest.
Ambulance — Laporte man is suffering from irregular heartbeat.
Domestic— Caller says his girlfriend punched him He left the residence and is walking down C.R. 31.
Child custody — Caller has questions about taking custody of his children from his soon-to-be ex-wife; Hwy. 34.
Found property — Cass County received a report that a road sign was left in the yard of a private residence. Occupant of residence placed the sign against their fence in the front yard; Leech Lake Dept. of Public Safety responded.
Mailbox damage — Second time mailbox was damaged and empty oil jugs were left in the yard. Occurred between last night and this afternoon.
Threats — Caller received phone threats; C.R. 9.
Child custody — Caller is trying to pick up kids; stepmother will not allow her to take them. C.R. 44.
Domestic — Caller reports domestic incident, suicidal male.
Suspicious — Caller says a woman in a red four-door sedan pulled into her driveway, dropped her pants and “mooned” her; Chippewa Loop.
Animal complaint — Dogs in caller’s yard, REA Drive, Laporte.
