The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 11-17.
Officer assist — Caller says landlord changed locks but he was never informed or given any eviction papers.
Threats — Issues with neighbor regarding road, then neighbor made threats
Threats — Caller states her son is getting threatening messages.
Animal complaint — Woodchuck in the flower bed; caller wants a deputy to remove it.
Theft — A car, lumber and other items were stolen; this has been an ongoing issue.
Suspicious — Suspicious person came into the event center, Akeley.
Domestic — A man and woman are fighting at the end of the driveway.
Threats — Caller’s son was threatened for driving his dirt bike on the dirt road.
Animal complaint — Cow reported on the north side of the road, in the ditch.
Theft — Load of laundry reported stolen.
Suspicious — Jeep was pulled out of garage, is parked backwards; 122nd St.
Animal complaint — Cattle out on road, one mile east of Old Backboard Road.
Theft — Caller says someone put up a camera on his property and his shed was also broken into; C.R. 93.
Officer assist — Officer is helping tow a boat back to a cabin; they are out of gas.
Accident — Motorcycle accident, two injured.
Accident — Vehicle was rear-ended in Akeley; no injuries.
Theft — Vehicle was taken from his residence in Benedict by his daughter’s friend.
Animal complaint — Injured bald eagle in caller’s yard; Leech Lake DPS also headed there; Laporte.
Officer assist — Person parked her truck in the middle of the driveway so the caller has no access.
Dispute — A man has been screaming for 15 minutes, tore down signs, caused issues; Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Stray golden colored pit bull.
Fireworks — Neighbors across the lake shot off a sonic boom mortar firework; Hwy. 71.
Boat and Water Patrol — B&W patrol issued six warnings for no license, no life jackets, no fire extinguisher.
Boat and Water Patrol — B&W assists with retrieving life jackets that flew out of a boat.
Suspicious — Suspicious male was at caller’s home looking for a lost back pack; Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller had an incident in Bemidji today with a man following her. She made a report with Beltrami County but doesn’t feel comfortable at her home in Hubbard; wants to speak with an officer.
Animal complaint — Dogs in the yard.
Accident — Person on a four-wheeler hit a cabin on Goose Drive, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dog almost killed caller’s chickens; they have locked them in a barn.
Child custody — Caller’s ex- is not returning the children; Broadway Street, Akeley.
Traffic hazard— Stop sign is missing at intersection.
Boat and Water — An old houseboat appears to be sinking.
Animal complaint — Caller was chased by multiple pit bulls while biking, almost bitten. C.R. 1.
Vandalism — Caller reports bullet holes in a trailer in his yard; C.R. 29.
Mailbox damage — Caller returned home after being away for two weeks and found his mailbox had been shot several times; C.R. 39
Fire — Snapped pole, wires down across driveway.
Officer assist — Tree fell down and caller wants to remove it but he thinks it is partly on the neighbor’s property. He wants to verify that it’s OK to move it.
Traffic hazard — Report of several young juveniles fishing and running out into traffic.
Officer assist — Courtesy transport to the hospital for a man; Broadway Street, Akeley.
Bikes — Two nice bikes have been in the ditch for two days.
Animal complaint — Dogs are running all over the neighborhood, almost on Hwy. 2.
Theft — Laporte resident says neighbor stole his wheelbarrow.
Boat and Water — A blue houseboat is reported sinking on the shore of East Crooked Lake.
Animal complaint — Caller says three boats appear to be trying to herd some geese up on land and load them into a vehicle.
Accident — Two-vehicle crash with possible injuries; Laporte.
Domestic — Caller reports wife is physically aggressive toward him; pushing, hitting him.
Assault — Akeley caller reports her son was assaulted, threatened and sprayed with an unknown chemical; he is currently en route to her house in Pelican Rapids.
Dispute — Camp director in Lake George area reports a dispute between counselors, believed to be in the main cabin area or cabin 4.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested from woman with Lyme Disease, in extreme pain; C.R. 25, Akeley.
Dispute — Caller’s husband will not let her leave, will only let her take one son.
Suspicious — Woman with short dark hair, baseball cap, blue jeans, gray tank top, walking south on Hwy. 226 acting strangely.
Deer call — Woman hit a deer; has called a tow but wants a deer tag. Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller says mother is returning from Akeley beach but should have been home 1.5 hours ago; driving an older black Chevy pickup.
