The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 27-March 4.

Fraud —  Fraudulent social security number being used, Laporte.

Walk-through —  School walk-through at Nevis.

Accident —  SUV roll-over; in the ditch; no known injuries. Three occupants out of the car.

Officer assist —  Caller requests property exchange at above location; thinks there may be an issue when her daughter tries to leave with her property and vehicle; Laporte.

Vehicle off-road —  Vehicle is in the ditch.

Ambulance —  A man is choking; can get some air but not enough. Family on the scene, C.R. 95, Laporte.

Trespassing —  Unknown man reported trespassing on caller’s property, Inlet Circle.

Threats —  Caller is  being threatened by nephew.

Traffic stops —  Two traffic stops in Akeley.

Scam —  Possible scam reported by caller; Hwy. 87.

Fire —  Chimney fire, occupants are out of building, 360th St.

Officer assist —  Intoxicated man called 911; don’t know what he wants; Main Horseshoe Trail.

Snowmobile —  Very loud snowmobile reported in the area.

Snowmobile —  Expired registration on snowmobile.

Snowmobile —  Warning for loud exhaust, snowmobile.

Snowmobile —  Machine found off trail in the brush.

Alarm —  Upstairs fire alarm is going off; Primrose Lane.

Burglary —  Possible break-in at home on Edelweiss Drive.

Business check —  Deputy is out conducting a business check on Main Street, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller would like two parties removed from residence on Blueberry Bridge Road.

Domestic —  Caller says dad is intoxicated, has been throwing things at mom; Garnet Drive.

Officer assist —  Caller says two balloons are stuck in a power line and neighbor’s power is out; Laporte.

Vehicle off-road —  Deputy located a vehicle in the ditch on C.R. 36.

Ambulance —  Staff requests medical transport for patient in Detox Center who is hallucinating and becoming agitated; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Scam —  Caller reports possible hacking into her computer, C.R. 25.

Theft —  License plate stolen.

Theft — Caller says a person took the child support money that was meant for her; C.R. 36.

Officer assist —  Caller reports truck stolen from his parent’s residence, Frostbite Road, Akeley.

Trespassing —  Caller says  people are living at a residence without permission and also leave their pets unattended; Laporte.

Violation of order —  Caller reports violation of a restraining order, Bunyan Trails  Drive, Nevis.

Dispute —  Caller reports a disturbance on his front porch; several men attacked him; 180th St.

Harassment —  Caller is being harassed by phone by people looking for someone named Jared; Hwy. 64.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop for passing on the right.

Ambulance —  Caller reports her husband has been shaking since he awoke; woman also is slightly confused; C.R. 93, Laporte.

Dispute —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about retrieving property from former residence; C.R. 93, Laporte.

