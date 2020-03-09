The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 27-March 4.
Fraud — Fraudulent social security number being used, Laporte.
Walk-through — School walk-through at Nevis.
Accident — SUV roll-over; in the ditch; no known injuries. Three occupants out of the car.
Officer assist — Caller requests property exchange at above location; thinks there may be an issue when her daughter tries to leave with her property and vehicle; Laporte.
Vehicle off-road — Vehicle is in the ditch.
Ambulance — A man is choking; can get some air but not enough. Family on the scene, C.R. 95, Laporte.
Trespassing — Unknown man reported trespassing on caller’s property, Inlet Circle.
Threats — Caller is being threatened by nephew.
Traffic stops — Two traffic stops in Akeley.
Scam — Possible scam reported by caller; Hwy. 87.
Fire — Chimney fire, occupants are out of building, 360th St.
Officer assist — Intoxicated man called 911; don’t know what he wants; Main Horseshoe Trail.
Snowmobile — Very loud snowmobile reported in the area.
Snowmobile — Expired registration on snowmobile.
Snowmobile — Warning for loud exhaust, snowmobile.
Snowmobile — Machine found off trail in the brush.
Alarm — Upstairs fire alarm is going off; Primrose Lane.
Burglary — Possible break-in at home on Edelweiss Drive.
Business check — Deputy is out conducting a business check on Main Street, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller would like two parties removed from residence on Blueberry Bridge Road.
Domestic — Caller says dad is intoxicated, has been throwing things at mom; Garnet Drive.
Officer assist — Caller says two balloons are stuck in a power line and neighbor’s power is out; Laporte.
Vehicle off-road — Deputy located a vehicle in the ditch on C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Staff requests medical transport for patient in Detox Center who is hallucinating and becoming agitated; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Scam — Caller reports possible hacking into her computer, C.R. 25.
Theft — License plate stolen.
Theft — Caller says a person took the child support money that was meant for her; C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Caller reports truck stolen from his parent’s residence, Frostbite Road, Akeley.
Trespassing — Caller says people are living at a residence without permission and also leave their pets unattended; Laporte.
Violation of order — Caller reports violation of a restraining order, Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.
Dispute — Caller reports a disturbance on his front porch; several men attacked him; 180th St.
Harassment — Caller is being harassed by phone by people looking for someone named Jared; Hwy. 64.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop for passing on the right.
Ambulance — Caller reports her husband has been shaking since he awoke; woman also is slightly confused; C.R. 93, Laporte.
Dispute — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about retrieving property from former residence; C.R. 93, Laporte.
