The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 20 to 26.

Fire —  House fire, everyone is outside, floor joists are on fire, C.R. 9.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm, front door motion, Wolf Lake Rd.

Officer assist —  Unwanted male trying to get in, third party information from homeowner, female called, said her estranged husband is there trying to get in, Crown Point Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller has custody/parenting issue, C.R. 93.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm, dining room slider, Beachview Rd.

Theft —  Things disappearing from residence, wants to speak to a deputy, Night Hawk Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to talk to deputy about medication dosage, C.R. 33.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  White four door sedan, ND plates at neighbors with a flashlight, a second car arrived, Owl Ln.

Officer assist —  Questions about camera footage, Second St., Laporte.

School walk through —  School walk through, Main St. Laporte.

Alarm —  Alarms going off, arrived and found alarms going off, C.R. 37.

Driving complaint —  Driver all over the road, driving slowly.

Traffic stop —  Caller reporting her boyfriend is out of control, State 87.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, injuries.

Ambulance —  Male with Parkinson’s can’t get up, conscious but not alert, Michear Dr.

Traffic hazard —  Traffic hazard, Hartman Dr.

Assault/fight —  Reporting assault that occurred, 398th St.

Drinking complaint —  Vehicle driving recklessly, doing donuts in the roadway, could be someone who is not supposed to be near his residence, Wildwood Rd.

Alarm —  High school hall door, SW hall motion, Main St., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Male party, heart issues, numbness in legs, pain in left shoulder, 149th Ave.

Snowmobile —  Snowmobile hit a tree and injured shoulder.

Suspicious —  Caller states a bunch of vehicles with Colorado plates parking near pipeline power station, C.R. 95.

Abandoned car —  Vehicle broke down on side of road, flat front tire.

Animal complaint —  Found little black corgi with tall pointed ears on road, Necktie River Drive.

Alarm —  Special education hall motion, Main St., Laporte.

Threats —  Possible verbal domestic south of caller’s house, State 64.

Officer assist —  Caller locked out of her house, 480th St.

911 hang up —  Accidental call.

Deer call —  Dog injured deer, needs to be dispatched, C.R. 4.

Officer assist —  Reports she was watching two kids for a person and she hasn’t heard from her and hasn’t been able to reach her since 9 p.m. last night, 470th St.

Animal complaint —  Dogs running loose, Wejack.

Vehicle stolen —  Theft of Ford Contour, C.R. 33.

Gun call —  Reports two kids shooting at turkeys from their vehicle.

Animal complaint —  Horses with no shelter, 245th Ave.

Ambulance —  Female experiencing numbness in mouth and face, C.R. 39.

Suspicious —  Caller thinks she is seeing a drone at night through her binoculars, it has dials and hovers, US 71.

Suspicious —  Two or three car shining lights towards their house from the 10th Crow Wing Landing, Goose Dr., Akeley.

Dispute —  Caller says people are in his house, trying to beat him up; C.R. 93, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Caller reports suspicious activity at their rental home on Night Hawk Road.

Damage to property —  Caller reports their gate wheel has been flattened; 275th Ave.

Driving complaint —  Tan Toyota driving at high rate of speed, 70 mph. plus, back and forth on Wildwood Road.

Suspicious —  Call from owner who lives in Twin Cities. Security camera shows a white truck in driveway, two people walking up to the house, and now the cameras are offline; Hazelnut Trail.

