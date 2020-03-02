The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 20 to 26.
Fire — House fire, everyone is outside, floor joists are on fire, C.R. 9.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, front door motion, Wolf Lake Rd.
Officer assist — Unwanted male trying to get in, third party information from homeowner, female called, said her estranged husband is there trying to get in, Crown Point Rd.
Officer assist — Caller has custody/parenting issue, C.R. 93.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, dining room slider, Beachview Rd.
Theft — Things disappearing from residence, wants to speak to a deputy, Night Hawk Rd.
Officer assist — Caller wants to talk to deputy about medication dosage, C.R. 33.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Suspicious — White four door sedan, ND plates at neighbors with a flashlight, a second car arrived, Owl Ln.
Officer assist — Questions about camera footage, Second St., Laporte.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St. Laporte.
Alarm — Alarms going off, arrived and found alarms going off, C.R. 37.
Driving complaint — Driver all over the road, driving slowly.
Traffic stop — Caller reporting her boyfriend is out of control, State 87.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, injuries.
Ambulance — Male with Parkinson’s can’t get up, conscious but not alert, Michear Dr.
Traffic hazard — Traffic hazard, Hartman Dr.
Assault/fight — Reporting assault that occurred, 398th St.
Drinking complaint — Vehicle driving recklessly, doing donuts in the roadway, could be someone who is not supposed to be near his residence, Wildwood Rd.
Alarm — High school hall door, SW hall motion, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Male party, heart issues, numbness in legs, pain in left shoulder, 149th Ave.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile hit a tree and injured shoulder.
Suspicious — Caller states a bunch of vehicles with Colorado plates parking near pipeline power station, C.R. 95.
Abandoned car — Vehicle broke down on side of road, flat front tire.
Animal complaint — Found little black corgi with tall pointed ears on road, Necktie River Drive.
Alarm — Special education hall motion, Main St., Laporte.
Threats — Possible verbal domestic south of caller’s house, State 64.
Officer assist — Caller locked out of her house, 480th St.
911 hang up — Accidental call.
Deer call — Dog injured deer, needs to be dispatched, C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Reports she was watching two kids for a person and she hasn’t heard from her and hasn’t been able to reach her since 9 p.m. last night, 470th St.
Animal complaint — Dogs running loose, Wejack.
Vehicle stolen — Theft of Ford Contour, C.R. 33.
Gun call — Reports two kids shooting at turkeys from their vehicle.
Animal complaint — Horses with no shelter, 245th Ave.
Ambulance — Female experiencing numbness in mouth and face, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller thinks she is seeing a drone at night through her binoculars, it has dials and hovers, US 71.
Suspicious — Two or three car shining lights towards their house from the 10th Crow Wing Landing, Goose Dr., Akeley.
Dispute — Caller says people are in his house, trying to beat him up; C.R. 93, Laporte.
Suspicious — Caller reports suspicious activity at their rental home on Night Hawk Road.
Damage to property — Caller reports their gate wheel has been flattened; 275th Ave.
Driving complaint — Tan Toyota driving at high rate of speed, 70 mph. plus, back and forth on Wildwood Road.
Suspicious — Call from owner who lives in Twin Cities. Security camera shows a white truck in driveway, two people walking up to the house, and now the cameras are offline; Hazelnut Trail.
