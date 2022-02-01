The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 20 to 23.

Theft —  Black fish house in the northbound lane.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Juvenile tobacco —  Nevis school, juvenile tobacco, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Fraud —  Possible identity theft, Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Horse loose in area, 129th Ave.

School walk-through —  Walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Alarm —  Activated residential burglar alarm, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Two cows on Highway 18.

Animal complaint —  Black horse loose in caller’s back yard, 129th Ave.

Suspicious —  Day care operator says man came to business door, took picture of lock and left in black truck, Ermine Trl.

Assault/fight —  Son assaulted by woman, bleeding, no ambulance requested, Goldeneye Ln.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident in front of caller’s house, injuries unknown, Hwy. 34.

Theft —  Man stole caller’s snowmobile out of his shed, C.R. 31.

Ambulance —  Ambulance requested for a woman with low oxygen levels, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist — Caller has questions about how long he has to keep the property of someone who no longer lives at the residence, C.R. 31.

Theft —  Theft of 100 pound propane tank from caller’s fish house.

Motor assist —  Assist needed on Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Fire —  Couch on fire at residence on 500th St.

Ambulance —  Something is missing for the caller’s insulin pen, Evergreen Dr.

Ambulance —  Man injured in ice races, doesn’t want to get out of the car, states he can’t feel his neck, Laporte.

Snowmobile —  Stop sign violation, Main St., Nevis.

Snowmobile —  Snowmobile traffic stop, Main St., Nevis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments