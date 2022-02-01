Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 1, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 20 to 23.Theft — Black fish house in the northbound lane.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.Juvenile tobacco — Nevis school, juvenile tobacco, Pleasant St., Nevis.Fraud — Possible identity theft, Lake George.Animal complaint — Horse loose in area, 129th Ave.School walk-through — Walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.Alarm — Activated residential burglar alarm, C.R. 39.Animal complaint — Two cows on Highway 18.Animal complaint — Black horse loose in caller’s back yard, 129th Ave.Suspicious — Day care operator says man came to business door, took picture of lock and left in black truck, Ermine Trl.Assault/fight — Son assaulted by woman, bleeding, no ambulance requested, Goldeneye Ln.Accident — Two vehicle accident in front of caller’s house, injuries unknown, Hwy. 34.Theft — Man stole caller’s snowmobile out of his shed, C.R. 31.Ambulance — Ambulance requested for a woman with low oxygen levels, Hulet Ave., Akeley.Officer assist — Caller has questions about how long he has to keep the property of someone who no longer lives at the residence, C.R. 31.Theft — Theft of 100 pound propane tank from caller’s fish house.Motor assist — Assist needed on Hwy. 71, Lake George.Fire — Couch on fire at residence on 500th St.Ambulance — Something is missing for the caller’s insulin pen, Evergreen Dr.Ambulance — Man injured in ice races, doesn’t want to get out of the car, states he can’t feel his neck, Laporte.Snowmobile — Stop sign violation, Main St., Nevis.Snowmobile — Snowmobile traffic stop, Main St., Nevis. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Snowmobile Theft Nevis Crime Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Ambulance Violation Hubbard County Assist Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jeffory Gauwitz Wildland Firefighters say ‘thank you’ to Walker Cass County Sheriff’s Report COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in northern Minnesota Dorothy Rohlf Latest e-Edition Jan. 26, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
