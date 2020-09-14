The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from August 31 to Sept. 9.
Theft — Theft of four Trump signs, Large Pine Trail.
Fire — Fire at access from weekend, remnants of cardboard bails.
Accident — Trailer was backed up, hit vehicle traveling on Hwy. 87.
Driving complaint — Caller complaining about excessive speed and jake-brakes in area, Hwy. 71.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, toward zero deaths, Hwy. 34.
Suspicious — Naked man running through yard, C.R. 95.
Suspicious — Eight kids at pier, smoking and throwing rocks, tipping picnic tables over.
Domestic — Male caller reporting physical damage, Main St., Laporte.
Theft — Theft of political signs, Third Ave, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to know if trailer they want to purchase is stolen, 169th Ave.
Burglary — Caller’s incarcerated relative’s residence was burglarized, Wejack Rd.
Driving complaint — Vehicle pulled into caller’s driveway, almost hit her dog, vehicle took off speeding, C.R. 81.
Fraud — Caller received three fradulent money orders with a total value of $3,000, 189th Ave.
Theft — Theft of wave runner, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reporting female party screaming help, unknown what’s going on.
Animal complaint — Two cows out of the pasture in a ditch.
Officer assist — Argument with guy building a house, came to her door screaming about pointing a gun at her, she said she never did, 145th Ave.
Theft — Caller states a Biden sign was stolen, Hwy. 71.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to multiple mailboxes and one missing on the road, 500th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Fifteen cows are loose at end of caller’s driveway, Fieldstone Dr.
Trespassing — Trespassing occurred Aug. 30, Main St., Nevis.
Violation/OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller stated she received facebook message from party she has DANCO against, 470th St.
