The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 14-20.
Accident — One vehicle roll over, no injuries, older white pickup, younger male driver.
Accident — One vehicle roll over, no injuries just shaken up, Jeep.
Officer assist — Old property owner left car on property, current property owner wants to know what he can do with it, Narrow Drive, Lake George.
Officer assist — OFP questions on how to get her property, Oak Drive.
Ambulance — Wife fell, possible arm injury and hip, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Theft of fence posts, 110th St.
Harassment/stalking — Person is being harassed on Tik-Tok, scared to be home alone, 496th St.
Accident — Single vehicle roll over, possibly trapped, 110th St.
Suspicious — Concerned about a couple of vehicles parked in Lake George, Hwy. 71.
Harassment/stalking — Report of stalking, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Customer pumped $40 in gas and doesn’t have the money to pay, Broadway East, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about his two nephews living with his mother.
Parking violation/complaint — Parking complaint, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Mas said he’s about to go into diabetic shock, Gander Dr.
Snowmobile — Call from an Apple watch detecting an accident, finally spoke with woman who said she flipped her snowmobile but she’s fine, C.R. 32.
ATV/OHV — Juvenile on four-wheeler, driving up and down road. Not old enough to be driving it.
Ambulance — Older woman is losing consciousness and pale, semi awake, Main St., Nevis.
Domestic — Physical domestic in progress, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Officer assist — Laporte school bus driver requested an officer assist as a mother wouldn’t get off the bus, C.R. 16.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — OFP questions, wife sold his camper, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Questions about dogs that keep coming into her yard, Rea Dr.
Child custody — Custody questions, ex lives in Hubbard, won’t let him speak to daughter, caller lives in Cass County, C.R. 13.
Officer assist — Complaint of caller’s nephew living in his vacant house, C.R. 9.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Threats — Caller’s ex is blackmailing him, threatening to mess his life up after breaking up, demanding money, Starry Dr.
Parking violaiton/complaint — Three cars parked on side of road in front of residence, partly obstrucing traffic, Duck Lake. Rd.
Fire — Off sale area is filling with smoke, evacuating everyone, Main St., Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Officer is removing debris from the road, C.R. 40.
Animal complaint — Horse is loose, Everlasting Dr.
Ambulance — Older man fell out of his vehicle, has been outside for an hour, Lilypad Landing Dr.
Officer assist — Woman’s car broke down, and she has been living on the caller’s property for a week now. Caller is wondering what he can do, 230th St.
Officer assist — Intoxicated man at caller’s house, attempting to walk home, not dressed properly for the weather, 200th St.
Ambulance — Caller found her friend on the floor, weak, dried blood on her mouth, very out of it, Third St., Akeley.
Open door — Open door at business, Laporte.
Deer call — Injured deer in caller’s yard, Fortune Dr.
Ambulance — Man fell on the ice earlier, requesting transport, Laporte.
