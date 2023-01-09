The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Officer is putting out the thin ice signs.
Threats — Caller has been threatened via text message, Hwy. 64.
Fire — Fire and burglary sensor alarm, Union Rd.
Officer assist — Officer assist, Firefly Trl., Akeley.
Property found — Found wallet, Second Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Man is having seizure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife collapsed on floor, is conscious but not making sense, C.R. 37.
Theft — Theft of firearm, 269th Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman is having seizure in detox, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants him removed from residence. Had an incident last night, nothing this morning, but he won’t leave, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Trespassing — Caller’s dad passed away, so he’s checking on the property. His ex-wife is on camera checking out property, possibly stole a gun from property, C.R. 6.
Disputes/disturbances — Daughter’s boyfriend was assaulted, First St., Akely.
Officer assist — Sister possibly having mental health issue, caller’s son just sent caller a video of a woman kicking in the door, Willow Rd.
Theft — Possible theft of some guns, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller had a run in with a crazy neighbor at Third Crow Wing access. Had a problem with them fishing and while on the lake, someone popped three of their tires, Chokecherry Dr.
Traffic — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reports harassment via text, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dark mare is running down C.R. 24.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller reporting violation of OFP, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Caller wants documentation of him following finance orders, 374th St., Laporte.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller thinks people are messing with her uncle’s house while he’s in the nursing home, 193rd Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Ave., Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Hay bales covering the road, westbound lane.
Gas drive off — $64.29 gas drive off, east on Hwy. 34 around 11:30, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman is having seizure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Bus broke down on side of road, Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Possible stroke, Hwy. 12, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Brown van pulling trailer with garbage bags and other garbage falling out.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off road, southbound.
Ambulance — Man had heart surgery 10 days ago, unable to get ahead of the pain, wheezing, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Man is walking south from C.R. 40 in grey shirt and jeans, concerned for his safety due to the temperatures.
Ambulance — Woman reports her mom is in pain, in her back, C.R. 39.
Domestic — Physical domestic. Man is highly intoxicated, broke out window in house door, left in black SUV, C.R. 36.
Snowmobile — Man rolled his snowmobile on trail, uninjured, didn’t know what to do next, C.R. 4.
Suspicious — Man came up to caller’s mom’s house, asked if she needed her roof shoveled, seemed odd, caller said something didn’t feel right, Musky Dr., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller’s mom has OFP against him but she dropped off Christmas presents at his home, 185th Ave.
Theft — Guns and other things stolen, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s sister being very aggressive towards her, she’s unable to enter the home, Quiet Prairie Dr., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog in yard, ongoing issue, 180th St.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through (two times) — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Domestic — Physical domestic, Woman is highly intoxicated, man is barricaded in another room, Otter Ln., Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalizm — Wants a report regarding property damage, Quiet Prairie Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is on property, destroying things, 380th St.
Animal complaint — Possible neglect, cattle locked in fence
Suspicious — Man in red jacket, hat, hanging around store for about an hour, saying some odd things, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Accident — Blue truck hit caller’s vehicle parked at Iron Horse, left parts behind, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.