Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 24 to 30.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s horses are in caller’s pasture, an ongoing issue, 257th Ave.

Deer call —  Injured deer on the roadside, needs to be dispatched, CR 36.

Probation violation —  Officer at residence for possible probation violation, Hulet Ave, Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man had seizure, fell down, hit head, 161st Ave.

Property found —  Man turned in wallet he found on the road, was able to contact owner’s husband, was going to call her to pick it up.

Alarm —  Hallway motion sensor tripped two times, no answer at residence, no keyhold info, Musky Dr., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Unconscious male, not breathing well, recently had heart surgery, 161st Ave.

Domestic —  Third party report of domestic abuse; states man hit female but he has passed out drunk, 190th St.

Mailbox damage —  Report of tire skid marks from vehicle going off the roadway, destroying a mailbox. Caller stated that the ditch is steep and they’re concerned a vehicle may be at the bottom.

Officer assist —  Student is unhappy and has left school, caller thinks they are walking home, Main St. Laporte.

Officer assist —  Foster parent is having problems with child that is being disrespectful, not obeying her rules, State Hwy. 64.

Driving complaint —  Caller thinks vehicle is following her, will speed up and slow down when she does.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Leech Lake Reservation.

Officer assist —  Caller reports her mom’s van was stolen and possible broke down.

Officer assist —  Officer is out with a tree across roadway.

Trespassing —  Ongoing issue with neighbors trespassing on caller’s property, Far Portage Dr.

Ambulance —  A woman fell down across from gas station, caller wants her checked out, Central Ave., Laporte.

Accident —  Caller’s vehicle throttle stuck, she hit a fence post, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Theft —  Pontoon was stolen recently, Beach Haven Rd.

Fire —  Large brush fire in the woods, nobody around and no active burning permits, Island Air Dr., Park Rapids.

Alarm —  Activated residential alarm, CR 37, Laporte.

911 hang up —  911 open line, could hear static and buttons being pushed, Queen Anne’s Dr., Cass Lake.

Ambulance —  Woman fell and hurt ankle, Junco Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller says he is going to a residence to get his dump truck, is unsure if homeowner will remain civil while he retrieves his property, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.

Property found —  Mini-van  was left by city garage last night, no plates on it, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller has concerns about her neighbors’ aggressive dogs, Fair Oaks, Nevis.

Theft —  Caller reports theft of items by a woman who used to live with him, Main St., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Driver with no tail lights swerving into northbound lane, black and grey vehicle.

Ambulance — Woman in the store is having anxiety attack, blood pressure issues, Central Ave., Laporte.

Alarm —  Residential burglar alarm activated on C.R. 18.

On the hoof —  Several horses on C.R. 39; ongoing problem.

Trespassing —  Caller says multiple people are trespassing by entering an unoccupied bank-owned trailer house; Wejack Road.

Suspicious —  Caller is concerned for her neighbors and their property. Several vehicles have been racing around, tearing up the area. Caller hung up; unable to get any more information or a call back; Image Drive.

Animal complaint —  One horse loose on the road, Laporte.

Parking violation —  Complaint of neighbor parking multiple junk cars on property, Sunset Dr., Becida.

Theft —  Possible theft of firewood from county land.

Assault —  Caller reports an assault occurred Oct. 29 between her son and another student; Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller had questions about an incident where his vehicle’s windshield was damaged some time ago and the other  party doesn’t have insurance.

Theft —  Wallet stolen from vehicle.

