Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 24 to 30.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s horses are in caller’s pasture, an ongoing issue, 257th Ave.
Deer call — Injured deer on the roadside, needs to be dispatched, CR 36.
Probation violation — Officer at residence for possible probation violation, Hulet Ave, Akeley.
Ambulance — Man had seizure, fell down, hit head, 161st Ave.
Property found — Man turned in wallet he found on the road, was able to contact owner’s husband, was going to call her to pick it up.
Alarm — Hallway motion sensor tripped two times, no answer at residence, no keyhold info, Musky Dr., Laporte.
Ambulance — Unconscious male, not breathing well, recently had heart surgery, 161st Ave.
Domestic — Third party report of domestic abuse; states man hit female but he has passed out drunk, 190th St.
Mailbox damage — Report of tire skid marks from vehicle going off the roadway, destroying a mailbox. Caller stated that the ditch is steep and they’re concerned a vehicle may be at the bottom.
Officer assist — Student is unhappy and has left school, caller thinks they are walking home, Main St. Laporte.
Officer assist — Foster parent is having problems with child that is being disrespectful, not obeying her rules, State Hwy. 64.
Driving complaint — Caller thinks vehicle is following her, will speed up and slow down when she does.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Leech Lake Reservation.
Officer assist — Caller reports her mom’s van was stolen and possible broke down.
Officer assist — Officer is out with a tree across roadway.
Trespassing — Ongoing issue with neighbors trespassing on caller’s property, Far Portage Dr.
Ambulance — A woman fell down across from gas station, caller wants her checked out, Central Ave., Laporte.
Accident — Caller’s vehicle throttle stuck, she hit a fence post, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Theft — Pontoon was stolen recently, Beach Haven Rd.
Fire — Large brush fire in the woods, nobody around and no active burning permits, Island Air Dr., Park Rapids.
Alarm — Activated residential alarm, CR 37, Laporte.
911 hang up — 911 open line, could hear static and buttons being pushed, Queen Anne’s Dr., Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Woman fell and hurt ankle, Junco Dr.
Officer assist — Caller says he is going to a residence to get his dump truck, is unsure if homeowner will remain civil while he retrieves his property, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.
Property found — Mini-van was left by city garage last night, no plates on it, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller has concerns about her neighbors’ aggressive dogs, Fair Oaks, Nevis.
Theft — Caller reports theft of items by a woman who used to live with him, Main St., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Driver with no tail lights swerving into northbound lane, black and grey vehicle.
Ambulance — Woman in the store is having anxiety attack, blood pressure issues, Central Ave., Laporte.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm activated on C.R. 18.
On the hoof — Several horses on C.R. 39; ongoing problem.
Trespassing — Caller says multiple people are trespassing by entering an unoccupied bank-owned trailer house; Wejack Road.
Suspicious — Caller is concerned for her neighbors and their property. Several vehicles have been racing around, tearing up the area. Caller hung up; unable to get any more information or a call back; Image Drive.
Animal complaint — One horse loose on the road, Laporte.
Parking violation — Complaint of neighbor parking multiple junk cars on property, Sunset Dr., Becida.
Theft — Possible theft of firewood from county land.
Assault — Caller reports an assault occurred Oct. 29 between her son and another student; Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller had questions about an incident where his vehicle’s windshield was damaged some time ago and the other party doesn’t have insurance.
Theft — Wallet stolen from vehicle.
