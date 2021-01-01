The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec 21 to 27, 2020.
Alarm — Front door, front entry motion alarms, Broadway St, Akeley.
Child custody — Custody issue, Staff St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Possible stroke, C.R. 40.
Alarm — Screen porch alarm, C.R. 37.
Ambulance — Elderly male slid off chair, can’t get up, 309th Ave, Laporte.
Ambulance — Lift assist, unsure of injuries, Fish Hook Dr.
Fire — LL Reservation, house fire, fully engulfed, Cass Line Rd.
Fire — House fire starting up again, Cass Line Rd.
Theft — Nuts stolen off a parts vehicle at residence, 139th Ave.
Child custody — Custody issues, father will not return child, C.R. 13.
Ambulance — Female, possible pancreatic attack, C.R. 39.
Harassment/stalking — Daughter’s ex boyfriend sending text messages, wants to know what to do, C.R. 109.
Domestic — Hubbard Co. Social Services reports domestic from 12-19, Jade Rose Dr.
Ambulance — Male party fell, hit head, Buckhorn Cir.
Scam possible — Wants to speak with deputy regarding harassing text messages, 275th Ave.
Traffic stop — Out with vehicle, C.R. 9, Becida.
Suspicious — Found footprints outside daughter’s window, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Golden retriever and black dog running on road.
Animal complaint — Dog won’t stop barking, wants it to stop, Western Ave.
Child custody — Ex-husband wants to keep kids through Christmas, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Female won’t wake up, breathing but not alert, 190th St.
Ambulance — Male party slipped out of recliner again, 309th Ave., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Dogs barking at night, C.R. 80.
Driving complaint — Jeep going up and down road pulling kids on a sled over 25 mph., Glenhaven Dr.
Officer assist — Someone on her property that isn’t supposed to be, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Ex-wife made unwanted visit to caller’s residence, State 34.
Officer assist — Wants to speak to deputy about leaving group home, C.R. 25.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Abandoned car — Vehicle in parking lot since Thursday, Bunyan Trails Dr, Nevis.
Theft — Someone broke into shop, unknown if anything is missing, U.S. 71.
Alarm — Garage service door alarm, Big Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
ATV/OHV — Three snowmobiles ran stop sign going at least 50-60 mph.
Ambulance — Three people fell through ice, CPR started, Female party now breathing. Ranger went through ice, C.R. 39.
Gun call — Someone shooting rifle, making the caller uncomfortable, southeast of house, Great Bear Trl.
Officer assist — Caller went past a truck on the side of the road, states the word “help” was written on the frost in the window, couldn’t stop, hauling big trailer.
Ambulance — 52 year old male fell on rocks, can’t walk, can’t get him into car, Blackberry Dr., Nevis.
Abandoned — Truck on side of road for more than month, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, obstructed plate, Broadway E., Akeley.
