The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec 21 to 27, 2020.

Alarm —  Front door, front entry motion alarms, Broadway St, Akeley.

Child custody —  Custody issue, Staff St., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Possible stroke, C.R. 40.

Alarm —  Screen porch alarm, C.R. 37.

Ambulance —  Elderly male slid off chair, can’t get up, 309th Ave, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Lift assist, unsure of injuries, Fish Hook Dr.

Fire —  LL Reservation, house fire, fully engulfed, Cass Line Rd.

Fire —  House fire starting up again, Cass Line Rd.

Theft —  Nuts stolen off a parts vehicle at residence, 139th Ave.

Child custody —  Custody issues, father will not return child, C.R. 13.

Ambulance —  Female, possible pancreatic attack, C.R. 39.

Harassment/stalking —  Daughter’s ex boyfriend sending text messages, wants to know what to do, C.R. 109.

Domestic —  Hubbard Co. Social Services reports domestic from 12-19, Jade Rose Dr.

Ambulance —  Male party fell, hit head, Buckhorn Cir.

Scam possible —  Wants to speak with deputy regarding harassing text messages, 275th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Out with vehicle, C.R. 9, Becida.

Suspicious —  Found footprints outside daughter’s window, Main St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Golden retriever and black dog running on road.

Animal complaint —  Dog won’t stop barking, wants it to stop, Western Ave.

Child custody —  Ex-husband wants to keep kids through Christmas, C.R. 36.

Ambulance —  Female won’t wake up, breathing but not alert, 190th St.

Ambulance —  Male party slipped out of recliner again, 309th Ave., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Dogs barking at night, C.R. 80.

Driving complaint —  Jeep going up and down road pulling kids on a sled over 25 mph., Glenhaven Dr.

Officer assist —  Someone on her property that isn’t supposed to be, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Ex-wife made unwanted visit to caller’s residence, State 34.

Officer assist —  Wants to speak to deputy about leaving group home, C.R. 25.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Abandoned car —  Vehicle in parking lot since Thursday, Bunyan Trails Dr, Nevis.

Theft —  Someone broke into shop, unknown if anything is missing, U.S. 71.

Alarm —  Garage service door alarm, Big Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

ATV/OHV —  Three snowmobiles ran stop sign going at least 50-60 mph.

Ambulance —  Three people fell through ice, CPR started, Female party now breathing. Ranger went through ice, C.R. 39.

Gun call —  Someone shooting rifle, making the caller uncomfortable, southeast of house, Great Bear Trl.

Officer assist —  Caller went past a truck on the side of the road, states the word “help” was written on the frost in the window, couldn’t stop, hauling big trailer.

Ambulance —  52 year old male fell on rocks, can’t walk, can’t get him into car, Blackberry Dr., Nevis.

Abandoned —  Truck on side of road for more than month, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, obstructed plate, Broadway E., Akeley.

