The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 26-29.

Motorist assist —  Caller needs a jump start for his vehicle.

Traffic hazard —  Officer reports tire debris in roadway, location not given.

Animal complaint —  Officer reports a dog is running loose on C.R. 91, chasing his squad car.

Threats —  Caller reports receiving a text message threatening to assault her sister; Nevis.

Gun call —  Sanford Walk-in Clinic reports victim was shot accidentally with a pellet gun by his brother in the upper arm.

Possible scam —  Caller on C.R. 38 reports receiving a call from the “CDC.” She thinks it was a scam.

Agency assist —  Caller from Pleasant Avenue, Akeley, reports seeing a kid sitting in the middle of the lake on a snowmobile, and it is sinking. The kid is off the snowmobile but still on the lake. Location is directly north of the public landing.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on C.R. 9.

Officer assist —  Caller’s son won’t stay home; is running around in Park Rapids. Caller wants a deputy to tell the son to get home and stay home.

Assault/fight —  Caller was attacked by girlfriend who won’t let him leave. He is bleeding from face and head but does not need an ambulance.

Domestic —  Physical and verbal domestic, Otter Lane.

Animal complaint —  Caller states two dogs are chasing deer on his property, Wildwood Road.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions regarding firearms ownership eligibility.

Possible scam —   Caller reports her daughter received a check for a dog they are selling, and the check is way more than the asking price. Buyer wants them to cash the check and give him the extra money.

Agency assist —  State Patrol Dispatch states a trooper is out on a traffic stop and is not responding to status checks.

Officer assist — Caller has questions about returning property.

Accident —  Driver went into the ditch, hit a sign.

Child custody —  Caller has question about her son who has not come to see her; Schoolcraft Drive, Laporte.

Noise complaint —  Trailer with a generator on it is being too loud; Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Son’s ex-girlfriend has a restraining order against him. She has been messaging him and now is in the parking lot.

Officer assist — Anonymous caller reports a bar in Laporte is open, despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Threats —  Akeley caller states she is receiving threatening text messages.

ATV/OHV — Dirt bike traffic stop.

Officer assist —  Caller requests assistance retrieving property. Transferred call to Beltrami County.

Ambulance —  Caller reports wife fell out of her wheelchair, needs help getting her up; Laporte.

Ambulance —  Backus woman is having difficulty breathing.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions regarding deputy enforcement of COVID-19 travel restrictions; Crow Wing Crest Drive.

Alarm —  Alarm company advises that panic alarm was activated at a residence and homeowner says several people are trying to break in.

Harassment —  Caller says he is being harassed by “punks” about 4 feet tall, with their dogs. Happened last night and again today.

Threats —  Caller reports receiving a threatening Facebook message regarding a political post she made.

Scam —  Possible mega-millions scam. Caller was told he won something but needed to pay to get it; Laporte area.

Dispute — Caller says her neighbor yelled at her for disposing of an animal carcass on private property.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox post was broken off.

