Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 26-29.
Motorist assist — Caller needs a jump start for his vehicle.
Traffic hazard — Officer reports tire debris in roadway, location not given.
Animal complaint — Officer reports a dog is running loose on C.R. 91, chasing his squad car.
Threats — Caller reports receiving a text message threatening to assault her sister; Nevis.
Gun call — Sanford Walk-in Clinic reports victim was shot accidentally with a pellet gun by his brother in the upper arm.
Possible scam — Caller on C.R. 38 reports receiving a call from the “CDC.” She thinks it was a scam.
Agency assist — Caller from Pleasant Avenue, Akeley, reports seeing a kid sitting in the middle of the lake on a snowmobile, and it is sinking. The kid is off the snowmobile but still on the lake. Location is directly north of the public landing.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Caller’s son won’t stay home; is running around in Park Rapids. Caller wants a deputy to tell the son to get home and stay home.
Assault/fight — Caller was attacked by girlfriend who won’t let him leave. He is bleeding from face and head but does not need an ambulance.
Domestic — Physical and verbal domestic, Otter Lane.
Animal complaint — Caller states two dogs are chasing deer on his property, Wildwood Road.
Officer assist — Caller has questions regarding firearms ownership eligibility.
Possible scam — Caller reports her daughter received a check for a dog they are selling, and the check is way more than the asking price. Buyer wants them to cash the check and give him the extra money.
Agency assist — State Patrol Dispatch states a trooper is out on a traffic stop and is not responding to status checks.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about returning property.
Accident — Driver went into the ditch, hit a sign.
Child custody — Caller has question about her son who has not come to see her; Schoolcraft Drive, Laporte.
Noise complaint — Trailer with a generator on it is being too loud; Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Son’s ex-girlfriend has a restraining order against him. She has been messaging him and now is in the parking lot.
Officer assist — Anonymous caller reports a bar in Laporte is open, despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
Threats — Akeley caller states she is receiving threatening text messages.
ATV/OHV — Dirt bike traffic stop.
Officer assist — Caller requests assistance retrieving property. Transferred call to Beltrami County.
Ambulance — Caller reports wife fell out of her wheelchair, needs help getting her up; Laporte.
Ambulance — Backus woman is having difficulty breathing.
Officer assist — Caller has questions regarding deputy enforcement of COVID-19 travel restrictions; Crow Wing Crest Drive.
Alarm — Alarm company advises that panic alarm was activated at a residence and homeowner says several people are trying to break in.
Harassment — Caller says he is being harassed by “punks” about 4 feet tall, with their dogs. Happened last night and again today.
Threats — Caller reports receiving a threatening Facebook message regarding a political post she made.
Scam — Possible mega-millions scam. Caller was told he won something but needed to pay to get it; Laporte area.
Dispute — Caller says her neighbor yelled at her for disposing of an animal carcass on private property.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox post was broken off.
