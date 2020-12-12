Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Officer assist — Brother is trying to take caller’s snowmobile.
Alarm — East hall high school door, south administration motion, and north administration motion alarms activated, Main St., Laporte.
Fire — Tree on fire, about 40 feet away from structures, C.R. 37.
Suspicious — Caller saw someone pull up to cabin, someone walked past cabin, caller has video of car and person, Knotty Pine Dr. This all happened a week ago.
Officer assist — Caller would like officer to be present while returning a boat to daughter’s ex-boyfriend, U.S. 71.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues with a party attempting to repossess property he purchased; Hwy. 71,
Suspicious — Caller wants to talk to deputy about someone who was in their back yard, 45 minutes ago, Arbor Rd.
Alarm — Front door, front area motion sensors were each tripped once, Broadway St., Akeley.
Trespassing — Jacked up truck drove on the caller’s second driveway toward neighbor, believes it’s the same guy who was at the neighbors earlier today; Arbor Rd.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, Schoolcraft Dr.
Harassment/stalking — Harassment via text, 5th Ave., Nevis.
Domestic — Mom is abusing boyfriend, mom is intoxicated, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Lift assist, 309th Ave., Laporte.
Suspicious — Caller hears banging around the front of her trailer, 500th St., Cass Lake.
Driving complaint — Pickup stopped in roadway, elderly man stumbled out and asked if he missed the Guthrie road. Caller is unsure if man was intoxicated or had medical condition, believes he went back to C.R. 45.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Wejack Road.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about mistreatment of neighbor’s dogs; County Road 4.
ATV/OHV — Caller reports his neighbor is driving his ATV up and down the road, spinning “donuts” and damaging the driveway and the road. Neighbors also are launching golf balls into his yard; Walnut Drive.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Nevis.
Suspicious — Small sedan-like car, three people in it, may be stuck between building and gas pumps in Laporte.
Vehicle off-road — Caller reports finding a vehicle in his pasture that knocked over his fence; nobody is inside or around; County 33.
Scam — Caller says he met a woman on an online dating site and she wants him to send $2,000 to as man in Laporte.
Theft — Laporte caller says her brother stole her wallet and all of her keys
Fire — Structure fire, started in chimney; woman is trying to get everyone out.
DNR violation — Report of squirrel hunters not wearing blaze orange while hunting on state land.
Officer assist — Caller needs help evicting tenant who has not paid rent for nine months; believes he is selling drugs out of his trailer.
Fire — Last night’s fire has rekindled.
Fire — Garage on fire, no structure near it; just a camper; Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Caller’s 15 and 17-year-old children are threatening to run away; Arbor Road.
Assault — Caller reports husband hit wife in the face; she hocked herself in a room; not sure if husband is still home; Nevis.
Open door — Leech Lake police investigating report of open door on a seasonal trailer house.
Fraud — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about check fraud.
Lost property — Caller reports he left his ID in his girlfriend’s vehicle when he was arrested; wants a report on this, in case something happens to it.
Dispute — Caller says another person is threatening to take down fences on his land. That person is also threatening to beat up the caller.
Mail theft — Caller reports that his mail was taken out of his mailbox last night before the postal delivery person had collected it.
Driving complaint — Caller was backing out of driveway and was almost hit by a vehicle that then drove in and out of the ditches.
