The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 28 to May 1.

Theft —  Items missing from building on caller’s property, C.R. 86.

Vehicle —  Vehicle inspection, C.R. 4.

Ambulance —  Problems with catheter, Wolf Lake Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller trying to get his tools off property, owner won’t let him, Vagabond Lp.

Suspicious —  Silver car parked at bank owned property, doesn’t know if anyone is in the residence, will be waiting down the road, Wejack Rd.

Ambulance —  Detox center, man fell out of bed, has a cut on his head, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Unstable woman needs to go to hospital, C.R. 36.

Officer assist —  Questions about putting cameras up on his property.

Animal complaint —  Cow in the woods.

Fraud —  Someone took his driver’s license and checking information and is now stealing from him, C.R. 4.

Juvenile tobacco —  Would like an officer at the school, students with vape equipment, Main St., Laporte.

Scam possible —  Possible phone scam, Foxfire Dr., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Injured deer on caller’s property, wondering what to do with it, C.R. 7.

Gun call —  Fifteen to 20 shots fired east of caller’s home, possibly pond beaver hunting, C.R. 16.

Suspicious —  Checking on man who has a campfire, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man has trouble breathing, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Woman fell, injured knee, Main St., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Caller’s diabetic girlfriend is on bathroom floor, somewhat responsive, 406th St.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle blocking roadway, C.R. 38.

Tresspassing —  Man is sitting in his car in her driveway, caller doesn’t want him there, Hwy. 34.

Accident —  Accident with property damage, handful of street signs.

Animal complaint —  Goats are almost in road, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Deer call —  Deer needs to be dispatched.

Alarm —  East hall alarm at the high school, Main St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Belligerent man is not making much sense on 911 call, Main Horseshoe Trl.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments