Hubbard County Sheriff's Report

Gail Deboer

May 7, 2022

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 28 to May 1.

Theft — Items missing from building on caller's property, C.R. 86.

Vehicle — Vehicle inspection, C.R. 4.

Ambulance — Problems with catheter, Wolf Lake Rd.

Officer assist — Caller trying to get his tools off property, owner won't let him, Vagabond Lp.

Suspicious — Silver car parked at bank owned property, doesn't know if anyone is in the residence, will be waiting down the road, Wejack Rd.

Ambulance — Detox center, man fell out of bed, has a cut on his head, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance — Unstable woman needs to go to hospital, C.R. 36.

Officer assist — Questions about putting cameras up on his property.

Animal complaint — Cow in the woods.

Fraud — Someone took his driver's license and checking information and is now stealing from him, C.R. 4.

Juvenile tobacco — Would like an officer at the school, students with vape equipment, Main St., Laporte.

Scam possible — Possible phone scam, Foxfire Dr., Akeley.

Animal complaint — Injured deer on caller's property, wondering what to do with it, C.R. 7.

Gun call — Fifteen to 20 shots fired east of caller's home, possibly pond beaver hunting, C.R. 16.

Suspicious — Checking on man who has a campfire, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance — Man has trouble breathing, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance — Woman fell, injured knee, Main St., Laporte.

Ambulance — Caller's diabetic girlfriend is on bathroom floor, somewhat responsive, 406th St.

Driving complaint — Vehicle blocking roadway, C.R. 38.

Tresspassing — Man is sitting in his car in her driveway, caller doesn't want him there, Hwy. 34.

Accident — Accident with property damage, handful of street signs.

Animal complaint — Goats are almost in road, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Deer call — Deer needs to be dispatched.

Alarm — East hall alarm at the high school, Main St., Laporte.

Officer assist — Belligerent man is not making much sense on 911 call, Main Horseshoe Trl.
