The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 22 to 28, 2021.
Driving complaint — Black SUV driving erratically, went in ditch and back out, is tailgating semi.
Animal complaint — Stray husky running around for a few days, might be injured, Broadway East, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Horses possibly not being cared for, C.R. 91.
Theft — Rear license plate taken, C.R. 18.
Fraud — Identity theft, Heartland Dr.
Fraud — Someone filed for unemployment in her name, C.R. 31.
Animal complaint — Three dogs on side of road, two have collars but no tags.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Cat stuck in tree for three days, C.R. 39.
Abandoned car — Vehicle not moved in three days, caller wants to know what needs to be done to have it moved, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Issues with renters that have HROs living too close to each other, C.R. 19.
Officer assist — Questions about road restrictions, Hazelwood Dr.
Fire — Neighbor having a fire, small explosions happening, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Theft — Three dogs stolen, C.R. 91, Lake George.
Mailbox damage — Damage to mailbox, hit by neighbor’s car, Broadway Rd.
Suspicious — Vehicle in area for about 30 minutes, was on the road, now parked in neighbor’s driveway, 175th St.
Officer assist — Caller has been living in the woods for about six days, needs assistance, Pine Lake County Forest Rd.
Animal complaint — Two white and brown cows heading south on C.R. 36.
Bus arm violation — Stop arm violation about 3:15, no kids were on the ground, Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Woman is having a possible allergic reaction, Rea Dr., Laporte.
Fraud — Someone used caller’s Social Security number to open a bank account, U.S. 71, Lake George.
Theft — Identity theft, C.R. 16, Laporte.
Child custody — Caller isn’t being allowed to talk to his children and he’s supposed to be able to talk to them daily, C.R. 49.
Suspicious — Several vehicles are creating chaos. A car was parked over night, someone picked it up today, 162nd St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Questions about evictions during pandemic, Palomino Dr.
Officer assist — Caller’s ex kept stimulus money for kids, won’t hand it over, 229th Ave.
Ambulance — Client having seizure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Dispute between exes about her retrieving her property. She says he won’t let her. He wants a paper trail and an officer to assist him when she gets her stuff, C.R. 40.
Officer assist — Caller wants help getting property from former residence, Wildwood Rd.
Property found — Caller found backpack with his stolen property in it, Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Caller wants to know if it’s legal to ride with his dog on his motorcycle, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist— Property manager needs inmate to sign a no trespassing order, Hwy. 371.
Theft — Theft of lumber from property, 109th Ave.
Gun call — Kids are shooting guns.
Theft — Money stolen from caller’s residence, C.R. 80.
ATV/OHV — About 30 ATVs driving recklessly tearing up road.
Traffic hazard — Large blocks of wood in the road.
Gun call — Heard multiple shots for past five to 10 minutes, C.R. 48.
Minor consumption — Request for ICR for minor party, C.R. 45.
Disputes disturbances — Woman is outside banging on door, won’t leave property, Wildwood Rd.
Noise complaint — Anonymous caller stating there is loud music playing at the Akeley Muni.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.