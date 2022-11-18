Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 7-13.
Ambulance — Diabetic woman is having a reaction, is alert and conscious, 334th Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Older woman is dizzy, Gateway Ln., Akeley.
Accident — Driver hit a turkey, windshield shattered, driver has glass in her face, Hwy. 71.
Disputes/disturbances — States his girlfriend broke camper windows, throwing his things outside, Beaver Dr.
Officer assist — Reports someone hunting 300 feet from his house, states it’s too close, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Possible drunk driver leaving the Muni, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Man fell off six foot scaffolding earlier today, hit back and shoulder, now dizzy, cold clammy, keeps falling, C.R. 23.
Ambulance — Man is unable to go to the bathroom, Broadway, Akeley.
Juvenile tobacco — Vape confiscated, want equpment picked up, Main St., Laporte.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Alarm — Residential alarm, garage motion, key holder contacted, requested law enforcement to assist, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Man can’t walk, shooting pains in legs, mostly the left one, C.R. 33.
Fraud — Internet fraud, attempted $3,000 electronics over the internet, Iroc Dr.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about former employer who is now calling and harassing him, Hubbard Co.
Suspicious — Caller drove down Trout Haven Dr., saw a sink and medicine cabinet, also a large rug, along road. Appears to be blood or something similar. Looked strange.
Animal complaint — Blue eyed, brown husky showed up at her door, Hwy., 64.
Officer assist — Two high school students left without permission, whereabouts unknown, Main St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, Teranis Tr.
Threats — Man is making threats, C.R. 36
Property found — Black dog with white on collar was found.
Officer assist — Questions about her vehicle that was impounded, and where license plates were taken off, C.R. 40.
Fire — Smoke in the home, origin unknown, Union Rd.
Vehicle off road — Daughter rolled vehicle upside down, says she’s ok but shook up, exact location unknown on C.R. 6.
Vehicle off road — Semi in ditch, no injuries, driver needs a tow.
Ambulance — Issues with colostomy bag, C.R. 31.
Theft — Someone stole his wallet and work computer, took off in a gray Dodge Stratus, Hwy. 2.
Animal complaint — Barking dog complaint, 190th St., Akeley.
Scam possible — Received a call their daughter has been kidnapped, asking for ransom money, Anchor Dr.
Officer assist — DNR reports party put up no trespassing signs on county land.
Disputes/disturbancecs — Man showed up screaming about them stealing a trailer. They don’t have a trailer. He left but said he’d be back, 323rd Ave.
Officer assist — Someone used her vehicle, refuses to give keys back, Hillview Rd.
Suspicious — Truck parked on road, no one in it, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Accident — One vehicle roll over, unjuries unknown, Hwy. 71.
Theft — Trail cam stolen from state land, Oct. 19 was last appearance.
Domestic — Third party calling stating his friend’s boyfriend is hitting her, Vagabond Lp.
Animal complaint — Barking dog complaint, 190th St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman is having trouble breathing, First St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dog has been on caller’s food plots, Hedgerow Ln.
Accident — Third party call stating son rolled vehicle to miss a deer, Unsure where but knows he is on Hwy. 200 past a tower, no injuries.
Ambulance — Man on the floor, unable to get up, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy., 34 Akeley.
Ambulance — Man fell, possibly broken hip, Third St., Akeley.
