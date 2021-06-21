The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 7 to 9.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Door at parents’ residence may have been tampered with, he hasn’t gone inside, Friendly Bay Dr.

Trespassing —  Trespassing on caller’s property.

Officer assistance —  Protesters on property, family leaving soon, wants someone to watch property, Hwy. 71.

Ambulance —  Woman fell, possible hip injury, C.R. 80, Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller’s dad was harassed, was recorded, 110th St.

Animal planet —  Caller complaining about two dogs that aren’t his, chased a deer out of his yard, Hwy. 71.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Transfer station appears to have been broken into, someone cut through wooden gate supports, Hwy. 71.

Property lost —  Blue Smokercrafter boat missing, Green Pines Rd.

Ambulance —  42 year old woman with chest pains, trouble breathing, C.R. 39.

Accident —  Motorcycle went in ditch, no injuries.

Fire —  Fire in the trees on the north side of road.

Boat and water —  Jet ski problem on Potato Lake.

Property lost —  Black pug, blue collar with blue bow, C.R. 6.

Ambulance —  Man has possible broken leg/ankle.

Animal complaint —  Numerous cows on caller’s property, C.R. 33.

Scam possible —  Got a call from hospital for outstanding bill, Hwy. 64.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog killed chicken while caller was outside with daycare kids, Hwy. 71.

Property found —  Bicycle in ditch, C.R. 80.

Ambulance —  Black horse in the road, kicked a woman in the chest.

Animal complaint —  Cattle on the property, ongoing issue, C.R. 33.

