The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 7 to 9.
Damage to property/vandalism — Door at parents’ residence may have been tampered with, he hasn’t gone inside, Friendly Bay Dr.
Trespassing — Trespassing on caller’s property.
Officer assistance — Protesters on property, family leaving soon, wants someone to watch property, Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Woman fell, possible hip injury, C.R. 80, Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller’s dad was harassed, was recorded, 110th St.
Animal planet — Caller complaining about two dogs that aren’t his, chased a deer out of his yard, Hwy. 71.
Damage to property/vandalism — Transfer station appears to have been broken into, someone cut through wooden gate supports, Hwy. 71.
Property lost — Blue Smokercrafter boat missing, Green Pines Rd.
Ambulance — 42 year old woman with chest pains, trouble breathing, C.R. 39.
Accident — Motorcycle went in ditch, no injuries.
Fire — Fire in the trees on the north side of road.
Boat and water — Jet ski problem on Potato Lake.
Property lost — Black pug, blue collar with blue bow, C.R. 6.
Ambulance — Man has possible broken leg/ankle.
Animal complaint — Numerous cows on caller’s property, C.R. 33.
Scam possible — Got a call from hospital for outstanding bill, Hwy. 64.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog killed chicken while caller was outside with daycare kids, Hwy. 71.
Property found — Bicycle in ditch, C.R. 80.
Ambulance — Black horse in the road, kicked a woman in the chest.
Animal complaint — Cattle on the property, ongoing issue, C.R. 33.
